NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk wants — and expects – a large crowd for Saturday’s game against Texas.

The 1 p.m. tipoff inside the Lloyd Noble Center pairs the Big 12’s first-place teams. The survivor has the inside track to a regular-season championship and possible hosting duties in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s also the next-to-last game for super seniors Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams.

Home-court advantage means so much in college basketball. It also is a topic dear to OU’s second-year coach.

“Okay, you’re going to get me on my soapbox right now. Okay, so here’s the thing. We as a state, we as a community, have to decide what we want for women’s basketball,” Baranczyk said. “And you’re talking about the matchup, you’re talking about a rivalry, you’re talking about this senior class, you’re talking about what they’ve been able to do. It’s a Saturday afternoon. And I know there are high school playoffs. I understand that. And trust me, we’re following all those.

“But if you look at the top teams in the country and you look at the attendance for women’s basketball, we should have no less than 8,000 to 10,000 people here.”

OU, ranked No. 13, currently is averaging 4,065 fans per home game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. The league leaders are Iowa State (10,120), Texas (5,545), Texas Tech (5,055) and Baylor (4,341).

The program has worked hard to reach fans over the past two seasons, including interaction following games.

“They’re incredible people to come and watch. They point to each other. They laugh. They work hard. After the game they’re going to sit there and they’re going to give autographs to everybody,” Baranczyk said about her team. “It takes a lot of time to be able to do that. And we want to be the best for this community that we possibly can, but we need everybody and we need a lot of people wearing crimson this weekend. You can wear white. I don’t care. You just can’t wear orange. Wear whatever color you want.

“And to be honest, that’s really the expectation. I feel like we’re really going to know what people think of women’s basketball in this state on Saturday afternoon at 1.”

OU (22-4, 12-3 Big 12) takes a six-game winning streak into the contest. They will be looking to avenge a 78-58 setback at Texas exactly one month earlier on Feb. 25.

Baranczyk says her veteran team isn’t concerned with the streak, but continuing to make incremental improvements as the calendar switches to college basketball’s most important month.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re not chasing something. We’re literally focusing on getting better. And I think we’ve taken really hard looks in the mirror,” the OU coach said. “And again, you talk so much about this generation, but these women are exactly what we want in this generation to look in the mirror, to learn how to get better, to be able to face the things that you’re really good at and value this, face the things that you’ve got to work on being able to humble yourself.

“And so I think in those last (games of the streak), and probably since that point, I don’t know if there’s an actual point. But I feel like you’ve heard Madi say work. We’ve fallen in love with the effort. We’ve fallen in love with understanding that those games, they are inches and the inches are on the defensive and the inches are on those loose balls and the inches are on staying together. And I think that’s what we’ve really been able to see.”

OU hasn’t won a Big 12 championship since the 2008-09 season.