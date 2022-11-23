Barry Switzer, Chapter 13: 'Playing overtime'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out. Grant Burget, a former player who is prominent in this chapter, passed away in 2021.

Grant Burget attended Super Bowl XXX and enjoyed watching his former coach become a champion again. He was invited to Barry Switzer’s hotel suite and watched Dallas Cowboy players trickle in for a postgame party.

It was the highlight of Switzer’s professional career. A low for Burget came soon afterward. Burget got this news from a doctor: “You’ve got two years to live.”

Burget is a former Oklahoma halfback from Stroud, Okla. He’s the reason Switzer’s mood was tempered after a head coaching debut in 1973. OU roared to a 35-0 halftime lead in a 42-14 smashing of Baylor. Switzer should have been all smiles, but expressed regret that Burget wrecked a knee during the game.

Burget missed the remainder of that season and returned to play on an unbeaten national championship squad as a senior in 1974.

Post-football, Burget launched a more significant comeback in the late 1990s, this time from throat cancer. When a tumor was discovered near the base of Burget’s tongue, a doctor warned Burget he was living on borrowed time.

The fight for more time began with a surgical procedure which lasted more than 13 hours.

“I thought the surgery was going to be bad,” Burget said. “But then I had to go through a radiation treatment and I said, ‘This will be a breeze.’ And the doctor said, ‘Oh no, man, it’s going to be worse than the surgery.’ I had to do five days a week for six weeks, 30 treatments.”

Burget was ready to quit after treatment No. 24 or 25.

“I’m not coming back,” he said.

A doctor urged Burget to take a few days off and return the following Monday when he should feel a little better. Burget took the advice. He got his second wind, completed the treatments and lived beyond the initial projection.

Burget recalled his battle with cancer during an interview in 2014. He turned emotional and his voice cracked when he recalled this part of the story: Switzer was still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys when news of the tumor was delivered. An NFL season was in full swing, but Switzer cleared time on his schedule. He hopped on a Jerry Jones jet and flew to Oklahoma City to surprise Burget in the hospital. Why? Because that’s who Switzer is.

In better times, it was Switzer who provided Burget with Super Bowl tickets. It wasn’t the first time the coach did Burget a favor at a bowl.

Switzer coached in the Hula Bowl after his second season at the helm of the OU program. Burget and some pals were simultaneously in Hawaii because they had flown there to relax. When USC running back Anthony Davis was scratched from the Hula Bowl roster because of an injury, Switzer approached Burget: “You want to play?”

Said Burget, “I actually had to go to a high school there locally and get some pads and I practiced two days and played in the Hula Bowl. That was fun. Only Switzer would think of something like that.”

In years following the cancer scare, Burget suffered a heart attack and a stroke. More recently, he was stricken by what he described as two “mini-strokes.” Again, Switzer was an encourager. “And he still is,” Burget said.

Burget suspects he knows Switzer better than many former players because he and the coach spent many Saturdays together. One of Burget’s college roommates was Gary Gibbs, who became Switzer’s defensive coordinator and successor. That led to Burget helping out the coaching staff on game days. He lended a hand in the press box and traveled with with the team for road games.

While acknowledging his bond with Switzer is special, Burget also said this: “I’m going to say there might be 1,000 kids that played for Barry Switzer and everybody feels like they are his best friend — and not only former players, but coaches and people he runs across in business and people he has had relationships with over a long period of time. They just all think he is one of their best friends.”

That’s winning.