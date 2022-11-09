Barry Switzer, Chapter 11: 'Dallas Cowboys'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Larry Lacewell and Barry Switzer were naked in the swimming pool. It’s not what you think.

Lacewell grew up in Fordyce, Ark., about 70 miles from Switzer’s hometown of Crossett, Ark. They first met as kids because they were competing in a state swimming and diving meet.

“They would put us in the YMCA and, back in those days, for cleanliness purposes, we couldn’t wear bathing suits,” Lacewell said. “We swam naked in the YMCA.”

Lacewell, smiling, couldn’t resist adding this: “I think Switzer noticed me then.”

Continued Lacewell, “Anyhow, we played poker and we didn’t know how to play poker. My buddy from Fordyce and I, we weren’t smart enough to stay out of poker game with Barry and a guy named Billy Ray Greenwood. They won all our money. We had to hitchhike to Fordyce and they rode the bus by us and honked. That’s my first memory of Barry.”

Lacewell said he and the kid who cleaned him out at the poker table kept up with each other after that. They never played high school football against each other, but they shared a field during Lacewell’s senior season.

“It was on Thursday night and I made one of those Joe Washington runs,” Lacewell said. “The problem was I went backwards and couldn’t come forward. It was the first play of the game. And I broke out of the pack and ran to the boundary after what was going to be about a 20-yard loss. And I got hit by about 13 guys — it took that many to get me on the ground — and sure enough it knocks me right into the crowd. People in little towns like that would crowd the sideline. I looked up and I hear this voice say ‘great run Lacewell.’ It was Switzer. He and his buddies had come to the game on Thursday night to watch us play.”

Like boomerangs thrown simultaneously, Barry Layne and Larry Wayne keep landing in the same spot.

Switzer often visited pals at Arkansas A&M when Lacewell (the “Fordyce Flash”) played there. “As a matter of fact, Barry was there when I got my eye put out my sophomore year,” Lacewell said, adding that he went years before having the eye fixed.

Lacewell became an Alabama graduate assistant under Fordyce’s favorite son, Bear Bryant, when Switzer was an Arkansas senior. Lacewell wanted to catch up with college buddies and spent a couple of nights at Switzer’s house outside of Crossett.

Lacewell and Switzer became staffmates under Jim Mackenzie at Oklahoma in 1966. Lacewell left and came back, eventually becoming Switzer’s defensive coordinator. Lacewell bolted after the 1977 season because the relationship went south. But if you saw them holding court at the 2014 Kentucky Derby, you know goodbye didn’t last forever.

In between was another shared gig.

Lacewell was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 as a director of scouting. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jimmy Johnson parted company after the 1993 season. never mind that they had teamed to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Jones needed a coach. He called Switzer, who was an assistant coach at Arkansas when Jones and Johnson were Razorback players.

Switzer, after taking the job, told Sports Illustrated “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Larry.”

True? “Jerry Jones loved Switzer,” Lacewell said. “When Jerry was in the oil business in Oklahoma City, he was down in our offices a lot and he knew Barry. He really wanted a guy — I don’t want to use the word ‘caretaker’ — but he didn’t want to bring some big shot in there with an ego who would bust up our team. We knew what we were. We knew we had a great team.

“Anyway, I think he had in the back of his mind who he wanted. Jimmy had rocked the boat all year long. I think Jerry started making his plans. As a matter of fact, I think they hired Barry just thinking that I was all for it. But I was never against it. I thought he was perfect for what we were looking for.”

Switzer told the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten in 2009 that there was no interview process.

“Jerry just calls and says ‘Do you want the job?’ I said ‘If the job is open, I’d be interested.’ He says ‘The job is going to be open. I’m going to fire Jimmy tomorrow. Get in the car and drive down here.’ I got in the car and drove to Dallas.”

Donnie Duncan, who had been Switzer’s last athletic director at Oklahoma, and 1969 Heisman Trophy winner Steve Owens were among those who were present at an introductory press conference.

“We have a job to do and we’re going to do it, baby!” Switzer said.

Not everyone was as enthusiastic. Star receiver Michael Irvin chunked a trash can at TV cameras upon learning that Switzer was replacing the man who also coached him in college. Irvin walked out of the first team meeting with Switzer. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Mark Tuinei told the Dallas Morning News it was hard to believe Switzer coached Jones and Johnson at Arkansas.

“He looks younger than they do,” Tuinei said. “But he’ll age quickly here.”

Recalled Switzer in 2009: “I had a tough job. Think about it. I didn’t get to hire any coaches. I’ve got to go in there and take over a bunch of guys, and I don’t know their hidden agendas or what their loyalty would be. I was there to keep this thing in the middle of the road. Same playbook. Same offense. Same defense. Why change it? Why change the staff? They had won two Super Bowls.”

Switzer let his assistant coaches do the coaching while at Oklahoma, choosing to be a program overseer instead of a micromanager. Lacewell said Switzer never got on a defensive headset at OU and challenged how defenses were being called. Switzer put on a headset in Lacewell’s last game as defensive coordinator (an Orange Bowl loss to Arkansas) and asked “can we stop them?”

