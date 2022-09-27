Barry Switzer: Chapter 5 'Head coach and high times'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Barry Switzer was named Oklahoma’s head football coach on Jan. 29, 1973. He would later be called “The King” by people in the state. The nickname, spawned by former OU sports information department staffers Larry McAlister and Pat Hanlon, caught fire after being popularized by Oklahoma City sports radio icon Al Eschbach.

Two things: 1, Switzer doesn’t like the nickname. “It always embarrassed me,” he told the Tulsa World in 2009. 2, The King’s first crown was a black hat.

No sooner had Switzer been promoted than it was learned that OU would be placed on a two-year probation because transcripts had been altered for two freshmen players the previous year.

Offensive line coach Bill Michael could be categorized as the fall-on-the-sword figure in the ordeal. “Frankly, Bill Michael bit the bullet for the entire coaching staff,” former assistant coach Larry Lacewell said. Michael, who played side-by-side with Switzer at Arkansas, was forced to resign.

The fallout from the altered transcript was no TV, no bowl games and the perception that OU was a rogue program. Switzer responded with fire, saying publicly (and privately) that the punishers made a mistake because they didn’t ban the Sooners from pursuing a Big Eight title and a national championship.

Said former offensive lineman Terry Webb, “He used a little more colorful language, but Barry would basically have meetings with us and would tell us stuff like ‘they can take away this and take away that, but they didn’t tell us that we couldn’t go out and kick their asses.’ And he started this from day one and said that’s exactly what we are going to do. We are going to become the best team that nobody ever saw.”

Switzer said those type of things at booster functions and would add comments like he is double-parked and he had better get moving before being penalized for that, too. He once told a booster group in Tulsa that, whatever had gone on, he didn’t have a damn thing to do with Watergate in 1972.

Switzer was a master of spinning situations to his advantage.

“If there was ever a perfect situation for the right person at the right time at the right place, that was it,” Webb said.

Playing the us-against-the-world-card had the desired effect. The Sooners didn’t experience defeat until Switzer’s 31st game as head coach.

In between, Switzer’s reputation as a brash pup (he got the OU job at age 35) was ratcheted up when he feuded with Texas coach Darrell Royal, who, truth in name, was college football royalty.

“We were young and we opened our mouths too much — way too much,” Lacewell said. “We shot our mouths off. We wanted it all. We were young country boys that thought we knew it all and we had the best ideas and the best players and the best recruiting coaches. ... We wanted to beat them all. And we didn’t mind telling everybody we were great.”

During a shared time as Red River War participants, Royal accused the Switzer regime of spying and cheating. Smoke? Fire? And Royal was believed by Switzer to be behind AFCA movements to ban the honoring of coaches whose teams were on probation and to make teams on probation ineligible for the coaches poll. Switzer responded by saying he thought those kind of things only occurred in Russia.

“The world assumes that OU cheats,” Lacewell said. “The word ‘Sooner’ — if you remember — those were the people who broke across the line the earliest (at the Oklahoma Land Run). But it was the state of Texas which really pinned the black hat on us because we were beating their favorite team. We didn’t know how to shut up.”

The most attention-getting example of this came when Royal and Switzer had opposite opinions about possible cost-cutting legislation in 1975. Switzer was speaking to an alumni group in Tulsa and said some coaches “don’t want to coach any more. They would rather sit home and listen to guitar pickers. They want to make it to where you can’t outwork anybody.”

Royal got steamed when those words appeared in print and called Tulsa World sports editor Bill Connors with a salty response.

“I didn’t know Bill was going to write that,” Switzer recalled decades later. “But it was true and the thing about it was ... I didn’t realize how his people were saying the same thing. He was hearing that already down there from people (and was) sensitive or paranoid about what his people thought.”

Royal was 50 at the time. He retired after the 1976 season. Switzer’s 70th birthday was approaching when he said this in 2007: “Hell, I would rather listen to guitar pickers, too. By the time I was 50, I would damn sure rather have been doing what he was doing instead of chasing high school football players, 17- and 18-year-old kids. So I understood (later). I wasn’t mature enough. That’s one of those thing I do regret.”

Switzer described himself as “just a boy from south Arkansas” before becoming a head coach. But, wrote Connors in 1973, “His fast, no-drawl speech, stylishly sporty wardrobe and handsome features make him look and sound more like a thinning, blond-haired Californian who might be modeling alpaca sweaters with Frank Gifford.”

Switzer was anxious, but not jumpy, to be a head coach. His mentor, Jim Mackenzie, believed a coach should consider getting out of the profession if you hit 35 and you’re not yet a head coach.

Before the OU opportunity arose, Switzer was offered the Iowa State job, interviewed at Michigan State and was contacted by representatives from other schools, including Oklahoma State.

“I have three or four more years ahead of me before I need to make a move,” Switzer said in a 1968 Oklahoman story about OSU’s search for a head coach. “Right now I feel my future remains in Norman.”

