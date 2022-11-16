Barry Switzer, Chapter 12: 'I've got you, big boy'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Barry Switzer left the Dallas Cowboys in 1997.

Former NFL offensive lineman Louis Oubre left New Orleans eight years later. Oubre’s exit was forced.

An OU All-American in 1980, Oubre settled in his hometown of New Orleans so he could coach high school blockers. Hurricane Katrina proved unblockable.

Oubre and his fiancee Dana (she’s his wife now) beat the storm out of town, but they were part of a mass exodus. More than 200,000 people left to find refuge elsewhere. Oubre drove to Texas before finding a hotel with a vacancy.

The levees protecting New Orleans failed. Approximately 80 percent of the town wound up under flood waters. The death toll was nearly 1,000. Maybe Oubre was lucky that the only thing he lost was everything.

“All my wife walked out with was her purse,” he said. “I had an extra pair of gym shorts because they were in the back of my truck already.”

Oubre spent three weeks in the hotel and, with nothing to return to in New Orleans, he filed paperwork for housing assistance so he could remain in the Dallas area.

“I got an apartment, a three-bedroom, because my wife had two kids,” he said. “It was a nice big apartment, but we didn’t have any furniture. We were sleeping on the floor, on mattresses on the floor.”

Oubre phoned his college coach and told him about the predicament.

“Hey coach, I need your help,” Oubre said.

Barry Switzer’s response: “I’ve got you, big boy.”

Oubre said he called Switzer on a Wednesday or Thursday. On Saturday, a moving truck full of furniture arrived.

The truck had an escort. Switzer and his second wife, Becky, tagged along in another vehicle.

“They showed up with the truck just to make sure everything was fine and make sure everything got done right,” Oubre said. “One of my neighbors saw him and almost had a heart attack because she was a Dallas Cowboys fan. She had to get an autograph. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Switzer had called ahead to warn he was on the way. See you in a few hours.

“I’m thinking he’s just coming maybe to drop off a couple of things,” Oubre said. “Man, he came with a king-sized bed, two twin beds for my kids and he’s got mattresses and box springs. One, two, three TVs. A dining room set. A living room set. A sofa. Another big TV. Lamps. Pots. Pans. Clothes for the kids. You name it, he came up with it.”

Katrina blew Oubre out of New Orleans. Switzer’s generosity blew him away.

Wind the clock back to Oubre’s recruitment: Oubre was a National Merit Scholarship contender while attending St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He could have gotten his education paid for without putting on shoulder pads. He received over 100 academic scholarship offers, some from institutions with ivy on the walls. Big-time football programs wanted him, too. Switzer out-recruited the brainy schools and the football factories. Or, as Oubre put it, “He charmed my mama’s socks off.”

Said Oubre, “My mom, she kind of ran the house. Dad just went to work. He was a butcher. He worked 12 hours a day. He was just a hard-working man. My mama, one time it was like 10 o’clock and Bear Bryant called my house. He said ‘Mrs. Oubre, do you know who this is? This is Bear Bryant.’ My mama said ‘I don’t care who this is. My son is going to sleep and we are not going to wake him up.’ But I guarantee you, every time Switzer called, my mama liked him. She was a pretty good judge of character.”

Oubre said Switzer got special treatment (a big pot of red beans) every time he came to visit. Switzer promised Oubre’s mother he would take care of her son. That included some counseling when Oubre got homesick. He wanted to leave when he was a freshman. Switzer urged him to give Norman a chance.

“It was like a father talk,” Oubre said. “I ended up taking his advice and staying at OU and good things happened.”

When a bad thing — a Katrina thing — happened, Switzer abided by his vow to take care of Mrs. Oubre’s son.

“All the money in the world couldn’t repay what he has done for me,” Oubre said, suggesting that Switzer transformed himself and many other players from boys to men. “And, talking about Hurricane Katrina, I was down and out. Broke. I had to cash in some other investments so we could stay in a hotel. He turned it all around. And then he pointed out what had happened to me and other people started sending us money so we had a little nest egg to kind of get us back on our feet where we could buy a house. He kind of saved us.”

Oubre knows he’s not the only former Sooner rescued by Switzer. “I’m sure he has done that for player after player after player. That’s how he is. He takes care of you. If he recruits you, you are his for life.”

Added Oubre, “I don’t know how he handles it either because you call him and he says, ‘Louis, I’m doing something, call me back in 15 minutes.’ Then you call him back and talk to him. He’s got things going on all the time. Everybody wants a part of coach.”

Oubre needed Switzer again in 2011.

Oubre’s former roommate, two-time All-America guard Terry Crouch, died in May of that year. He was 51.

“He didn’t have insurance, so his wife didn’t have enough money to bury him,” Oubre said. “So I started a little fund to help with the burial and maybe put a little money in the wife’s pocket and stuff. We had raised like maybe $3,000.”

It wasn’t enough. Oubre called Switzer for help. Switzer said he would make a few calls.

“By the time he finished, I had $7,500,” Oubre said. “He gave about a thousand and then he made some calls and then some other people started sending like $500 checks.”

And Oubre needed Switzer on one more occasion.

After getting squared away in Texas, Oubre and Dana chose to get married. Oubre asked Switzer and other former OU coaches to be in the wedding.

Oubre arranged for a band to play at the wedding reception. He made a request. He wanted to sing “My Girl” to his bride. And he did, with some help.

“Coach Switzer jumped up on stage and he was up there singing,” Oubre said. “It was a great time.”

The men in Oubre’s wedding party were required to wear white tuxedos with pink cummerbunds.

“Oh no,” Switzer said. “You better not tell anybody about this.”

Almost immediately, Oubre posted Facebook photos of Switzer wearing pink and white. Switzer has a good reason to forgive Oubre. Oubre opened holes for Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims while in Norman.

Sims, referring to Switzer’s actions following Hurricane Katrina, said, “Coach Switzer has done an ‘Oubre’ 100 times that I know of, helping people that the media doesn’t even know about.”

Said Oubre: “I would bet my life that there are many, many, many players he has helped. He’s just a humble guy and he is not going to talk about it because we are his kids. I’m sure he has helped Billy Sims over the years. Coach is a giving guy. He’s not one of those guys that once you play for him, you are forgotten. When he says he loves you, he actually loves you. There is no fake in it.”

Oubre is a coach in Cedar Hill, Texas. If he owes anything to Switzer, he’s paying it forward. Oubre posted this about himself on a school website:

“I am a teacher because of my love of children, and my need to fill a void in the educational system. This void is caused by a lack of effective teachers and a shortage of positive male role models. I have been abundantly blessed throughout my life. It is time that I give back to society what society has given to me. I have done numerous things which have afforded me experiences and opportunities of which others only dream. I have made many mistakes in my life; however, these mistakes have been valuable learning experiences. I can now use these mistakes as a learning tool for our children. I need to make a difference.”