Lacewell said “no.” Switzer asked why. “Because they’re good,” Lacewell said. “And that was the end of it. There wasn’t any bitching or any griping. That was Barry Switzer.”

Switzer once said this during an interview with the Tulsa World: “I’m a very good football coach. I know my playbook as well as any football coach. My ego is not as such that I’ve got to go out on a football field with a hat and a whistle, jump in the huddle and grab a guy by the facemask and kick him to the line of scrimmage with a lot of spectators around so everybody will walk away and say ‘Barry Switzer is a helluva football coach.’”

Whether laissez-faire was the wrong way or the right way of doing business in Dallas, it wasn’t Johnson’s way.

“Jimmy was a dominating (personality),” Lacewell said. “Jimmy loved to play the role of ‘I’m the head coach and you’re not.’ And Barry was just the opposite. We all were coaches. And that was his personality. ... People didn’t quite understand that Barry didn’t want to be the general.”

Lacewell said “enemies” fed things to players about Switzer, and some it was probably the truth. For instance, Switzer didn’t burn the candle at both ends in the football offices.

“He was older,” Lacewell said. “He had been out of coaching five years. He did it his way and, in the beginning, it wasn’t very good. The players didn’t adapt to it. But, eventually, the Michael Irvins and the Deion Sanders and the Emmitt Smiths, they loved him.”

The Cowboys were quarterbacked by Troy Aikman, who started his college career at OU under Switzer and transferred to UCLA. They began the Switzer era in Dallas 11-2, but the expectation was Super Bowl ring or bust. And his first season ended with a 38-21 loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Switzer was asked by the Tulsa World in 2007 if he would like to have a do-over on any games in his career. He mentioned the 1978 OU-Nebraska game (a six-fumble outing cost the Sooners a national championship) and his first NFC title game (because the Cowboys self-destructed).

“Crap, we ain’t snapped the ball twice and we’re down 21-0. That doesn’t make sense,” Switzer said, referring to a game in which the 49ers converted three turnovers into touchdowns in the first eight minutes.

“That really disappointed me because whoever wins that game wins the Super Bowl. Whoever goes and plays San Diego in the Super Bowl is going to win it. (The Cowboys) would have won four in a row and I would have won two in a row. That’s a disappointment. When you have ... one of the two biggest games in your professional career, and you play like that, it bothers me.”

The Cowboys settled for three championships in four years by winning Super Bowl XXX the following season. Switzer, the anti-Belichick, let the world see his emotions during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy: “Are you having a good time Jerry? Well, I want to tell you, we did it our way baby! We did it! We did it! We did it!”

Later, at a hotel celebration, Irvin threw props instead of a trash can. Sports Illustrated reported that Irvin shouted this to partiers: “Is there anyone who deserves this more than Barry Switzer?”

Switzer told the World’s Haisten in 2009 that he should have resigned after winning the Super Bowl. Lacewell talked him out of it.

“I think I did,” Lacewell said. “I said ‘Barry, this isn’t the time to quit.’ I said ‘you will always wonder.’ He probably should have quit frankly. But I didn’t want him to. I was selfish. I’m worried about my own future. I had known Jimmy. I had known Barry. So who the hell am I going to work for the next year? I just told him we still had a good football team and come on back and he did. And, hey, let me tell you something, a couple of million dollars will make you come back pretty fast. Let’s be honest.”

Switzer stuck around for two more seasons and resigned after a 6-10 campaign in 1996. The Cowboys have won one playoff game since. Lacewell contends that Switzer was a salary cap casualty.

“Jimmy never had to coach under the cap at that time,” Lacewell said. “We started losing players and we couldn’t afford to keep them. We were a great team. We couldn’t afford to keep them all. You could see the slide down. It wasn’t Switzer’s fault. But at the same time, Switzer was not going to put in 24 hours a day. His career was behind him, you understand.”

Switzer has said he could care less what critics say about his time as an NFL coach. What should people think about his tour of duty with the Dallas Cowboys?

Said Lacewell, “He did what he needed to do. He didn’t screw up a good football team. He was a caretaker in the right sense. The offensive staff liked him. The defensive staff liked him. Players eventually really liked him. To win national championships and a Super Bowl is a pretty good career. People said he did it with Jimmy’s players, but you are always going to do it with somebody’s players. He didn’t screw it up, by any means.”

Lacewell said they had a good time in Dallas. Good times continue. About that Kentucky Derby trip in 2014. ...

The night before the race, Lacewell said he and Switzer were at a “big shot” hotel and it was packed with people. Lacewell caroused until around midnight and decided enough was enough. He headed for his room. Switzer began walking through the hotel and people began hollering at him. He stayed up and talked football until the wee hours.

“If Barry was a butthole, I wouldn’t want to be around him,” Lacewell said. “Jerry Jones doesn’t treat people badly. I don’t think I do it. But Barry is extremely nice to people so it makes it an enjoyable trip. He doesn’t get mad about a plane being late and he doesn’t get upset. I remember our (team) plane was delayed in Mexico when we played down there. We couldn’t get off the ground for two hours. We were all saying if Jimmy had been there, he would have thrown a fit and called the president and everything. Switzer just sat back on the plane and laughed and cut up and talked to the players.”