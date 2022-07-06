Baker Mayfield traded to Carolina Panthers, multiple reports say

Mayfield, pushed out of his starting job by the Browns' pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for an conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be completed until the QB passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield's $18.8 million contract for next season. Cleveland plays Carolina in the opener.

The top pick in 2018, Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to Houston for Watson, who is facing a possible NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas, and settled 20 of 24 lawsuits.

Mayfield, who played most of last season with a left shoulder injury, felt betrayed by Cleveland’s move, demanded a trade and then had to wait until the Browns found a team both interested in him and willing to take on his salary.

Mayfield will compete for Carolina's starting job with Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick out of USC in 2018. Quarterback Matt Corrall, a third-round pick in 2022, is also on the roster.

Under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers went 5-12 last season, their fourth straight sub-.500 season. Their last winning season came in 2017 when they went 11-5 and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Since joining the league in 1995, the Panthers have struggled often but have made two Super Bowls — in 2003 and 2015, losing both.

Darnold, 24, started 11 games for Carolina last season, passing for 2,527 yards with nine TDs and 13 interceptions for a passing rating of 71.9.