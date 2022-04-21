Barry Switzer says Billy Sims could have matched Archie Griffin, won Heisman Trophy back-to-back in 1979

Ohio State's Archie Griffin became the first and only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice when he took the award back-to-back in 1974 and 1975. Later that decade, in 1979, Oklahoma running back Billy Sims could have become the second.

At least that's what one Sooners legend thinks.

"Billy should have won the Heisman that year," coach Barry Switzer said. "He put together three games in a row at the end of the season to get back in the Heisman race. But USC had the press on their guy.”

Sims rushed for 574 yards and two touchdowns across OU's final three games in the 1979 regular season. But his late burst proved too little, too late in a quest for a second-straight Heisman Trophy.

Instead, USC's Charles White claimed the honor with 453 first-place votes. Sims finished a distant second. Yet more than 40 years later, Switzer is still thinking about Sims and that 1979 campaign.

“His last three games of the season was a great run," he said.

Sims returned to Norman in 1979 as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. A year earlier, he'd rushed for 1,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to become the third-ever Sooner to pick up the award.

But getting Sims back on campus for a fifth season in 1979 wasn't so straight forward.

"I told Billy: one year of eligibility left. You win two Heisman’s and that’s quite a feat right there," Switzer recalled. "He said that he’d like to do that but he didn’t know if he could afford it. He had some expensive bills.”

“I said ‘Well hell, Billy. What’ll it take?' He told me $1,500. That’s all?”

In "Bootlegger's Boy", Switzer's 1990 autobiography, he acknowledged violating NCAA rules by giving Sims money to keep his star running back at OU and on track for a degree in 1979. "I have always found it difficult not to help my players," he wrote then.

“I got him $1,500 that afternoon," Switzer said. "It doesn’t make a damn now. Hell, any coach would have done the same thing.”

Sims kicked off his Heisman defense with five straight 100-yard rushing performances, but slowed as Big Eight play began in mid-October. He played that fall as the presumptive top NFL Draft pick and Switzer still thinks his running back was right to hold back and protect himself at times in 1979.

"But I kidded Billy about that," Switzer said.

When the calendar hit November, Sims returned to Heisman form. He ran for 128 yards and a score in a 38-0 rout of Kansas. A week later at Missouri, 282 yards and another touchdown.

On Nov. 24, 1979, Sims capped it off with 247 yards against Nebraska and the nation's No. 1 run defense. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry that day. The Sooners won 17-14.

"Look at what $1,500 got you," Sims told Switzer as he left the field in front of a roaring crowd at Owen Field.

"That performance should have won him the Heisman, too," Switzer said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.