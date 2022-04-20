Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'

Baker Mayfield was once a kid throwing footballs near Heisman Park before cheering at Oklahoma football games.

On Saturday, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will be the sixth OU player with a statue permanently displayed on the hallowed land east of Memorial Stadium.

What does he think about now having his own statue?

“That’s something I really did dream about,” Mayfield said. “You know, coming up to those games, tailgating with people right outside Heisman Park, playing touch football games with kids I didn’t know and envision myself playing there.

“It’s always been a dream come true. It’s always been home. It’s always felt like family. And the tradition obviously speaks for itself. And this is something that’s so surreal, coming full circle, and having that statue go up there next to those really, really big-time legends, people who I looked up to, is pretty special to me.”

Mayfield didn’t reveal what pose the statue will have — each winner selects the look — but did say he’s going to speak to fans during halftime of Saturday’s spring football game.

The statue originally was supposed to be erected in 2020, but COVID pushed the event back a few years. Mayfield said he hasn’t seen any updates in two years and, while he knows the pose, he doesn’t know what his face will look like.

The statue will be unveiled at Heisman Park at halftime while Mayfield is introduced in the stadium. Mayfield will talk to the fans.

“It’s going to be an emotional moment because it’s the first time coming back and … not everybody that was part of the story and part of that season, a special season, is going to be able to come back but it’s going to be a lot of special people, people that matter and that who have affected in a positive way,” Mayfield said.

One person not attending is former head coach Lincoln Riley, who is now coaching at USC. The Trojans will have their spring game on the same day.

Riley’s move to USC surprised Mayfield.

“We were on an away trip (with the Cleveland Browns) and the news broke on a Sunday, so I was kind of shocked. Not just kind of, I was shocked,” Mayfield said. “But in the grand scheme of things, I know everybody feels a certain way about the whole situation, I think it’s going to work out.”

Mayfield’s future in the NFL is unknown after the Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. He said he’s currently in Austin, Texas, his hometown.

“I’ve just been down here. I got surgery (on left shoulder) in January and, quite honestly, I’m feeling extremely healthy, better than I have. And I’m ready for a fresh start. You know, in my history, my timeline, fresh starts have worked out pretty good for me,” he said.

Mayfield said he’s going to bring his youth football camp to Norman on June 28. It will be the first time that’s happened since 2019.

“It’s been a few years and it’s something I’m extremely excited about,” he said. “I’ve always loved giving back to the youth and just trying to be around the kids in the area.”