Emotionally, Switzer had been on a roller coaster when he got his big break. His third child was born in September of 1972. His father died in November. The Michigan State flirtation came in December. And, in January of 1973, Chuck Fairbanks pulled Switzer aside to say he was leaving OU to take an NFL job.

“Chuck wanted me to go with him,” Switzer recalled in 2007. “He wanted me to be his backfield coach with the New England Patriots. I said, ‘Hell, I would rather have this job.’ He said, ‘I know that, but if you don’t (get it), I want you to come with me.’ Three days passed and (OU regent) Jack Santee got them all settled down. They made the right decision.”

Those three days felt like forever to Switzer and the players he would soon inherit.

“It was interesting times for us,” Webb said. “The word we had all gotten was they were going to go outside of the staff for a ‘name.’ We were all real concerned about that at that time. (Linebacker) Gary Gibbs — GG we used to call him — he kind of got a petition up and had gotten all the players to sign it, saying that we wanted — and the assistants wanted — Barry to be the guy. Now, how much influence that had on their decision, I have no way of really knowing. But Gary did initiate all that.”

Webb said Gibbs’ petition got “total support” from players because the Sooners had been successful and nobody wanted to start over with a new staff and a new system.

Assistant coach Larry Lacewell called it probably the most unique situation in the history of coaching searches because “nobody else here even wanted the job, and that’s got to be a first. Everybody just knew it had to be Barry and wanted him to have it.”

Why? “Well, I think it was because of his people skills,” Michael said. “He was smart and had great people skills. He could get along with anybody. It didn’t matter who you were or where you came from, and we all knew his background, who he was and where he came from. So it was a natural, easy transition there. There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that they picked the right guy.”

Switzer was hired at a first-year salary of $24,000. Michael never got to coach a game under Switzer because it was determined Michael had knowledge of the altered transcripts which landed the Sooners on probation. Lacewell said letting Michael go was “probably one of the most severe things Barry has had to do in his life.”

If you think a parting of ways negatively impacted the relationship between Michael and Switzer, you would be wrong.

“Life takes a lot of twists and turns, but there is one thing it can’t take away and that’s diehard friendships and that’s what we have,” Michael said, indicating that his years at OU were “the best” and he still enjoys spending time with Switzer.

Michael, who resides in Corinth, Texas, was looking at a game ball in his living room as he revisited the past. The ball, stored in a book case, means something to him.

OU hammered Texas 52-13 in Switzer’s fourth game as head coach. Afterward, players who were fond of Michael wanted Switzer to give a game ball to the departed coach. (Michael said it was Joe Washington’s idea.)

Michael was presented the ball in what was intended to be a discreet ceremony a few days later. Even in a pre-Internet age, secrets were hard to keep. When news hit print that OU had given a game ball to a jettisoned assistant, Switzer’s hat got blacker.

Michael was humbled and appreciative that he was given a game ball. Ask him if Switzer deserves a black hat.

Said Michael, “I stood around on some different occasions and listened to some guys say ‘you know, I really don’t like that Switzer guy.’ And I turned and looked at him and said ‘you don’t like Switzer? How well do you know him?’ And the guy said ‘I shook his hand last year.’ Well, OK, I’m not even going to dignify this (by talking about Switzer). To me, he is one of the better people I have ever known.”

From an X’s and O’s standpoint, Transcriptgate seemed costly because it caused quarterback Kerry Jackson, who understudied behind Dave Robertson in 1972, to be declared ineligible in 1973.

That meant Switzer was forced to begin his head coaching career with raw prospects Steve Davis, Scott Hill and Joe McReynolds at quarterback. Davis went 32-1-1 the next three seasons as the wishbone went sweeping down the plains.

From Switzer’s last seven games as an OU assistant through his early years as a head coach, the Sooners went 37 consecutive games without tasting defeat. The only blemish was a tie against USC in 1973.

Oklahoma didn’t lose a game in 1973 or 1974. The Sooners won national championships in 1974 and 1975. The wishbone assault spawned big, bold headlines, and OU’s defenses were farm clubs for NFL franchises.

“We were just demolishing teams,” Lacewell said, crediting “damn good” coaches and excellent players.

Before Switzer replaced Chuck Fairbanks, he said this: “I don’t know if I could ever be a head coach because assistant coaches have more fun.”

The promotion did not prove to be an obstacle to fun.

“We had a great time,” Lacewell said.

The coaching staff was full of characters and Lacewell — a defensive whiz whose other skill was making people laugh — was front and center.

“I had a TV show,” he said. “I was the only assistant coach in the country that had one and it came on an hour before (ABC’s college football game) every Saturday. ... Everybody knew me. I had a Cadillac and an Oldsmobile. I turned down being the head coach at Iowa. I turned down Kansas State. OU was the highest of all of them. It never got any better.”

Lacewell was asked if celebrities hung around the football program during that era. He recalled escorting Johnny Bench into the dressing room to meet players. But, after giving the question some thought, Lacewell said this: “We were the famous people.”

