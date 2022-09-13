Barry Switzer: Chapter 3 'Fayetteville'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Barry Switzer has been called many things. Shy isn’t usually one of those things.

Switzer was a quiet kid — really — when he arrived at the University of Arkansas.

“You wouldn’t know it today, but he came to school and he was one of the most humble guys, most shy guys, I believe I have ever known,” former teammate Bill Michael said.

Michael first met another shy kid from Crossett.

Freddy Gill, who hailed from the same hometown as Switzer, shared a dorm with Michael when Switzer was a Razorback rookie. Gill was so quiet that Michael kidded him that they probably should talk to each other once in a while since, you know, they were roommates.

“And Switzer was worse than he was,” Michael said. “I don’t think Switzer said ‘hi’ more than twice for about two or three weeks.”

Michael said Switzer was obviously not very worldly at that point in his life. The first time Michael met Switzer?

“Freddy saw him out the window and he hollered at him and Barry had a smile on his face then,” Michael said. “He had done found somebody he knew and could recognize and he came into the dorm and came in our room. That’s where we got to know one another pretty good. He was in another element.”

Longtime Switzer pal Larry Lacewell backs up Michael’s claim that Switzer was extremely shy. Lacewell said Switzer displayed skills in college, but talking was not one of them.

“That was my skill,” Lacewell said. “He loved to listen to me, even back when we were kids. I would tell stories to him back then about how great I was. He got a kick out of listening to me.”

Lacewell wondered if Switzer would last in Fayetteville. Switzer often hitchhiked to Arkansas A&M to spend time with hometown buddies like Billy Joe Holder, who was Lacewell’s suitemate. Switzer wasn’t getting to play for the Razorbacks. But his friends were immediately playing for the Boll Weevils. Would he join them in Monticello?

Maybe it was a good sign when Switzer (who came to college with only a few possessions) felt comfortable enough in Fayetteville to borrow blue jeans and white T-shirts from teammates.

“That’s what we all wore to class every day,” Michael said. “But his didn’t fit him near as well as ours fit us. They were so dang tight on him he looked like he was going to pop out of them. After he got to know us a little better, he would take our clothes and wear them if his happened to be dirty.”

Michael said Switzer got to be “pretty cantankerous” after about a year and a half of college. And the real Barry — the one with charisma — started to come to the surface.

“In high school, he was the captain of the team,” Holder said. “And then he goes to the University of Arkansas and ends up the captain of the team. People like Barry. He has just got that personality.”

Switzer was an alpha male under Friday night lights in Crossett. He was just another male when he showed up in Fayetteville.

“I was an average player,” he said in a 2007 interview with the Tulsa World. “Everybody else was just as good as I was. But the only way I could separate myself from the rest of them was I was smart, I didn’t make mistakes and I knew what to do and I busted my rear end and hustled. The only reason I got to play is they knew I would give effort. Coaches recognize effort. That maybe separated me from a bunch of guys who were as good or better than I was.”

Merv Johnson was hired as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1958, when Switzer was a junior. Johnson described Switzer as a warrior.

“He was one of those country tough guys,” Johnson said. “He could take a pounding and he could dish it out. He loved to play. He had a lot of fun playing.”

Johnson said other players recognized Switzer’s qualities and decided he is someone you want in your foxhole. You could count on him to give his max and it’s easy to follow someone like that.

“He was just a tremendous leader,” teammate Jim Mooty said. “Everybody respected and liked Barry.”

Switzer was chosen a tri-captain as a senior in 1959, helping the Hogs go 9-2 and share a Southwest Conference championship. No one was really big in those days, but he played center at 190 pounds and was motivated to better himself.

“I was 17 as a freshman. I was too young,” Switzer said in 2007. “But I think we all bring the baggage with us, these inferiority complexes and these images of ourselves and insecurities that we don’t need to bring.

“Why (would anyone do that)? You look back at life later on what you were and what you thought you were and if you really stop and think about it, no one else ever had any time to think about you. They always think about themselves. No one really knew that my daddy was a bootlegger and he was in prison in the Arkansas State Penitentiary.

“I look back on it now and I think about it and it’s ridiculous anyway. No one would have given a damn anyway or cared. No one held me accountable for all that. But it drove me. I wanted to bust my butt. I didn’t want to be a failure. It kept me from being a failure. It was a driving force that I wanted to prove I could be successful because I knew some people would say, ‘well, he’ll wind up in prison too, or whatever.’”

Should people be shocked Switzer emerged from the depths to reach great heights?

“I think Barry was very, very smart,” Lacewell said. “His uncles were lawyers and were very successful. His brother (Donnie) went to Dartmouth and Vanderbilt Law School. So somewhere in that group there is some intelligence. He was like a lot of us kids then. He was bigger than most of us. He got offered a scholarship to Arkansas and he went up there and fell in love with, I think, coaching. He just was a natural wanting to be a coach and was very, very intelligent. So the odds were against him in some ways and at the same time, there was enough family background (in successful endeavors). And you couldn’t be dumb and be a bootlegger. I’m serious. You had to avoid the cops and avoid the police.”

College football was in the midst of a one-platoon era during Switzer’s college career, but a “wild card” rule allowed for one substitution per down. Frank Broyles, who was Arkansas’ coach during Switzer’s final two seasons, used the wild card to play Wayne Harris at linebacker on “Big Red” and “Wild Hog” units (alias the first and second teams) and Switzer manned the center position for both.

Harris became an All-American in 1960 and played well enough in Canada to gain a spot in the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame. Small world? Harris played high school ball in El Dorado, Ark., which is a little more than 40 miles west of Crossett. Mooty, an All-America halfback in 1959, was from El Dorado, where Switzer attended school for two years while his parents were separated.

