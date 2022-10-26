Barry Switzer: Chapter 9 'Resignation'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Barry Switzer turned 50 on Oct. 5, 1987. He dropped half a hundred on Father Time. And, as far as he was concerned, he was nowhere near finished coaching at the University of Oklahoma.

“There is nothing else I want to do,” he told the Tulsa World. “I enjoy it. The little boy in me allows me to relate to the players. I think I can coach 10 more years. I just want to keep winning and 10 years from now have six national championships.”

The same article said Switzer’s multiple television and radio shows permitted him to boost his annual income to what Madonna makes in a week. Two years removed from a national championship and a few months shy of playing for another, he had fed the monster enough victories to feel secure on the crimson throne.

Then came the 1988 season. And Switzer was gone.

Coaching is the ultimate what-have-you-done-for-me-lately profession, but Switzer’s exit had nothing to do with numbers on a scoreboard. The Sooners were 9-1 in his farewell season before dropping a regular season finale to Nebraska and a Citrus Bowl to Clemson.

Then came waves, one after another, of bad news.

OU was placed on NCAA probation in December of 1988.

Cornerback Jerry Parks was arrested for shooting (and wounding) teammate Zarak Peters on Jan. 13, 1989. The shooting occurred in an athletic dormitory.

Eight days later, an alleged sexual assault in the dorm led to three players (Nigel Clay, Bernard Hall and Glen Bell) going to trial. Clay and Hall were convicted. Bell was acquitted.

And exactly one month after the shooting, quarterback Charles Thompson was arrested for selling cocaine to an undercover agent.

Switzer found himself in the crosshairs. Editorials in Oklahoma newspapers called for him to resign. He reasoned that it shouldn’t have been necessary to make team rules about things which are against the law.

Too many renegades? “Every player I recruited, Notre Dame recruited and Michigan recruited and Southern Cal recruited,” Switzer once told the Dallas Morning News. “Where did my kids come from, Devil High School? The thing that infuriates me is I have to defend great kids. All of this because of a handful of dopin’, rapin’, shootin’ kids.”

Meanwhile, allies made it clear they had Switzer’s back. Contacted by the Los Angeles Times, Switzer’s secretary, Kay Day, said there were about 1,000 letters piled in stacks near her desk.

“Pull any stack and I dare you to find a negative one,” she told the newspaper.

The story said a NASA scientist, a Catholic nun and baseball superstar Reggie Jackson were among those calling to wish Switzer well.

Would Switzer survive? That was the question, and it got asked a lot. Former player Anthony Phillips, whose final semester coincided with the chaos of 1989, said you couldn’t walk around the stadium then because you got mobbed by reporters.

The biggest show of support — and it was for intended for public consumption — came at the Oklahoma City Marriott on Feb. 22, 1989. It came two days after the 1949 OU football team announced that it was scrapping a 40th anniversary reunion.

“Because of the latest inexcusable, disgusting and embarrassing events that have occurred in the football program, I do not plan to be a part of a reunion on campus until a drastic change in leadership takes place,” Jim Owens, a co-captain of the 1949 team, wrote in a letter to university brass.

In response, players coached by Switzer hastily worked the phones in a pre-cell phone era and urged everyone to assemble at the Marriott to back the embattled coach and athletic director Donnie Duncan. This was the Switzer version of everyone showing up at George Bailey’s home at the end of “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Heisman winners Steve Owens and Billy Sims co-chaired the committee of supporters and they were joined on a dais by J.C. Watts and Spencer Tillman. Owens read a statement which had been signed by more than 70 former players, many of whom were in attendance. Among them was Phillips, who told the Tulsa World that anti-Switzer sentiment reminded him of how justice must have been doled out in the Old West.

“No jury, no trial, just go hang somebody,” he said. “Everybody is out to see blood.”

Twenty five years later, Phillips said that was a good representation of how he felt.

“It was a really unfortunate situation and, like I have always said over the years, any time you get 100 kids together — 100 young men from various parts of the country and different demographics — unfortunately you are always going to get a few bad apples,” he said. “You are going to get some that go the wrong way. I think you could take a slice of 100 young men at that age anywhere in the country and you are probably going to have about the same percentage of ones that go the wrong way or make a mistake.”