Wins were enjoyed — and they were shared with as many people who could squeeze into Switzer’s house. Lacewell said parties after games were “all-night affairs. Nobody celebrated victory more than we did.”

Jim Riley, who played for OU in the 1960s, and Billy Gilbow, Switzer’s roommate at Arkansas, used Switzer’s tickets at home games and afterward would go to the coach’s house to “sit and drink and holler and scream and act stupid.”

Riley said Switzer invited old friends from all over the country to attend the parties. Reporters showed up because Riley said Switzer had nothing to hide. That doesn’t mean everything which happened there was printable.

“One time we all spent a little time in the pool together with our clothes on,” Riley said. “We just started pushing everybody in the pool. We decided that was funny. Switzer would come up to me or I came up to him and he said ‘you are not going to do this.’ And I said ‘oh yes we are.’ I grabbed his little ass and ... I just dove in with him.”

Lacewell said he and Switzer would usually be among the last people standing at the bashes.

“We never wanted to go to bed,” Lacewell said. “We stayed up to three or four or five in the morning. I did his (playback) show a lot. He couldn’t make it. He had the ‘flu.’”

Victors deserve to have a good time, but Lacewell said “we probably abused it a little bit. We were kids. We weren’t 45-year-old coaches. We were 35, 34, 36 from Crossett, Arkansas, and Fordyce, Arkansas. I wasn’t a big-shot Division I player. I was thrilled to death to be a big shot and I think Barry Switzer was too.”

A party pooper arrived on Nov. 8, 1975.

Oklahoma had won 28 consecutive games and had scored touchdowns in 99 consecutive games. Both streaks ended in a 23-3 loss to Kansas. Switzer’s first loss came in his third season.

“The one thing I feared finally happened,” Lacewell said. “We played bad and got beat by Kansas. I wanted to play good and get beat. But we played bad and got beat by a damn good team. They were good. They beat us in Norman. It broke my heart.”

OU had a punt blocked before the end of the first half and followed that by committing turnovers on eight consecutive possessions. Afterward, Switzer told the press the Sooners beat themselves.

“I lost one college game,” Webb said. “And it was so odd when we did lose that game, I just figured ‘oh man, we are fixing to get our butts ripped in here. Coach is fixing to go berserk.’ He had one speech he told us. He got up. And we were all down. He said ‘men, we rode that train for a long time. It had to come to an end some day. This was that day. Let’s get back up on that train again.’ That was all he said. It was amazing. He always knew the right thing to say.”

OU had a Big Eight championship wrapped up in 1974 with a game against Oklahoma State still on the horizon.

“Of course Barry always wanted to blow Oklahoma State out,” Webb said.

Switzer looked across the street from Owen Field for motivation.

A few weeks before Bedlam, Webb said there had been a “small incident” at O’Connell’s Pub.

Incident? “Guys got rowdy and a sheriff’s department car showed up and the car got rocked pretty good — not rocks thrown at it, but people standing around and rocking it, actually physically rocking the car. They told Barry about it, and the next day it was padlocked.”

O’Connell’s was a popular player hangout and Switzer wielded enough clout to keep the padlock on the door for a week or more, according to Webb.

“We were getting ready to play Oklahoma State and there was no true motivation for us other than the fact that we just wanted to win,” Webb said. “But that wasn’t enough for Barry. At one of his meetings, Barry said ‘men, if you all ever want that damn place to be opened up again (and I’ll leave out some of the language), here’s what you should do to Oklahoma State.’ Needless to say, I don’t think I played the second half. And when we got back to Norman, O’Connell’s was opened up and on the bar there was all kinds of food spread out.”

After the loss to Kansas in 1975, the Sooners hopped back on the “train” quickly enough to salvage a national championship.

About those parties: Riley said one of the things attendees talked about was “when is Barry Switzer going to lose a game?”

Said Riley, “When he lost that game to Kansas, people were starting to grumble. You know how some OU fans are. They would grumble ‘I warned you guys when you hired him that, sooner or later, he would lose a game, and sure enough he has. My god, let’s run his ass off.’ When Barry heard that, he loved it. Of course he went on to do bigger and better things, but he also had some adversity. But even in adversity, Barry always stayed the same, whether he was winning or whether he lost a few. And he didn’t lose that many, but he handled that as well as he did the losses, I thought. He’s a special guy.”

Lacewell recalled lying on the floor with partiers at Switzer’s home yelling “‘too much ain’t never enough, too much ain’t never enough.’ We wanted it all.”

Switzer’s ‘70s show was more successful than “That ‘70s Show.” His record as a head coach during the 1970s was 73-7-2.

“It was just great times,” Webb said. “The times were so good that I remember when Rex Norris came on with our staff and he would tell us sometimes, ‘men, I know you all don’t understand, but it doesn’t happen like this all the time.’ Me and the guys I came up with, we thought this was the way it was. ... We were just dumb-ass country boys. We were playing because we enjoyed playing and we happened to be good at it. We didn’t realize what kind of history we were making.”