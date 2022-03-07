Baker Mayfield to get statue at OU's Heisman Park, will be dedicated April 23 following spring game

Baker Mayfield — one of Oklahoma’s greatest quarterbacks — will have his Heisman Trophy statue dedicated after the Sooners’ spring football game on April 23.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season. He became the sixth of seven OU players to win college football’s most prestigious award.

"I'm a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU," Mayfield said in a statement released by the school. "It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."

Heisman Park, which is located east of Memorial Stadium, has statues of former OU greats Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford. Kyler Murray was voted the award in the 2018 season.

The spring game will have a 3 p.m. kickoff. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 2 p.m. Monday for season ticket holders and Sooner Club members with a $10 cost.

Admission is $15 (general admission bowl seating) and $25 (remaining general admission club and Santee Lounge seating) for non-season ticket holders. The general public sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

OU begins its first spring football workouts under new coach Brent Venables on March 22. The spring game culminates the month-long practice sessions.

"The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal," Venables said in a statement. "We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm — it's one of the many things that makes OU football so special.

“I can't wait to see that passion on display on April 23, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, 'Best is the standard.' Let's pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone."

The Spring Game will be televised live by SoonerSports.tv (subscription required).

More details surrounding the weekend will be shared as they're finalized, including tailgating information.​

