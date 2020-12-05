Baylor at Oklahoma: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Familiar territory
Two months ago the Sooners were 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference. They showed familiar warts on defense and were hampered by inexperience at key positions on offense. They hardly had the look of a team that could defend a league championship won the previous five years running.
So the story of Saturday night wasn’t so much the singular 27-14 win over Baylor, but rather the overall accomplishment. The Sooners earned a shot at a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship by beating the Bears, meaning they’ll have a chance to beat Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 19, to avenge their Oct. 3 loss in Ames.
The Sooners were 0-2 in the league coming home from ISU, and we wondered where they were going. Now we know.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OU’s defensive line vs. Baylor’s offensive line
The Sooners entered Saturday’s game without several defensive backs plus rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, who is quietly having one of the most impactful seasons in FBS. That put a lot of weight on OU’s defensive line. When the game started, OU’s offense sputtered. Even more weight.
Not a problem.
Ronnie Perkins was his usual relentless self. Isaiah Thomas made an effective complementary pass rusher. Perrion Winfrey was consistently disruptive inside, with tackles Kori Roberson and Josh Ellison also showing up in the middle.
The Sooners controlled the game because their defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage and caused chaos in Baylor’s backfield.
Third down: Game MVP
Defensive end Ronnie Perkins
Pick your play.
There was the one on Baylor’s first possession, where the Bears’ pre-snap motion man chipped Perkins to throw him off stride, and Perkins still gathered himself, charged downfield and tackled the pass-catcher on the play for a minimal game.
Or the one where Perkins chased Baylor QB Charlie Brewer three-quarters the way across the field to run Brewer out of bounds for no gain.
Or any of the ones where Perkins beat the tackle or back assigned to pass-block him, and rushed Brewer into an incomplete pass or, in one instance in the third quarter, D.J. Graham’s interception.
It was Perkins’ third game since returning from suspension, and the third game he played with a barely-controlled fury.
Fourth down: What’s next
OU at West Virginia next Saturday
It’s a game that has no bearing on the Big 12 Championship. The OU-Iowa State matchup is set.
Still, a strong Sooners showing in Morgantown accomplishes two things: It generates momentum for the ISU rematch, and strengthens OU’s College Football Playoff resume on the slight chance things break for them over the next two weeks.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
View from the sidelines: Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma
