NORMAN — Baker Mayfield held his second consecutive football camp in Norman on Friday at the same fields he once starred on as an intramural player during his walk-on season with the Sooners in 2014.

Mayfield, who recently signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eventually won the starting job in 2015, earned a scholarship and became a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick. But then, he was just a student forced to sit out a season after transferring from Texas Tech.

“I played one intramural football game here,” Mayfield said. “On this field right here. I played receiver the whole time. I got to throw one pass and then I got banned from playing intramural sports. It was just fun. Looking back at that, it was the good ole days just playing ball (with) no politics, no BS, nothing else, just playing football and enjoying the game.”

Mayfield, along with other local coaches, provided instruction and techniques to students first through eighth grade on Friday morning. The 28-year-old NFL veteran joked he always has more fun than the campers.

“I love it,” Mayfield said. “I say it every year, but I think I have more fun than the kids do. Fourth year I’ve been able to do this, so very fortunate to be able to come back and play on the same intramural fields that I did when I first transferred in.

“Love doing it, love being able to give back and be able to see the same faces every year. It really is a blessing to be able to come back here.”

Mayfield, who previously played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, signed with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season and started six games before he was waived and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, where he started the team’s final five games.

The Austin, Texas, native who’s set to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job left behind by legendary signal-caller Tom Brady, is playing for his eighth head coach in six NFL seasons. However, Mayfield feels comfortable with his first true offseason since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely a lot more busy,” Mayfield said. “It’s my first real offseason I’ve had since 2019. Obviously the COVID years made it really hard to be able to do anything teamwise in the offseason, and then last year was in limbo between the Cleveland and Carolina trade.

“So this is the first one. Been busy since mid-April, and haven’t really looked back. So, (I’m) enjoying the time off (until) training camp starts.”

Mayfield says Brent Venables ‘knows how to lead’

Mayfield, one of the Sooners’ greatest of all time, played in two college football playoffs and won three Big 12 Championships in his career.

Mayfield spearheaded a stretch of excellence at OU, but last season under first-year head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners struggled to a 6-7 record.

But in the time Mayfield has spent with Venables, a former OU defensive coordinator who won two national championships at Clemson, he has no doubts Venables can right the ship after a disappointing finish and lead OU into the SEC in 2024.

“Everybody hit a little panic button,” Mayfield said of last season. “With how much change there was and overturn, it’s hard to have success. I think he did great in year one with all the change and I think there’s only great things to come. He’s an unbelievable guy. He’s not just a coach, he’s an unbelievable man. He knows how to lead, and this program’s always going to be great, especially with him running it.”

Mayfield also expressed confidence in OU’s returning starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and talented five-star freshman backup Jackson Arnold.

“I haven’t talked to Jackson yet, Mayfield said. “Met Dillon, Dillon’s a great guy. I think just his leadership qualities and everything he’s about — I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders. Competition brings out the best in everybody.

“I think everybody’s always waiting for the next thing. Jackson’s gonna be a stud, there’s no doubt about that. But, like I said, there was a lot of turnover and change last year and Dillon handled it completely the right way.”

Mayfield ‘excited’ about SEC move

Mayfield played his entire career inside the Big 12, but did get to face SEC foes three times. He defeated Tennessee in Knoxville in a double-overtime thriller in 2015, beat Auburn in the 2016 Sugar Bowl and suffered a double-overtime loss to Georgia in the 2017 Rose Bowl, his final collegiate game.

Mayfield understands the competitiveness of college football’s top conference, and said Oklahoma’s upcoming move to the SEC is necessary with the current trajectory of the sport.

“I’m excited about it,” Mayfield said. “I think it was kind of inevitable about the fact that (college football) is going to turn into four super conferences. I think it’s the best move for OU to go to the SEC.

“Obviously, it will be a learning curve. I think recruiting-wise and everything else, I think it will help out in the long run. Especially with how competitive Venables is. It will help us. We’ll get some big boys up front and on the defensive line. It will definitely help us.”

