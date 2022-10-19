Barry Switzer: Chapter 8 'The Comeback'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Jon Phillips laughed. His father wasn’t laughing.

The occasion? Barry Switzer made a recruiting visit to Jenks, Okla., while restocking the Sooners’ roster in the 1980s.

“It was probably 60 degrees outside and he shows up in this thing,” Phillips said.

The “thing” was a fur coat.

“He had been to our high school that day because that was one of the things he would do,” Phillips said.

“He would show up at your high school and he would walk in right at the most crowded time and saunter through the halls in this big, long fur coat and he would have an entourage of a couple of other coaches with him and they would make their way to the counselor’s office and the principal’s office and then the coach’s office so that everybody at school would know that Barry Switzer was there.”

Switzer was still wearing fur when he showed up at Phillips’ home. The coach, in full swagger mode, made a sales pitch and left. Immediately after the door shut behind Switzer, a furious dad called the coach every name under the sun.

“Barry’s presence and persona and personality and my dad’s personality were oil and water,” Phillips said. “My dad couldn’t get past that at first.”

No way, declared dad, was his son going to Oklahoma.

The rest of the story? Two sons — Jon and little brother Anthony — went to OU and started in the offensive line.

The Phillips brothers, though they attended high school in Oklahoma, were not Sooner born and Sooner bred. They spent childhood years in Tennessee and were fans of the Volunteers. Vols coach Johnny Majors did not wear a fur coat when he made a home visit.

Nonetheless, Jon made a recruiting trip to Norman. Afterward, his father picked him up at the airport (Jon admits it was silly to fly to Norman and back). The car ride was quiet until until they got about a mile away from home.

Dad: “You’re going to go there, aren’t you?”

Jon: “Yeah, I am.”

The car ride — use your imagination — got noisy.

Jon put his name on the dotted line as a member of the signing day class of 1983. The best thing players in that recruiting class did was avoid making an immediate impact.

Former assistant coach Merv Johnson said Switzer, never mind that he was in the midst of three consecutive four-loss seasons, “was smart enough and strong enough ... to take a very good recruiting class in ‘83 and redshirt them. He had all those linebackers and a bunch of people back as redshirt freshmen in ‘84.”

OU redshirted 21 freshmen in 1983. Three of the redshirts became All-Americans, and seven (Brian Bosworth, Greg Johnson, Troy Johnson, Dante Jones, Darrell Reed, Jon Phillips and Caesar Rentie) were drafted.

The Sooners flirted with a national championship when those redshirts debuted in 1984. That was the first step toward Switzer’s second golden era. In 1985, 1986 and 1987, his teams lost a total of three games — all to Miami, Fla.

Switzer cherry-picked his home state in restoring the roar, sending assistant coach Charley North to Arkansas to snare Parade All-American tight end Keith Jackson, offensive lineman Mark Hutson and defensive lineman Curtice Williams in 1984.

Williams said Switzer wore a fur coat when he made a recruiting visit. Switzer told Williams he could come to Oklahoma and win or play against the Sooners and lose. And Switzer stressed that OU was all about championships.

Williams redshirted in 1984 and was part of a national championship team in 1985. His welcome-to-college-football moment came when Tony Casillas suffered a knee injury against Texas in the third game of the ‘85 season.

Williams had an “are you serious?” reaction when told that he would have to play against the Longhorns. Butterflies were knocked out of him the first time he got hit.

“I had played a little bit in the first two games, but mop-up duty is nothing like going against Texas, going into a rivalry game like that,” Williams said. “And then, coming off that, the next week I’ve got to go out and line up against Miami. You talk about getting thrown into the fire.”

Freshman quarterback Jamelle Holieway joined Williams in the fire. Starting quarterback Troy Aikman, whose strength was an NFL passing arm, sustained a season-ending injury when an ankle was broken by Miami’s Jerome Brown. OU lost the game, but found its next great wishbone quarterback. The Sooners swept the remainder of their games and beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

Said Anthony Phillips, “At that point and time, if somebody would have said ‘Hey, you guys are going to run the table and win the national championship,’ they would have thought you were crazy.’ It was a crazy year. It turned out like I think no one would have anticipated and the opportunity to win a national championship presented itself.”

Besides Holieway, another discovery during the championship season was “The Boz.”

Brian Bosworth played well enough the previous season to be chosen the Big Eight’s defensive newcomer of the year. On page 30 of the 1985 OU football media guide, there’s a mug shot of Bosworth with a normal (or at least 1980s normal) mane. He wasn’t Boz yet.

“He was just Brian,” Williams said.

What sparked a transformation? The movie “Commando” was released early in the 1985 season. Players ventured to the theater to see Arnold Schwarzenegger kick butt. Schwarzenegger’s character had hair that was spiked on the top and trimmed on the sides.

“The next weekend, Brian had his hair cut like that and Paul Migliazzo started calling him the Boz,” Williams said. “And that’s how the Boz got started.”

