With Oklahoma’s conference opponents set for the fall of 2024, the Sooners’ inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference is in closer sight than ever before.

Let the fun begin.

OU will host Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, visit Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri and meet Texas in Dallas to round out an eight-game league slate for 2024 announced by the conference Wednesday night during a nationally televised reveal on the SEC Network.

Dates for the Sooners’ conference schedule in the program’s debut season in the expanded, 16-team league will be released at a later date. OU is the designated home team for the first Red River Showdown between the Sooners and Longhorns in the SEC.

"I would just say this: the ticket office is open tonight," OU coach Brent Venables said during a live television appearance in Norman Wednesday. "If I were y’all, I would call tonight and get the tickets straight for 2024 because that’s going to be here before we know.”

With Wednesday’s release, we now have a clearer picture of what the Sooners’ first run through the SEC will look like.

Projecting team personnel, coaching changes or the state of an individual program even a few months down the road can be a fool’s game. But let’s dive into OU’s 2024 SEC slate and give it a shot anyway:

What will the 2024 schedule look like?

In front of the Sooners this fall is Year 2 under coach Brent Venables and the program’s final season as a member of the Big 12.

But waiting just around the corner in Venables’ third season are meetings with Nick Saban, Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin, a trip to an old Big 12 foe in Missouri and matchups with four teams that closed 2022 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

While OU’s conference opponents for 2024 are settled, athletic director Joe Castiglione still has work to do on the nonconference slate.

As of this week, the Sooners hold 2024 nonconference home dates with Temple (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept. 14). Following Wednesday’s meeting of the OU Board of Regents in Tulsa, Castiglione told reporters that OU is down to a “couple” of options as the Sooners seek to fill out their non-SEC schedule for Year 1 in the new conference.

What will the Sooners look like in 2024?

Of course, incoming and outgoing player movement over the next 15 months will dictate the team OU brings with it into the program’s first season in the SEC.

However, as things stand:

Safety Bill Bowman, linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive end Ethan Downs will all be seniors by 2024 and together with CHEETAH Dasan McCullough (a junior that fall) could form the core of OU’s defense when it enters the league that possessed three of the nation’s top five scoring offenses in 2022.

Current sophomores Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor and first-year offensive linemen Cayden Green and Joshua Bates could make up the Sooners’ lead unit up front.

At the skill positions, running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk will be hitting their junior seasons. And, of course, there’s the question of who will be under center for the Sooners come 2024.

Will five-star freshman Jackson Arnold take on the starting job in his second year? Could his conference start come against the Crimson Tide at Owen Field?

Most intriguing game on the schedule?

Former OU quarterback Josh Heupel (Tennessee) and former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer (South Carolina) are set for returns to Norman in 2024. Trips to Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss jump off the page, too.

But Alabama’s visit to Norman stands out on the Sooners’ 2024 league schedule as perhaps the biggest home matchup at Memorial Stadium in at least a decade.

OU last met the Crimson Tide in a 45-34 defeat at the Orange Bowl in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sooners own a 3-2-1 record all-time against Alabama and will enter the next matchup unbeaten in the pair of regular season games between the programs.

Tennessee visited Norman in 2014. Ohio State came two seasons later in 2016.

Alabama’s trip in 2024 may top them both.

Toughest non-Alabama game on the schedule?

Acknowledging all the same caveats around predicting too far out into the future, LSU and Tennessee would seem to represent OU’s toughest SEC game in 2024 after the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee spent a brief stint at No. 1 in the nation in Year 2 under Heupel last fall while LSU emerged as a surprise fringe contender in Kelly’s first season in 2022.

In 2024, the Volunteers come to Norman with OU headed to LSU. In a tight decision, the edge here goes to the Tigers with the Sooners venturing into the 102,000-seat stadium at Death Valley.

Lightest game on the schedule?

Among OU’s 2024 SEC opponents, Missouri (47) and South Carolina (46) have the fewest wins since 2015.

Yet South Carolina appears to be a program on the ascent under Beamer. Missouri, meanwhile, hasn’t won eight games since 2018.

Barring a major turnaround Missouri turnaround under coach Eli Drinkwitz between now and then, OU’s trip to meet the Tigers at Faurot Field will mark its most straight-forward conference game in 2024.

Most unique matchup/venue?

The visit to LSU will provide plenty of culture, but the Sooners’ trip to Ole Miss and the famed tailgating scene at “The Grove” will provide fans with a proper introduction to life in the SEC.

A 1999 Independence Bowl matchup represents the only previous meeting between the schools.