Former player Jon Phillips, Anthony’s brother, was part of the Marriott crew. Switzer wasn’t there, but sent letters to those who were. Wrote Switzer: “Dear Jon: Your love and pride for the Sooner program has been demonstrated many times in past years to me. I witnessed a great example this past week when you and others publicly expressed your support for me and the program. For this, I will always be appreciative. Actually, I love you for doing so. Sincerely, Barry.”

Spring practice arrived in March. Switzer had seemingly held onto his job. He told the Oklahoman’s Volney Meece he was looking forward to getting back on the field “moreso than at any time I can remember.” But change was in the air. Switzer announced before the start of spring drills he was scrapping his beloved wishbone, in part because the person (Thompson) who would have been executing the offense was no longer part of the team.

A week before the start of spring practice, interim university president David Swank made news when speaking to the Texas Daily Newspaper Association in Austin. Swank said the easiest reaction to NCAA probation and the off-the-field incidents of 1989 would have been to fire Switzer.

“There are changes that will need to be made, but that does not include coach Switzer at this time,” Swank said, adding that OU’s problems were linked to society’s tendency to place more emphasis on sports than academics.

Swank expressed confidence that Switzer could effect change. And, Swank added, “If he cannot, then we will have to find someone who can.”

Nebraskans — crazy as this sounds — weren’t eager to push Switzer out the door. Switzer’s record as a head coach against Big Red rival Nebraska was 12-5. But SRI Research Center, Inc., of Lincoln, Neb., conducted a telephone poll of 607 registered voters in March of 1989, and 44 percent said Switzer should not resign, according to results published in the Omaha World-Herald. (The rest of the vote, give or take a decimal point: 28 percent said Switzer should resign, 26 percent said they didn’t know and one percent declined comment.)

Switzer’s admirers in Nebraska didn’t get their wish. He announced his resignation on June 19, 1989. (For those in need of a non-sports historical mile marker, Tim Burton’s big-event “Batman” movie was released four days later.)

Switzer denied he was under pressure to resign and he urged NCAA reform during a press conference that was carried live by two Tulsa TV stations. Two stations also produced 30-minute special reports after the 10 o’clock news. Switzer spent about two hours on the phone with SI’s Rick Telander that day because he felt the writer had treated him fairly in the issue with Charles Thompson on the cover, according to the Tulsa Tribune’s Dave Sittler.

Why quit? Switzer said he was physically drained. He didn’t divulge details on what caused him to be drained until he wrote “Bootlegger’s Boy.” Just before resigning, he was summoned to meet with Swank and other OU officials. In the meeting, he was presented with allegations that he had gambled on college football games and manipulated the drug tests of OU players.

“David Swank never fired me and never asked me for my resignation,” Switzer told the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten 20 years later. “We never had any conversation in regard to that. All he ever presented to me were accusations and fabrications that were false.”

Switzer was zapped by months of defending himself and his program — and he had wrecked both knees during a skiing trip to Colorado in March of 1989. Sound like fun? He didn’t have the energy to put out another fire.

“They just beat him down to the point where he agreed to step down,” former assistant coach Merv Johnson said.

Switzer, asked in 2007 if he regrets not fighting to keep his job, said, “It’s not that. I knew their agenda, the hidden agenda. That’s why I wrote the book. The only motivation I ever had to write the book was there were a few people with hidden agendas and the lies that were said.”

Duncan told Haisten in 2009 that he has never been able to finish reading the book and referred to it as a “chronicle of sadness.”

Those in Switzer’s corner regretted that the curtain closed on his era — and the way it closed.

“I wish he could have left on his own terms instead of being pressured to leave,” former player Curtice Williams said. “I hated how the press did him because they tried to make it seem like he was letting us run wild.”

Were the Sooners running wild? “We had some guys who were wild,” Williams, whose last season was Switzer’s farewell season, said. “We had some guys who had strong personalities. But as far as running wild and (terrorizing campus, as an SI cover blurb suggested), no that wasn’t going on.”

Questions were raised as the saga played out:

Was Switzer too lax on discipline?