Bosworth’s penchant for drawing attention to himself (after testing positive for steroid use, he was shown during an Orange Bowl broadcast wearing a T-shirt that compared the NCAA to a communist organization) was among factors that led to a soured relationship with Switzer. But, as is often the case with Switzer, grudges are temp jobs.

“Coach is one of those guys who is always going to find something good in you,” former player Louis Oubre said.

OU lost a nationally televised regular season showdown at Miami in 1986 and “settled” for an 11-1 season. Beating Arkansas 42-8 in the Orange Bowl permitted Switzer to get even for an embarrassing Orange Bowl loss to his alma mater nine years earlier.

Anthony Phillips said you never knew which direction Switzer’s pre-game talks might go. This one was different than the others.

“He basically stood up and said, ‘Hey guys, I don’t ever ask you to do anything for me. But I have been living with this ‘78 OU-Arkansas Orange Bowl game for way too long. I want you guys to go out there and kick their ass.’ It was one of those (speeches). And it was good. That was a great memory.”

Oklahoma went unbeaten during the 1987 regular season and was outscoring opponents 45.5 points per game before Holieway sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 7 game against Oklahoma State. Minus Holieway, the Sooners didn’t score more than 17 points in any of three remaining games, including a 20-14 Orange Bowl loss to Miami with a national championship at stake.

Going 33-3 in a three-season flurry helped Switzer achieve the unthinkable. He caught Bud.

A college football icon, Bud Wilkinson went 145-29-4 at Oklahoma. Switzer surpassed Wilkinson as OU’s winningest coach during the 1987 season.

“If I had said in my first year that I was going after Bud’s record, you would have put me over at (a mental hospital),” Switzer said. “You don’t start out with those types of goals.”

Bill Connors, who served as the Tulsa World’s sports editor from 1959-1994, treated readers to these observations in 1987:

“Wilkinson was country club. Switzer is main street. Wilkinson was button-down royalty who would never be caught in public without a coat and tie. Switzer is a neighbor who goes to press conferences without a tie and sometimes without socks. The super market cashier from Cherokee who would not have the nerve to introduce himself to Wilkinson is not reluctant to ask Switzer to stop on his way to the team bus and have his picture made with the man’s family.”

“There are still some who think of Switzer as Roger Maris. Wilkinson will always be Babe Ruth. There is a mystique about the urbane, handsome Wilkinson that Switzer cannot match. And Wilkinson was more of a hero in his profession. He was an establishment figure, accepted by the lions and in demand to give clinics and write books.”

“Switzer was an Xs and Os superstar as an assistant and his ability to evaluate teach and motivate is extraordinary. But he lost favor with the establishment as a rookie coach (brashness on his part or jealousy on their part?) and his public passion about the importance of recruiting has created a mythical image that he is a pushbutton coach who wins only on talent. Hence, he does not have the stature Wilkinson enjoyed.”

“Just as Wilkinson was ideal for the ‘50s when obedient players were raised on Ozzie and Harriet and Jack Benny, Switzer is ideal for players who grew up in permissive times on Miami Vice and Richard Pryor.”

Jon Phillips’ father, Jerry, eventually warmed up to the fur-bearing coach from the Richard Pryor era. Said Jon, “He realized there was a different side than the showy, outgoing recruiter that came into our house.”

Jon said his teen-age self saw a coach that he liked, period. He found Switzer to be charming and honest.

“I never, ever felt like Barry Switzer ever said anything to anybody that didn’t have mostly heartfelt truth in it. He might exaggerate someone’s potential or he might exaggerate somebody’s opportunity a little bit, but it was always reasonable. It was always fathomable, you know? If he went into Jamelle Holieway’s house and said, ‘Hey, son, you go back to Oklahoma and I might go back to the wishbone and by golly we’re going to win a national championship with you.’ It sounds crazy, but things like that happened and always seemed to happen for him.

“I just always appreciated his honesty. He would always tell you straight up. ... You always knew where you stood with him and it wasn’t always pleasant. And he liked to have fun. He liked people that had fun.”

Maybe too much fun was had when little brother Anthony and his Jenks teammate, Richard Davis, came in for a recruiting visit when they were high school seniors. Boys will be boys, especially when a party breaks out, and significant property damage included a sink being pulled out of a bathroom wall.

The recruiting hosts, Jon Phillips and Al Laurita, dreaded an inevitable meeting with Switzer the following Monday.

Laurita was already sitting in Switzer’s office when Jon arrived. Switzer, agitated, showed them a bill for damages. The estimated dollar figure was so steep that the money could have gone toward something pricey. A new fur coat perhaps? But the Sooners signed both recruits and Anthony became a consensus All-American in 1988. Call it a good investment.

“We had a great run the four years I was there,” Anthony said. “We won a lot of football games and had a lot of great players and had a lot of great chemistry. It was just a great time to be at OU. From 1985 to 1988 were the years that I played. We were 42-6 and won three Big Eight championships and a national championship and probably should have won more than one. But we had a great run and we had a great time doing it.”