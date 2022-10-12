Barry Switzer: Chapter 7 'Recession'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

On Oct. 27, 1984, Oklahoma was without injured starting quarterback Danny Bradley.

Bradley’s replacement, 17-year-old freshman Troy Aikman, made his college debut and completed 2-of-14 passes for eight yards in a 28-11 loss to unranked Kansas. Probably, some folks immediately jumped to the conclusion that the Aikman kid will never amount to anything.

Being upset by a 22-point underdog was the second-worst thing to happen to the Sooners that weekend.

Hours after the game, senior safety Keith Stanberry was cruising across railroad tracks in Norman and the Datsun he was driving careened out of control. The car didn’t stop until it was guillotined by a telephone pole. Freshman cornerback Andre Johnson was in the vehicle when it got mangled. Their injuries were catastrophic. Anyone who saw the wreckage, or photos of it, knew it could have been worse.

“We nearly had two dead players this morning,” Barry Switzer told the Oklahoman’s Bob Hersom. “They shouldn’t have survived that.”

Let’s put things in perspective and clarify that there are different kinds of survival. But Switzer said those words not long after his own survival had been in question.

Switzer won at a ridiculous rate during his first eight seasons as head coach. From 1973 through 1980, the Sooners were 83-9-2 with two national championships and they were oh-so-close to others.

What kind of job security did that buy him?

“Like Barry says, feeding the monster is tough,” former assistant coach Merv Johnson said. “One or two losses, you are treading on thin ice.”

Four losses? You better know who your friends are on the board of regents.

OU went 7-4-1 in 1981, 8-4 in 1982 and 8-4 in 1983. For those who live in a football state, that means the sky is falling.

“Most people think that OU just went 7-4-1,” Switzer told the Tulsa Tribune. “But there has been a delayed reaction. The president of the university has resigned since then, Penn Square Bank has folded and the oil business is going downhill. I know it was the 7-4-1 that did it.”

Things which might not be a big deal when you are winning at a crazy rate all of a sudden become scrutinized when you coach teams that are merely mortal.

For instance: It made news in May of 1982 when Switzer used OU stationery and a university postage meter to send letters promoting a country singer he had decided to represent. Switzer said at the time that he hoped to do for singer John Kelly what former Texas coach Darrell Royal had done for Willie Nelson.

Was it legal to use university postal assets for non-university business? Switzer defended himself, saying in an Associated Press story he had designed the stationery years earlier and paid for his own postage.

“I do have such visibility that there are people who question everything I do,” he said. “Here I am trying to help a kid that’s a pretty good talent.”

Switzer’s mistake might have been sending a promotional letter about Kelly to a radio station in Austin, Texas, home of the Longhorns. It was the Austin station which challenged the use of the stationery and postage.

Maybe, it was speculated at that time, OU was losing more games than normal because Switzer had too many things going on outside of football. The Sooners started the 1981 season 1-2-1 and the 1982 season 1-2.

“You bet I worked at some of my interest investments,” Switzer told the Tulsa Tribune in 1982. “You know why? The way I look at it (is) you are going to get fired. Football coaching is like a terminal disease. It is going to get you sooner or later. You just don’t know when.”

Maybe Switzer had too many irons in the fire. He’s got too many irons in the fire now, according to longtime friend and former staffmate Larry Lacewell.

“I think Barry has always been the kind of guy who can’t sit still,” Lacewell said. “He can go to sleep, but he can’t sit still. He can fish. He taught me and Jimmy both a little bit about fishing. ... But if the fish aren’t biting in five minutes, he ain’t staying. And golf, my God, it will drive him crazy. So he has got to be doing something all the time. He’s always selling something. Barry has always pictured himself as a businessman.”

Switzer was a businessman before he earned his business degree from Arkansas. College teammate Bill Michael had what he called a “little old laundry business” while he was a Razorback. Michael collected dirty clothes in the dorm and returned them clean.

“When I graduated, I sold my laundry business to Barry and Barry carried it on for about two years,” he said. “Neither one of us had any money, so it gave us a little spending money.”

Fans often have a hard time grasping that winning isn’t a birthright and that other teams have good players, too. Nonconference losses during the recession years came to USC (twice), West Virginia (quarterbacked by future pro Jeff Hostetler) and Ohio State.

“We probably didn’t recruit as well (at that time) and we were piddling with leaving some of the wishbone stuff, which obviously we knew a lot more about than we did other offenses,” former assistant coach Merv Johnson said. “And I think our talent level dropped of a little bit in ‘82 maybe and ‘83 certainly.”

The reason OU temporarily discarded the wishbone was to custom-fit an offense for Marcus Dupree. An all-universe running back recruit from Philadelphia, Miss., Dupree was a man-child who proved to be (as a 2010 ESPN documentary called him) “The Best That Never Was.”

Dupree had freakish talent. But Switzer, a player’s coach if there ever was one, got crosswise with Dupree over work ethic. Dupree lasted one “wow” season and part of another before going back to his home state.

In between, Sports Illustrated made Dupree a cover subject over the objections of Switzer. The story, like Bill Michael’s college business, aired dirty laundry.

Years later, and with benefit of hindsight, Switzer and Dupree wouldn’t mind a do-over. The hatchet is long-buried. Dupree said he was the general manager of an arena team in Shreveport, La., when he called Switzer and asked if he would show up for a pre-game coin toss. Switzer agreed, then shed tears later that night while hanging out with executives and talking about how his relationship with Dupree had once gone sour.

“People go through things and time brings about change and my mom has always said time brings about healing,” Dupree said. “Back (in college) a lot of things were going on in his life and people make mistakes and he admitted it. He says ‘you know what, I made a mistake with Marcus Dupree.’ And I understand that. I respect that.”