“If you stepped out of line, he would come down on you hard and sometimes it would be a quiet-but-painful punishment,” Jon Phillips said. “It wouldn’t be public and visible. This didn’t happen to me, but it happened to one of my roommates, who will remain nameless. He failed a drug test. Well, you had to go sit in Barry Switzer’s office and you had to call your mom with him. You had to tell your mother in front of Barry why you failed the drug test and how you were never going to do that to her again. It made an indelible impact. It was far worse than running bleachers until you puked or something like that. He would reduce things to a very human nature element and that’s what he would focus on, whether to motivate you or to punish you or whatever. It was always based around emotion and human-ness.”

And, added Phillips, disappointing Switzer was worse than him being mad at you.

How much responsibility does a coach bear for his players’ actions?

Kenny King said players from his era (the 1970s) were allowed to be men and they didn’t abuse that. He told Switzer it wasn’t his fault that a few individuals went “stupid” in 1989. Said King, “They are grown men. That’s their responsibility. But I think a lot of the players, the younger players, they took advantage of him. They took advantage of being allowed to make your own decisions.”

Said Frank Blevins: “He can’t watch over us 24/7. There has got to be accountability for each individual there. I don’t see how anybody can put the blame on him. I understand that he’s the head coach and in the eyes of the public we were out of control. … You just had some bad apples. I bet if it hadn’t happened so close, back-to-back-to-back, who knows what the outcome would have been then?”

Was the bootlegger’s boy — living proof that you can rise above your past — too willing to give second chances?

“He loved a hard-luck story,” Jon Phillips said. “He would love to tell those stories. He loved telling people that Patrick Collins was one of 16 kids. He loved to tell the story that little Charlie Thompson from Lawton was actually a break dancer at one of our practices. Barry was at some party somewhere back when breakdancing was a big deal and this breakdancing crew came in and did a routine and he fell so in love with these kids and what they did that he hired them to come to practice one day and dance for us. Charlie Thompson was one of those dancers. He just loved telling stories about kids getting a chance, especially a hard-luck kid.”

Continuing on the topic of Switzer’s compassion, Jon Phillips said, “I think I was a junior when Anthony Stafford’s mother was murdered in St. Louis. I think he found out at practice. They had to pull him off the field at practice and tell him she had been murdered. They were from a rough neighborhood in East St. Louis. Coach handed him his keys and gave him money and said, ‘Get on a plane, leave my car at the airport, I don’t care. Go. You need to go. Right now.’ Of course that was against the rules, but human nature at some point takes over. He’s very human. He always would lend a hand to a kid that had no other resource.”

Anthony Phillips said Switzer’s heart and compassion for young men were among his biggest assets. He wanted to believe in the positive side of people, even if it meant giving another chance to someone who had made a mistake.

In 2009, Switzer recalled a 1989 team meeting in which he second-guessed himself for providing extra chances. Switzer said he had a player “jump up” in the meeting and point out that he had made good on his second chance. But those aren’t the kind of stories which generate big headlines.

Anthony Phillips said the positive impact Switzer made on young men far outweighs bad things which happened. As time passed, others embraced that too.

“Now the pendulum has swung back and he is universally loved here,” he said. “And, reflecting back on his career and all the peoples’ lives that he has been involved in, I think he has probably got to look back and say ‘it was good.’ If you look back at the entire body of work, I would think he has got to be pretty happy despite a few bumps in the road.”

Minus Switzer and set back by NCAA probation, OU posted a .543 winning percentage in the 1990s. That’s the worst percentage in any decade in program history. Switzer has said in multiple interviews that he believes the Sooners would have continued to win at a high level if he had remained the coach because he would have kept homegrown players from leaving the state.

“I saw the reasons the program went south and I promise you I wouldn’t have allowed that to happen,” he told the Tulsa World in 2007.

One month before Switzer resigned, he said on his radio show that he would be more tempted than ever to entertain an NFL offer.

“Coaching collegiate football (in the 1970s), you didn’t have the problems you do today,” he said. “Obviously it was more fun than it is today because of all the problems. You’ve got the (NCAA) restrictions. You’ve got the drug-alcohol abuse problems that didn’t exist at the magnitude that they do today. There’s so many things that would make it much more enjoyable and easier to coach in professional football.”

The phone rang five years later. Jerry Jones was on the other end of the line.