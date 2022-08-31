Barry Switzer: Chapter 1 'Tater Hill'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

Barry Switzer told the world he was a “Bootlegger’s Boy” in a wow-inducing 1990 autobiography.

Nearly a quarter century later, Switzer hasn’t altogether settled down, and he wouldn’t be himself if he did. But the bootlegger’s son has embraced large-scale paternity. He’s a father figure to legions of former players, many of whom spend nights at his Norman home like it’s the Switzer Marriott. Switzer equipped the house with extra beds (former player Eddie Hinton said there are “suites” upstairs) just for that purpose.

“To this day, if I come to Oklahoma and I don’t call coach Switzer and I don’t let him know that I’m here, I’m going to get a call from him,” former OU running back Greg Pruitt said. “He’ll say ‘Why you didn’t call me? Where are you at? You can’t come here and not call me?’ A lot of times I stay at his house. He is mad if you are staying somewhere else.”

If you play for Switzer, you’re his for life. And beyond.

It’s July 30, 2009, or about 20 years and a month after Switzer stepped down after an absurdly successful 16-year run (12 Big Eight championships, three national titles) as head football coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Switzer, behind the wheel of a Mercedes, is, with the blessing of law enforcement officials, blazing down turnpikes and highways because he wants to be at a memorial service for former OU All-American Ricky Bryan.

Bryan, who died of a heart attack at age 47, was a favorite son in his hometown of Coweta, Okla., and a favorite of Switzer.

“Just a great kid — a great old country boy,” Switzer said.

Tater Hill. That was the nickname Switzer gave Bryan during the recruiting process because the strapping farm lad (how many people do you know who can hold two square hay bales with one hand?) hailed from the Coweta “suburb” of Tater Hill.

Switzer was wasting his time recruiting Tater Hill. Bryan and his girlfriend, Shelby, were dead-set on going to Oklahoma State. Bryan’s life revolved around agriculture. Oklahoma State was originally known as Oklahoma A&M and the “A” stood for “agricultural.”

Said Shelby, who later became Mrs. Tater Hill, “If someone would have told Ricky you are going to be going to OU, he would have thought that was the biggest joke you ever heard.”

What happened?

Shelby said Switzer turned on the good-old-boy charm and worked magic.

“Ricky’s dad had a great influence on Ricky and coach Switzer came and he just made himself at home and sat down to their kitchen table and had biscuits and gravy that Ricky’s mother prepared,” Shelby said. “After he visits, it looks like we are headed to OU.”

Switzer has a reputation for sparking two-way loyalty. He was so loyal to others during his coaching career that it sometimes came back to bite him. And he had a gift for inspiring fierce loyalty in his players. After the newlywed situation, how could the Bryans not be loyal to Switzer?

Shelby, protective of Switzer, would not have told this story except the coach told it himself in “Bootlegger’s Boy.”

Ricky and Shelby had just gotten married. Two weeks later, they returned to their Norman apartment and were astonished by what they saw, which was a lot of nothing. They had been robbed.

“It had just been ransacked,” she said. “They took everything. Even the phone on the wall was gone. All of our brand new wedding gifts (some not opened) were gone. ... I had purchased cleaning supplies and they even took the cleaning supplies.”

The newlyweds were devastated. They were broke college kids. How were they going to survive?

“Ricky was crying,” she said. “I was crying. We didn’t know what to do.”

Their search for a solution led them to Switzer.

“We go to his office and it was just like talking to your daddy,” Shelby said. “He told us ‘it’s going to be OK. We’re going to get everything replaced.’ He had a heart. He had so much empathy for his players.”

Shelby said Switzer — rules be darned — made a phone call and had the apartment restocked.

“Obviously the NCAA today would shoot you (for doing that),” former OU assistant coach Merv Johnson said. “But that’s the way Barry was.”

Shelby shouldn’t have been surprised. When she arrived in Norman after two years of junior college, Switzer took a personal interest in making sure she got enrolled in classes.

“He had so many irons in the fire and he did so much more than recruiting and coaching,” she said. “He cared for his players and their wives and girlfriends.”

Said Switzer during a 2007 interview with the Tulsa World: “My profession was all about relationships in the end anyway. That’s really what it was about. It’s not about championships and wins and games and all that. It’s about relationships, certainly the college game is. Those are the guys that you make a difference in their lives and, when you recruit a player, you have got them for life. So I know how I handled them and that’s what I feel good about when I look back. I can say I did a good job in that area because I did care about my players.”