Dupree and Switzer now have the kind of relationship where Dupree is welcome at the coach’s home.

“Or I call him up, just like he called me when he came to the Sugar Bowl,” Dupree said during an interview in May of 2004. “He said ‘Marcus, where is the best place to eat in New Orleans?’ I said ‘I’m eating here right now and it’s called Drago’s.’ We all went there the night before the Sugar Bowl and ate — me and Billy Sims and Joe Washington and Brian Bosworth. There was a whole crew there and we had a great time.”

Switzer was not having a great time during OU’s come-down-to-earth years. Rumors circulated in the early 1980s that he would be replaced by Dick Vermeil. It wasn’t the first time the rumor wire had been on fire. Lacewell and Switzer feuded after the 1977 season and Lacewell resigned his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coaches Gene Hochevar and Jerry Pettibone also resigned that offseason. At a varsity-alumni game in the spring of 1978, sports writers (Switzer prefers to call them “fiction writers”) showed up in anticipation that the head coach was on the verge of resigning and the game was relegated to subplot. False alarm.

After the 1983 season, Switzer sought out regents to squash a movement to push him out the door and got what sounded like a stay of execution. His contract usually got rolled over for a continuous five-year deal. In February of 1984, regents approved “only” a four-year deal. A DUI arrest in July of that year didn’t win him support.

Shortly after that, when reporters came to Norman for the annual Big Eight Skywriters Tour, Switzer said, “What are you guys trying to find out — how many games I’ve got to win to keep my job? I don’t know. You’re asking the wrong guy.”

Switzer went 9-1-1 during the regular season in 1984 and the Sooners were in the national title picture before an Orange Bowl loss to Washington. He didn’t snare another championship trophy, but earned a consolation prize: A sewage treatment plant in Midvale, Utah, was named after Switzer because he had campaigned (at the urging of the the TV network televising the Orange Bowl) against unbeaten BYU during the national title derby. Coincidentally, Switzer had publicly bragged on BYU earlier in the year because he had seen the Cougars on tape while preparing for an opponent.

Switzer told the Tulsa World in 2007 that friends had sent him pictures of themselves standing in front of the sewage treatment sign which bore his name.

“You know, I tried to drive by there sometime,” he said. “I was out in Provo and it’s a suburb up there. I asked people where in the hell it was. I think it was a temporary sign and they just took it down. They just stuck it up there because of the timing. I don’t think it’s the Barry Switzer Sewage Treatment Center today, but I don’t know. I wouldn’t give a crap. Maybe it’s a lasting monument.”

OU seemed out of the national title hunt after the late-October loss to Kansas, but that was the last thing on Switzer’s mind when he hustled to visit Stanberry and Andre Johnson after their car crash. The phrase “damn it!” kept coming out of Switzer’s mouth.

“You look at the expression on his face when he came to the hospital,” Johnson said. “I know he was affected because we were young guys and our lives, what we thought and most people thought, had changed. Stanberry was a senior, so he was projected to be a first-rounder then. Based on the feedback I got, people were expecting me to be a pretty high draft pick myself in the year that would have been my year to get drafted.”

Johnson was a first-year collegian when his NFL dreams crashed. He should have been a candidate to feel sorry for himself and return home to Houston.

Switzer didn’t let that happen.

“When I got hurt, I got a chance to find out what kind of guy he really was,” Johnson said.

This sounds harsh, but the business of winning football games usually plays out like this: Guy gets hurt. Next guy plays. And the wounded guy feels invisible or discarded.

“If you wouldn’t have known I was injured, you would have thought I was a guy that was starting every weekend because that’s the way I was treated,” Johnson said.

Johnson told this story: “You know how, when something drastic happens in your life, people within eyeshot may try to avoid you or go the other way to avoid talking.” Switzer did the opposite, asking folks “has anybody seen Andre?” And, because things start at the top, that rubbed off on others.

“Barry Switzer kept me a part of the team,” Johnson said. “I traveled. I went to Orange Bowls. I did everything everybody that else did. I came and went as I pleased throughout the facilities. I was just one of the guys. There was never any question about Andre Johnson.

“I have heard of guys getting taken off athletic scholarships and getting put on, they called it hardship, at the time. That was never a question with Barry in my situation. Nothing really changed. I couldn’t do anything but have love for the guy after that. And he encouraged me. He encouraged me along the way to continue to work hard. He said ‘you’ve got a chance to get a degree, and if you can come back and play, we are still going to give you an opportunity to do that, so keep working hard in the weight room and keep working hard in the classroom and just try to work to be the best person you can be in life.’ That’s what he did and it made a difference.”

At the time, Johnson was convinced he would play again. As an adult, he can be honest with himself and come to grips with the fact that his injuries (he tore ligaments in both knees and tore “anything you could tear” in his left knee) were too severe to make a comeback possible.

Taking advantage of access to tutors available to other student-athletes, Johnson graduated with a political science degree in December of 1988.

“You see guys like Andre Johnson and Keith Stanberry, who got devastated in a car wreck that just completely destructed their careers and their ability to perform athletically,” former teammate Jon Phillips said. “Coach Switzer really stuck with those guys and personally made sure that they stuck with it and stuck with their grades and stuck with their classes and got their degrees and if you run into either one of them today, you would be like wow. They are successful.”

Johnson is in pharmaceutical sales in Texas and, because he shares a name with the Houston Texans’ star receiver, he has to explain he’s “not that guy.” But it gives him an excuse to say he played football at OU and he gets questions about what it was like to play for Switzer.

“Being in Texas, they are looking for me to say something bad,” he said. “And I really disappoint them when I tell them my version of what I call the truth, which is really the truth. He’s a good guy.”