Barry Switzer: Chapter 2 'Crossett'

Barry Switzer was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 1971, when the Sooner wishbone gutted defenses for an NCAA-record 5,196 rushing yards.

It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that’s how far Crossett, Arkansas, is from the northern border of Louisiana.

You won’t find a “home of Barry Switzer” sign near any of the roads which trickle into Crossett, where Switzer spent his childhood years. But Billy Joe Holder said there has been talk about the possibility of naming a street after his longtime friend.

And why not? Only three men on the planet have coached teams to a college football national championship and a Super Bowl title. Switzer, who grew up in a “shotgun” house a few miles southwest of Crossett, is one of them.

Among signs travelers will see as they enter town: The obligatory population (5,507) sign and another that reads “Welcome to Crossett, the Timber Capital of the South.”

It’s not false bravado. Crossett was built on wood.

Logging trucks are a common sight in this neck of southern Arkansas. Roads are walled off by pine trees so tall that, as far as strangers know, the next town could be just around the bend or it could be forests away.

At the end of the 19th century, Crossett Lumber Company saw all that timber and simultaneously saw dollar signs. A town sprang up amid the company’s labor force. Tents for workers were replaced by houses constructed, maintained and owned by the company, according to R.R. Reynolds, who authored “The Crossett Story” for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

“The houses were all built up off the ground on brick or concrete piers with plenty of crawl space underneath for the installation of piping and for reducing the problem of termites,” Reynolds wrote. “No insulation of any kind was used, so the houses were very drafty and cold in winter.”

Families kept chickens and farm animals on their property to make ends meet, according to Reynolds, who said cows roamed the streets after milking time.

The near-identical, company-built homes were painted the same color (Crossett Gray). According to local lore, that proved problematic for folks who might have drank too much and tried to wander home. Which one is my house?

Crossett is located in Ashley County which was, and still is, a dry county. If you wanted alcohol, there were ways of getting it. For instance, you could visit bootleggers on the outskirts of town. One of them was Frank Switzer, the father of Barry Switzer. The title of Switzer’s 1990 autobiography was, of course, “Bootlegger’s Boy.”

Just because there’s no Barry Switzer sign in Crossett, don’t take that to mean the town isn’t proud of the bootlegger’s kid.

A big shindig — Barry Switzer Appreciation Day — was held at the Rose Inn in Crossett in 1960, after Switzer become a football hero for the state’s beloved Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rose Inn was a hotel built by the lumber company to house overnight visitors to Crossett and, according to historical accounts, third-floor rooms were reserved for single school teachers. Different times.

The Rose Inn doesn’t exist anymore. Centennial Park rests on the site where the hotel once stood. The movie theater (where Switzer and his pals would watch westerns on Saturdays) across the street is long gone, too.

A decent chunk of Switzer’s youth was spent at the pool hall. That building still stands, but it houses a business now — Crossett Service Company, LLC.

“I have people walk in all the time and and say my favorite pool table was right there,” says Virginia Turner from her seat just inside the front door.

There are still familiar “things” in Crossett. One of them is Holder, who lives at 1403 Cedar Street.

Resting on a shelf in Holder’s living room is an autographed OU football. “To Bill Holder. My best friend — love you!! Barry Switzer. 157-29-4.” (The numbers? Switzer’s record as the Sooners’ head coach.)

Holder pulls out his autographed copy of “Bootlegger’s Boy.” Written on the inside cover: “Billy — Just simply love you — Barry. 157-29-4.”

Switzer personalized Holder’s commemorative book about the 1985 national championship season by writing this: “To Billy — my best friend. From a lucky S.O.B. — Barry Switzer.”

The many photographs (many featuring Switzer or former OU players) on Holder’s refrigerator become conversation topics when others visit his home.

“My son had an accident,” Holder said, after pointing out his son in a photo. “He was paralyzed in a wheelchair and turned over and hit his head on the concrete. His funeral was just a few days after Barry had back surgery. I told Barry not to come. Sure enough, he got on a plane and came to the funeral. That’s just how he is.”

Does Switzer ever make his way back to Crossett? Holder underwent stomach surgery in 2014 and, after being released from the hospital, got a surprise visit from his buddy.

“I was in here fooling with the computer and I walked in the kitchen and there he stood,” Holder said. “He flew down to check on me. He told my wife he was coming and told her not to tell me.”

Holder said he and Switzer have been running around together ever since they met and “hit it off” in the eighth grade. Switzer moved back to Crossett (his mother and father reunited after a separation) from nearby El Dorado. Holder moved in from Mississippi later that same school year.

Switzer may have spent more time (and ate more meals) at Holder’s house in subsequent years than he spent at his own house.

“We were always together, kind of like truck and trailer,” Holder said.

Funny story about those meals at the Holder house: Holder said his grandmother “knew how to fill a table” and cooked great meals with four or five vegetable choices, cornbread and sweet tea. Long after Holder reached adulthood, he said he got a 1 a.m. phone call from Switzer.

Bad news? No. Switzer had asked one of his sons “what’s the best meal you ever had?” The son, Greg, said the best meal he ever ate was prepared by Holder’s grandmother. Switzer couldn’t wait to share the news. That’s why the phone rang after midnight.

“I’m used to that,” Holder said. “When he calls, it can be any time.”

Switzer and Holder spent boyhood years shooting pool or playing moon (a domino game) in the pool hall. They weren’t opposed to eating a stolen watermelon or trekking down to Bastrop, La., to drink beer.

“There wasn’t a lot to do here,” Holder said. “Whatever we did, we made it fun.”

Holder smiles when he talks about how they were crazy enough to wade chest-deep into Mud Lake to go fishing, never mind snapping turtles or snakes or whatever else might be lurking about.

“We wouldn’t do that now for nothing,” he said.

Snakes were apparently a hazard at other spots around Crossett.

Switzer said in a 1976 Sports Illustrated (Olympic decathlon champ Bruce Jenner was on the cover) article and repeated in his book that he used to carry a pistol in case he needed to shoot copperheads while escorting his mother to a three-hole “privy” behind his childhood home.

Switzer told SI his grandfather planted tomatoes behind the outhouse and they were the “best darned tomatoes in the county.” Anyone familiar with Switzer’s speech patterns will tell you that sounds like something he would say, except it’s possible he used a word other than “darned.”

Unlike those tomatoes, his home was far from the best in the county.

“Hey, I thought I was poor ‘til I visited Barry,” Fordyce, Ark., native and longtime friend Larry Lacewell told SI in 1976.

Asked for details in 2014, Lacewell said, “Barry was a bootlegger’s boy and he lived out in an area that we called Blacktown. I went to spend the night. Barry’s daddy couldn’t exhibit any wealth. He was hiding his (bootlegging) money in tin cans. And I go to the house and it looked like a haunted house. It had netting. You would put your wallpaper up that sticks to it and it’s not even wallpaper. It looks like mosquito netting. And I said ‘good gosh, this guy is poorer than me’ — which was probably wrong really because he had a lot of tin cans out there and there weren’t any tin cans at my house.”

Detailing his background for the Oklahoma audio history website voicesofoklahoma.com, Switzer told interviewer John Erling his childhood home was built at least three feet off the ground.

“I always thought shotgun houses were built so the dogs, cats, hogs and chickens had to have a place to live,” Switzer said. “But it was called a shotgun house because you could shoot a shotgun through the front door out the back door and you wouldn’t hit anyone unless someone happened to be walking across the house from one room to another room.”

Longtime friend Jim Mooty of El Dorado, Ark., said you could almost see through Switzer’s house.

“But you know what?” Mooty said. “A lot of people were like that during those days. It wasn’t any fault of Barry’s. But he grew up the hard way.”

Lacewell suggested Switzer was more socially poor than financially poor.

“What I mean by that is, in small towns, if you were the bootlegger’s son, you weren’t exactly on everybody’s dance card,” Lacewell said. “So I think he suffered from that and wanting to prove people wrong.”

“This being the Bible belt, the Baptists more or less didn’t want their daughters dating Barry because his dad was a bootlegger,” Holder said. “But we got around that. We had somebody pick a girl up and take her on out.”

Crossett is still Bible Belt territory. In May of 2014, there were 48 churches with Crossett addresses, according to WhitePages.com.

Switzer gained popularity despite social stigma. The school yearbook in the lumber company town was called “The Termite.” Check out the 1955 Termite and you’ll see a page dedicated to senior football stars, with a photo of “Captain Barry Switzer” anchoring the center of the page. You’ll also find a photo of Switzer crowning homecoming queen Deanna Atkins and another photo of him beaming while modeling (with football co-captain Jimmy Gadberry) donated football rain jackets.

Switzer was the state’s high school lineman of the year as a senior. He wrote in his book that his father did not get to see him play a game that season. Why? Bootlegging had caught up to Frank Switzer, who was serving prison time.

Frank died on Nov. 16, 1972, only a few months before his son was chosen to succeed Chuck Fairbanks. Barry told reporters he wished his daddy had lived long enough to see him become the head coach at Oklahoma.