Heart influenced the bottom line. Caring is what made Switzer a successful coach, according to Bob Warmack, who played quarterback when Switzer was an assistant in the 1960s. College football was, and is, big business. Switzer made it personal.

“Barry has got great recall of names and people and players, whether you were a starter or whether you were holding dummies for the scout team,” Warmack said. “He knew who you were and where you were from. ... That’s just an indication that he really cared about the players and he loved them and that never went away. Years later, when you left the university if you ever needed any help or if you needed anything, Barry was the one that you could call and know that he would be there and be supportive and he would help you and I know that he has done that for many players down through the years and so forth.”

Those who know Switzer marvel at his ability to recall the names of former players. Want to perfect facial recognition software? Tap into Switzer’s brain.

“He doesn’t just remember me,” former offensive lineman Jon Phillips said. “He knows my number. He can tell you about five or six events in my career that stick out that he has got filed away. He can tell you my parents’ names.”

Warmack recalled an instance at a spring game when someone lost a roster of former players who were going to be introduced over the public address system. Switzer (“I can handle this”) to the rescue. He instantly recognized players and rattled off stories about them.

“He got stumped on one guy that played in the 1950s,” Warmack said. “And he only got stumped for a little bit.”

Hinton said he has a “tearjerker” story on the subject of Switzer’s recall.

In 2005, Billy Sims sweet-talked Switzer into attending a reunion of former players in Houston. The intent of the reunion was to honor Switzer, who was reluctant to enlist. Sims hooked him with these words: “Coach, you still owe me one.”

Many “name” players talked about the impact Switzer had on their lives. And then ...

“This guy gets up and nobody knew him,” Hinton said. “Warmack and I were sitting together and I said ‘who’s this cat, man?’ I haven’t ever seen him. Well, he held the (practice) dummies and Barry had kept up with him all through his career and college when he graduated and he went to Texas and became a lawyer. He said, ‘I could not believe that every time he came down here, he would always call me.’ And I’m like holy crap. I mean, it was like a tearjerker. He keeps up with the (those guys)? Barry has got this incredible mind that he can tell you what the kid is doing and what he did and where he is today.”

Former OU assistant coach Larry Lacewell described Switzer as a walking telephone book.

“He can remember my telephone number back when I was a kid in high school in Fordyce (Ark.),” Lacewell said. “He has always had that ability. He is a numbers guy, much moreso than people would imagine. He has got a rolodex of peoples’ names, events and whatever in his head.”

Think that came in handy during recruiting?

“If we would have had cell phones back then, he would have recruited every human being in America,” Lacewell said. “He stopped at every pay phone known to mankind and called recruits.”

Tater Hill was a recruit Switzer shouldn’t have been able to snare. Years after Bryan’s college and NFL career was over, he returned to Norman for a Red-White game and shared stories with Switzer afterward. Shelby eavesdropped and was wowed that Switzer remembered specifics of plays going all the way back to her husband’s freshman season.

“They just laughed and talked,” she said. “It was awesome. I just sat and listened.”

When Bryan lost his life way too soon, Switzer immediately showed up in Coweta with former OU assistants in tow. Bryan had been to Norman a few weeks earlier to tape some interviews and he had autographed an OU helmet which was going to be used for charity purposes.

Switzer, broken-hearted, gave the helmet to Ricky’s family.

“It was just one of those raw, all-touching moments,” Shelby said. “It sent such a message of what they thought of Ricky and just what human people they are.”

A memorial service at Coweta High School was scheduled on a Thursday at 10 a.m. Problem: A memorial service for Switzer’s first college coach, Jack Mitchell, was scheduled three hours later on the same day at First Freewill Baptist Church in Wellington, Kan. For all of Switzer’s talents, not even he could be in two places at once.

But, with the help of police escorts, Switzer zigged to Coweta and zagged to Tulsa, where he hopped on a plane to Wellington.

“I guarantee you there’s not a soul in Oklahoma who has given as many eulogies as Barry Switzer has,” Johnson said. “And, unfortunately, way too many of them have been former players.”

Thomas Lott said Switzer doesn’t show up at memorial services because he feels obligated to do so.

“In his heart, he is drawn to help the people that have been around him and have done things for him and helped make his success,” the former quarterback said. “None of us are successful without great people around us. He is no different. He has had great people around him and he honors that.”

That Tater Hill nickname Switzer issued to Bryan? It was given to a country boy by a country boy.