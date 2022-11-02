Barry Switzer, Chapter 10: 'The Book'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” The book is now sold out.

Barry Switzer received a letter in 1988 from a publishing company. Interested in writing a book?

“You have to do something first don’t you?” Switzer told the Tulsa Tribune’s (and later the Tulsa World’s) Dave Sittler. “Or read one before you write one? I’ll get around to that one day. It doesn’t interest me now. Hell, with the stuff I’d have to leave out, it wouldn’t be much of a book.”

Switzer quickly found time to write “Bootlegger’s Boy” after parting company with OU. He was right about leaving out a lot of things (1,500 pages worth of material had to be edited down to 406 pages). He was wrong that it wouldn’t be much of a book. It was a bestseller that detailed stunning moments for readers.

Switzer pulled back the curtain on what led to his departure from OU and shared deeply personal stories about his mother’s suicide and what it was like to be the child of a bootlegger.

Former player Eddie Hinton read the book. All of a sudden, his relationship with Switzer made a lot more sense.

An introduction to Hinton: Prentice Gautt broke the color barrier when he joined the OU football team in 1956. A decade later, Hinton was among the Sooners’ first great African-American players. He was an All-Big Eight wingback in 1968 and he was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Colts in 1969 (he caught two passes for 51 yards in a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V).

“Eddie Hinton could have played today,” former teammate Mike Harper said. “With his build and his speed and everything else, he would fit right in with today’s athletes.”

Hinton was a sophomore when new coach Jim Mackenzie brought a fresh crop of assistant coaches to Norman in 1966. One of the new assistants was Switzer, who seemed determined to befriend Hinton.

“And I wasn’t used to a coach getting close to me,” Hinton said. “I think his wife at the time was Kay. We would go to a game or something and they would always want to sit next to me. He always would say ‘I just love you, Eddie.’ And I’m like ‘hey man, what’s wrong with you? Are you gay or something?’ I didn’t know how to take it because I never had any man — because my mother raised us — that was interested in me.”

It took years for Hinton to realize Switzer just cared, period. Quarterback Bob Warmack would tell Hinton “Barry is always asking about you.” Hinton shrugged the words aside, figuring that Switzer asked about anybody and everybody.

But Hinton wasn’t anybody. He was a kindred spirit. Hinton said his grandparents and his mother were bootleggers in his hometown of Lawton, Okla.

“That’s basically why I got into sports and played in the band is because I really didn’t want to go home because we ran our business right out of the house,” Hinton said. “I’m sure Barry knew all that. He kind of found out about that.”

Hinton discovered from the book how much he and the coach had in common when they were kids.

“He couldn’t date the nice white girls ...” Hinton said. “And I couldn’t date the nice black girls because my parents were bootleggers and I was sort of classified as the bad guy. You would go to church and your mother would make you go and we always had nice clothes and we had go-carts and motorcycles and we would have birthday parties and we would invite the neighborhood, but they never invited us to theirs.

“So I played all sports — football, basketball, ran track, baseball, anything to stay busy to find some kind of positives that I’m a nice guy.”

Initial attempts by Switzer to dig into Hinton’s background were blocked. Said Hinton: “What do you want, man? Why do you keep asking me stuff?”

They only had one major run-in, according to Hinton. The problem? Hinton was deceptively smooth in his practice work and had a burning desire to never let a coach see him fatigued.

“Eddie was such an athlete that, when he ran, it was like a gazelle running,” Harper said. “There wasn’t any effort to it at all. The rest of us were struggling to run and he was gliding along and Switzer always thought he was loafing, but he wasn’t.

So, Switzer ordered Hinton to do some extra running after a workout. Hinton did more extra running than he was asked to do and gave Switzer a “look” every time he passed the coach.

“Is that enough for you or do you want me to run some more?” Hinton asked before going to his room and collapsing.

Hinton looks back now and realizes Switzer was just trying to squeeze the best out of him. Another of those occasions came before a game against Missouri.

Switzer put his arm on Hinton’s shoulder at the stadium.

Switzer: “You know we’re playing Missouri today, Ed?”

Hinton: “Coach, we’ve been watching film and getting prepared for them all week.”

Switzer: “Yeah, but do you know they have an All-American defensive back, No. 22, named Roger Wehrli?”

Hinton: “Yeah coach, I’m aware of him.”

Switzer: “He’s going to kick your ass today.”

Hinton was shocked.

But Switzer wasn’t finished. Added the coach, “Guess what Hinton? He’s white, too.”

The intent was to push Hinton’s buttons. It worked.

“They kicked off to us,” Hinton said. “I ran back the kickoffs and the punts. And all I can think of is I’ve got that No. 22 in my brain. He is on defense on the kickoff. And it felt like the whole field opened up. I didn’t care about anybody else. I see this No. 22. And I’ve got the ball and I’m running toward him hollering his name. I could have gone right or left, but Barry had me so psyched up that every time I saw him on the field, I said ‘Roger, I’m coming!’”

Switzer’s bro-mance with Hinton continued past their time together on campus. Switzer had tickets for a big boxing match in Las Vegas and pestered Hinton until he agreed to fly to the fight site. Celebrities (including Rocky, alias Sylvester Stallone) were coming out of the woodwork for a pre-fight party. And in walks Muhammad Ali with an entourage. Switzer shared a funny story about his encounter with Ali in “Bootlegger’s Boy.”

Switzer’s partner in writing the book was Edwin “Bud” Shrake, a journalist, novelist and screenwriter.

Switzer sat down with Shrake for about two weeks to spill his guts for what would eventually be “Bootlegger’s Boy.” At first, Switzer’s fear was he wouldn’t provide enough content to merit a book. The opposite proved true. Chunks were discarded. One of the good things to come out of the experience was Switzer and younger brother Donnie grew closer while piecing together a shared past. Donnie confided to Barry for first time that he had found a suicide note from their mother. Her death wasn’t a spontaneous act. Barry could let go of some guilt.

“I still wonder how he and his brother were able to come through all that,” Hinton said.

“This man you would think would be pissed off at the world. But look at his personality. He is always open no matter where we go. We can go down to Norman to a cafe and he will want to stand around and talk to everybody. That’s just the way he is.”

Hinton knows this because he eventually succumbed to Switzer’s love for him.

“With his consistency of him being who he is, I finally appreciated him,” Hinton said. “I know I missed out a lot probably getting to really know him. But it’s OK. I’m knowing him now.”