Mooty recalled that Switzer was living in Crossett when they had an encounter at a teen hangout (Mooty described it as a coffee shop) in El Dorado. Mooty issued this warning: “I told him you need to stay in Crossett. You need to leave our girls alone up in El Dorado.”

Switzer was poaching? “Oh yeah,” Mooty said. “He was stealing our girls.”

Mooty says he was just teasing Switzer when he popped the warning. They weren’t close friends yet, but they became pals in college. There’s a funny tale about them in “The Razorbacks,” a 1973 book about Arkansas football. Mooty temporarily left the team and Broyles let the squad vote on the terms of Mooty’s reinstatement. According to the book, Switzer told his teammates this: “Shoot, Mooty doesn’t need any spring practice. Let’s just bring him back next fall.”

To Broyles’ astonishment, players voted to approve Switzer’s suggestion. But things got hashed out and, after the final game of Switzer’s career, reporters heard him shout “is that Mooty an All-America?” in the locker room. Mooty rushed 18 times for 99 yards and a winning score in a 14-7 Gator Bowl victory over Georgia Tech.

Meanwhile, Michael watched the once-shy Switzer do a “flip-flop.” Michael said football turned Switzer around and Switzer gained a reputation as a ladies’ man. He courted a Razorback baton twirler who could blow a duck call so well that Switzer once had her blow one for a Sports Illustrated reporter who visited his home. “Sure sounds like an oversexed duck to me,” Switzer told SI.

Kay McCollum became Mrs. Barry Switzer in 1963. She married a coach.

The coach title didn’t become official until Switzer became an Arkansas graduate assistant in 1960. Or was he a “coach” even when he was playing?

“He could tell you things about the team we were fixing to play, like Texas A&M or whoever it was,” Mooty said. “He would have already figured those dudes out. He was just very knowledgeable about the game, even at a young age. The rest of us, at our age, we didn’t care. We were there to perform.”

Tulsa World columnist Bill Connors wrote that Switzer’s work as a graduate assistant caught Broyles’ eye. Switzer was obligated for military duty after serving as a GA, but Broyles sent word that he wanted Switzer to return to Fayetteville and go to work as an assistant coach. The right strings got pulled and Switzer was granted an early release so he could join the Razorbacks in time to prepare for the 1961 season.

“After that his career took off,” Connors wrote, adding that some in Fayetteville came to view Switzer as a “glib, exciteable, fertile-minded carbon copy of Broyles. His enthusiasm and passion for statistics stamped him as unusual.”

Connors wrote that Switzer’s coaching philosophy was shaped during a 22-game winning streak. Arkansas won 22 in a row from the final game of the 1963 season through the regular season finale in 1965, with a national championship season in between.

During the streak, Switzer was giddy enough to do calendar math and he informed Broyles the Razorbacks could break Oklahoma’s 47-game winning streak in 1968. Broyles chided the young coach for looking so far ahead, but smiled when telling that story to Connors.

Switzer speaks highly of Broyles and once said Johnson “probably taught me more football than anybody.” Johnson shrugged that aside and said this: “It was pretty neat to have somebody on the staff not far from my age.”

During Switzer’s years with the Razorbacks, he also met the man he would come to call his mentor. That’s Jim Mackenzie, who left the Arkansas staff to become Oklahoma’s head coach in 1966. Tragedy for Mackenzie was on the horizon and Switzer was not far removed from a horrific tragedy.

Switzer returned to Crossett and visited family members before his senior season in 1959. His mother, Mary Louise Switzer, was a sweet lady who read books all the time, according to Holder.

“One of the last times I saw her, she gave me a book and told me to read it,” Holder said.

The book was “Ten North Frederick” by John O’Hara. Holder read it. He said it was a great book. It became the source material for a Gary Cooper movie in 1958.

Switzer wrote in “Bootlegger’s Boy” that his mother read books as an escape from a harsh reality. Depressed, she resorted to alcohol.

This is an excerpt of a transcript from a voicesofoklahoma.com interview with John Erling:

Said Switzer, “A lot of times I didn’t come home at all. I’d go other places because I knew what was at home. But on one occasion, I was at home in the summer while I was in college. I told my mother, she came in one night and I saw the condition that she was in, and I had told her that I would rather know that I would never see her again the rest of my life and know that she was safe and taken care of (than see her) in the condition that she was in.”

The transcript reflects that Switzer paused before continuing.

“And my mother walked outside and took a gun and shot herself and killed herself.”

Switzer said in the voicesofoklahoma.com interview that he was the last person to talk to his mother and he was the person who picked up his mother and carried her inside the house. He said he stood outside and waited for what seemed like hours for his father, absent during the shooting, to come home.

“And he met me and of course he knew something tragic had happened because he saw the condition that I was in.”

Switzer said he bore tremendous guilt for what transpired that night.

“But, I’ve lived my life and I understand that my mother intended to do this,” he told Erling. “I hated to see her in the condition that she was in. Donnie lived in (that environment) every day and had to live in it longer because he was younger. I was able to escape it and get out of it. I escaped it in high school because.... I stayed in town with my friends. My best friend Bill Holder, he and I spent time together and I would stay with him. My father knew that I was okay. He never worried about me. If he needed me, he knew where to find me.”

Switzer could have become a bitter person every day after Aug. 26, 1959.

“He could have, but he didn’t,” Mooty said, suggesting that his friend was surrounded by many good people through athletics. “He’s a very strong individual.”