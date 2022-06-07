Bahl “good to go” in WCWS championship series, OU pitching prepares for familiar Texas lineup

OKLAHOMA CITY — On the status of national freshman of the year Jody Bahl and the Oklahoma right-hander’s availability for this week’s Women’s College World Series championship series, Sooner coach Patty Gasso was unequivocal Tuesday.

“Jordy will be good to go,” Gasso said in a press conference at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Bahl, hampered since early May by an undisclosed injury to her pitching arm, is an option in the circle for OU (57-3) when the program’s third consecutive WCWS championship series appearance opens against Texas at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Wednesday.

With Bahl — 21-1 on the year with a 1.02 ERA and 203 strikeouts in her debut season — back in the mix alongside Hope Trautwein and Nicole May, the Sooners enter the Red River national title meeting with their full complement of pitching depth at Gasso’s disposal.

Bahl went nearly a full month without featuring for the Sooners after discomfort emerged in her right arm prior to the regular-season finale on May 6. She returned to the circle last week to throw 11 pitches and record the final out in the Sooners' WCWS opener, a 5-1 over Northwestern on June 2.

Bahl received an extended run Monday and delivered encouraging results in OU’s 7-3 Game 1 loss to UCLA. In her longest outing since May 5, Bahl threw 72 pitches over 4 ⅔ innings and allowed two hits, two walks and two runs on Maya Brady’s two-run blast in the seventh inning.

“Not a lot of pain, just a lot of adrenaline,” Bahl said afterward.

Gasso called the opportunity to pitch Bahl in Monday’s losing effort “a blessing” and came away confident in what her freshman ace can give the Sooners as they chase back-to-back national titles in Oklahoma City.

“We pressed her a bit and I thought she was starting to wear out just a bit, but when it was all said and done she’s feeling pretty good and not in a lot of pain,” Gasso said Monday afternoon. “Definitely we’ll be able to use her going forward.”

Both Gasso and Trautwein spoke Tuesday on the challenge in front of OU facing a familiar Longhorns batting order in the best-of-three championship series. The Sooners saw Texas (47-20-1) three times earlier this spring in Austin from April 14-16 and again at Hall of Fame Stadium last week, a 7-2 win on June 4.

“I think the pros are that you know them. The cons are that they know you,” Gasso said.

“I've seen their line-up before. This weekend and regular season, they've also seen me,” Trautwein said. “So just being able to give them different looks and trust (pitching coach Jennifer) Rocha and her pitch-calling. She knows best.”

Each of Trautwein, Ball and May have experience this spring against a Texas lineup led by Janae Jefferson, Courtney Day and Mary Iakopo that paced the Big 12 in hits, doubles and stolen bases during the regular season.

Of the trio, Bahl owns the most dominant performance against the Longhorns in 2022, a 15-strikeout, complete-game shutout in OU’s 3-0 win at Texas on April 14. In her other appearance against Texas — a 4-2 defeat on April 16 — Bahl allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 6.0 innings in her only loss of the season.

Trautwein, the North Texas transfer, has given up four runs on nine hits and seven walks over 16 ⅔ innings in Oklahoma City and said Monday that her comfort on the WCWS stage has grown across the three appearances in the past week.

She tossed 2 ⅔ scoreless innings in Austin earlier this season, but got a full taste for the Longhorns on Saturday when she went the distance in the Sooners’ second win at the WCWS.

May allowed two hits, two walks and an earned run in her lone appearance against Texas on April 15.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.