In 1972, Frank’s death played out in the news as an accident. A UPI report said Lulu Dawkins (called Lula Mae Dawkins in “Bootlegger’s Boy”) accidentally shot Frank as she attempted to remove a gun from her car at his home. She then was driving him to Crossett for treatment when her car hit a power pole and a power pole fell on the vehicle, setting it on fire.

Only the last part is true. The shooting was no accident and the shooter was a jealous lover.

“My daddy was good-looking,” Barry said during a 2012 interview with the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten, comparing Frank to Rhett Butler in “Gone With The Wind.”

“He got shot by a 28-year-old woman, his girlfriend, when he was 64. If he hadn’t gotten shot, he’d be alive today. He was jogging during the 50s before anyone else was doing it. He had an old pair of black Converse high-tops and he jogged down the gravel roads. (He was) never overweight.”

Holder said Frank was a “man’s man.” At first, Holder said he was initially kind of scared around Frank. They became great friends. After Barry left for college, Frank began sending Holder gift subscriptions to Playboy magazine for Christmas.

“He worked in the yard a lot,” Holder said. “He had on these old high-top canvas shoes that they used to wear many years ago. This was around ‘69 or ‘70 or around in there. (My wife and I) decided we would buy him a pair of tennis shoes. His birthday was coming up. So we got his shoes and went out there and handed them to him. He said ‘I don’t want no damn birthday present!’ I said ‘well, we got it for you, you might as well wear ‘em.’ The next year, about a week before his birthday, he called us up and said ‘don’t forget my Goddamn birthday.’ He was a character.”

Frank used to climb a rope which dangled from a big tree in the yard. The tree is gone. So is his last house, which was lost to a fire a few years ago, according to Ovid Switzer, a cousin who said he has lived on the family property for close to 40 years.

A wild turkey strolled through the yard as Ovid was talking. He grabbed the turkey, cradled it and continued talking.

“These roosters get to fighting out here and the turkey will break them up,” Ovid said. “He’s my official.”

Ovid gave the turkey a colorful name because it keeps using his front porch for a restroom.

A gravel road once ran in front of the old Switzer place. The road is paved now. Keep going and it leads to where Frank is buried, but you must detour down a dirt road through the woods to get to the Macedonia Cemetery (also called Macedonian Cemetery). It’s a small cemetery with only a few headstones, many marking the graves of Switzers.

In April, Frank’s grave had been decorated with an Easter-themed arrangement. Standing graveside, Holder said, “Barry certainly thought a lot of his daddy.”

Holder said Barry resembles his father, even in body structure. Both can be hard to categorize. The bootlegger had good qualities, according to Holder, who said Frank was tough and gentle at the same time.

“People didn’t know about it, but Frank sent a lot of black kids to college,” Holder said, adding that Frank purchased groceries and other items for needy people. Store owners were instructed to let them have what they wanted with an agreement that Frank would come by to settle the bill later.

“One time Barry came down and he had done won a couple of national championships,” Holder said. “We went to a bootlegger’s to get a beer. We went out to this section of town, a black section. Barry asked him ‘do you know who I am?’ He said ‘yeah, you are Mr. Frank’s boy.’ He knew he was coaching the Oklahoma Sooners, but he knew him as Mr. Frank’s boy. And he wouldn’t let him pay for the beer because he was Mr. Frank’s boy.”

A padlocked gate guards the road to the cemetery. Frank’s resting place is protected by natural guardians. Barry once visited the cemetery while in town for a class reunion and got “eaten up” by red bugs. For relief, he took a bath in chigger-killing chemicals.

Holder owns a key to the padlocked gate to the cemetery, which should tell you something about his relationship with the Switzer family.

Holder, who wore a 1984 Big Eight championship ring during an April interview, said it was good to be Barry’s childhood friend because nobody picked on you. He said Barry does not forget his old buddies. Holder has joined Switzer on fishing trips to other countries. He has been part of a Switzer entourage in Vegas. How could that not result in a good time? They’ve gone fishing with celebrity outdoorsman Jimmy Houston. (One of the amateur fishermen got a strike, but the hook came back empty. Houston responded by casting his line in the same spot. Said Switzer to Holder: “He ain’t no different than us.”)

Holder initially turned down an invitation to accompany Switzer to New York when the coach made it into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Hell, I don’t even own a tux,” Holder said.

“I don’t either,” Switzer said.

“I knew he was lying,” Holder said.

Holder got sweet-talked into going. The good old boys from Crossett, separated in age by only six days, had a great time in the nation’s biggest city.

Asked if Switzer always succeeds at persuasion, Holder said, “He don’t miss much. He is in the high 90 percent.”