Baylor at Oklahoma: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Familiar territory

Two months ago the Sooners were 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference. They showed familiar warts on defense and were hampered by inexperience at key positions on offense. They hardly had the look of a team that could defend a league championship won the previous five years running.

So the story of Saturday night wasn’t so much the singular 27-14 win over Baylor, but rather the overall accomplishment. The Sooners earned a shot at a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship by beating the Bears, meaning they’ll have a chance to beat Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 19, to avenge their Oct. 3 loss in Ames.

The Sooners were 0-2 in the league coming home from ISU, and we wondered where they were going. Now we know.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

OU’s defensive line vs. Baylor’s offensive line