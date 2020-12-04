Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma | Wading through COVID issues has been process for Sooners

It’s the Sooners’ final home game of the season. Typically, the seniors would be honored before the game, but with the pandemic, there won’t be a celebration after a poll of the seniors and their families. The Don Key Award, which is typically announced, will find an alternative date for presentation.

“Not being able to have families on the field. Not all families even being able to travel and be there for it. Not being able to do it in front of a full stadium, which that’s not the most important for me, but I think that is a factor,” Riley said about postponing events. “And I think that with all that’s going on right now, I just don’t know that we could do it the way we want to do it.”

Riley still wants a celebratory atmosphere for those departing the program.

“We are definitely in plans, whether it’s a spring game or another home game, at some point in the future, going to come back and honor these guys and their families who have played their last game,” he said. “We’re definitely not sweeping it under the rug. We want it to happen. But we want it to happen where we can do it the right way. We’ve communicated that to our guys who that could potentially affect and to their families as well.”