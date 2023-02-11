It was announced last week that OU and Texas had negotiated an exit agreement with the Big 12 Conference and will become Southeastern Conference members during the summer of 2024.

Regarding OU football, is former Sooner coach Barry Switzer excited to see what that looks like?

“I’m concerned,” Switzer told the Tulsa World. “I know what it’ll look like. It’ll look like we’re playing Texas every (bleeping) week.

“You’ve got to be good. I don’t know if we’re good enough right now. We’ll have to get better on defense.”

On that side of the ball, Switzer stated, OU has to recruit and develop athletes who look like Georgia’s and Alabama’s.

“It’s going to be hard to do,” Switzer said. “I’m concerned. I want someone to raise their hand in a couple of years and say, ‘I’m the one who took us to the SEC.’ I don’t know who made the decision, how it was made or who was involved.

“I think it’s one of the major reasons why Lincoln (Riley) left. He wasn’t involved, so he got the (bleep) out of here.”

One day after the Sooners lost in the 2021 Bedlam game played at Oklahoma State, Riley left the OU program to become the Southern Cal head coach.

“People say that they don’t like the way (Riley) left. How did you want him to leave?” Switzer said. “You want him to call the team together and say, ‘Hey, I’m quitting. This is my last game. Now let’s go out here and play hard.’? You don’t do that.

“Why is OU going to the SEC? Money. Why did (Riley) leave? Money.”

During the 2022 season, Brent Venables’ first OU team finished 6-7 — the program’s first losing season since 1998. The Sooners lost 49-0 to Texas and finished 122nd nationally in total defense.

“I was certainly disappointed,” Switzer said. “The defense — I didn’t think we fell off that much from the year before with players. Maybe we did. I don’t know.”