Baylor at No. 13 Oklahoma | Wading through COVID issues has been process for Sooners

NORMAN — The 2020 college football season has brought a new routine for media members covering Oklahoma games.
The pregame warmups have turned newsworthy. OU does not release a COVID list with absences, leaving a study of players emerging from the locker room to determine who is available.
Before Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Baylor, binoculars from Memorial Stadium’s fifth-floor press box won’t exclusively focus on Oklahoma’s players. There also will be searches for assistant football coaches to see if all 10 are available for an important Big 12 game.
The first indication that COVID-19 testing has limited the Sooners came when last week’s road game at West Virginia was postponed.
Another warning came when Lincoln Riley announced that former head coach Bob Stoops was helping during this week’s practices.
Late Friday afternoon, the school announced that Stoops would not be participating in a coaching role due to the availability of some of the Sooners' coaching staff members.
"Our staff and players are extremely appreciative of Coach Stoops for his time and for the input he provided the last several days as we've prepared for tomorrow's game," Riley said in a statement. "He means so much to our program and we're very thankful for his willingness to assist during a period of need."
A week filled with rumors surrounding possible losses of assistant coaches has provided more intrigue than the actual game.
If assistants are missing Saturday, Riley said there are opportunities for graduate assistants and support staff members to help on the field.
“There are some good options,” Riley said. “We have some of our GAs, who really can already coach. Your quality control coaches who are very limited to what they can do on the field, that’s an option that you have, which is great.”
Since the season opener against Missouri State, the program has had plenty of contingencies for missing coaches, including Riley himself.
“I do think there’s a point where it becomes unreasonable. I do know that there have been several throughout the year, including a couple in this league where that’s been the case, that there really wasn’t a staff to do it,” Riley said earlier this week. “What’s the minimum? Probably depends a little bit on who it is and just the combination of guys. Obviously, it’s going to be hard to play a football game if you can’t have a full-functioning staff.”
Friday’s final rapid test gave the OK for Saturday’s game to proceed. It was good news and important for an Oklahoma team that needs to win to keep its Big 12 Championship game hopes alive.
It’s the Sooners’ final home game of the season. Typically, the seniors would be honored before the game, but with the pandemic, there won’t be a celebration after a poll of the seniors and their families. The Don Key Award, which is typically announced, will find an alternative date for presentation.
“Not being able to have families on the field. Not all families even being able to travel and be there for it. Not being able to do it in front of a full stadium, which that’s not the most important for me, but I think that is a factor,” Riley said about postponing events. “And I think that with all that’s going on right now, I just don’t know that we could do it the way we want to do it.”
Riley still wants a celebratory atmosphere for those departing the program.
“We are definitely in plans, whether it’s a spring game or another home game, at some point in the future, going to come back and honor these guys and their families who have played their last game,” he said. “We’re definitely not sweeping it under the rug. We want it to happen. But we want it to happen where we can do it the right way. We’ve communicated that to our guys who that could potentially affect and to their families as well.”
Baylor is coming off a home win against Kansas State and demands the attention of the Sooners, who have been filled with distractions.
OU H-back Brayden Willis said Riley has kept the team’s concentration on football.
“We have a very locked-in group right now. We have a goal that we set at the beginning of the year and we're striving towards that goal and we're not going to let anything derail us right now,” Willis said. “There have been a lot of distractions through the past couple of weeks. We're just really locked in, and it's been like that all year long.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!