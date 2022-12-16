Backcourt confidence brewing with Sherfield and Uzan as Sooners host Central Arkansas

NORMAN — There are 363 teams across Division-I men’s college basketball in 2022-23.

Of that collection, Oklahoma’s offense runs slower than all but four programs nationally, averaging 64.6 possessions per game, according to metrics courtesy of TeamRankings.com. By that same measurement, Central Arkansas ranks No. 15 with one the fastest offenses in the country under fourth-year coach Anthony Boone.

It’s why Porter Moser is focused on his team defending in transition when the Bears (5-5) visit Lloyd Noble Center at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon (ESPN+).

“When we make a basket, we can’t have a celebratory trot,” Sooners second-year coach said Friday morning. “They get it out and throw Celtic passes — full-court passes. They rim run. They have three really good scorers. Their five-man (UCA senior Eddy Kayouloud) is going to be a really good challenge for Tanner (Groves).”

Game No. 11 for OU (7-3) will bring a test of the Sooners’ speed and another challenge for a Moser-led defense that enters the weekend level for 30th nationally in scoring defense. For OU leading scorer Grant Sherfield (17.7 PPG), the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the Sooners’ penultimate nonconference game presents an opportunity to attack a Bears defense giving up an ASUN Conference-worst 77.8 points per game.

OU returns to the floor Saturday seven days after its 88-78 loss to No. 10 Arkansas at Tulsa BOK Center. Moser gave his players two days during finals wek in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.

“The guys have done a good job,” he said. “It’s hard for student athletes because they’re so focused on (final exams), then I’ve gotta take two more hours of their time to get them thinking about what we’ve gotta do to stop Central Arkansas and everything. They’ve balanced it well and we’re ready to go (Saturday).”

Storylines

Sherfield on the other end: For all the (rightful) clamoring over Grant Sherfield’s scoring touch, the one that has the transfer guard sitting second in the Big 12 in points per game, Porter Moser has in recent weeks placed his focus on Sherfield’s defensive impact.

“The thing that’s impressed me about Grant is we always talk about the word ‘Intentional,’” Moser explained Friday. “Successful people are intentional about what they’re trying to work on. He’s been intentional in practice trying to get better on defense. That’s what I appreciate. Respect. It’s been good coaching that.”

By the counting stats, Sherfield has been trouble to opposing guards with five steals across the Sooners’ last two games. The fourth-year guard was also critical in OU holding UMKC’s RayQuawndis Mitchell to two points after halftime in a 75-53 win last week.

Moser acknowledged Sherfield’s on-ball defense is ahead of his off-ball defense following a series of slips in the loss to Arkansas.

Uzan on the up: Freshman Milos Uzan made an interesting comment related to the Razorbacks' collection of highly-touted freshmen guards following last Saturday’s defeat.

“I think I played pretty confidently today,” he said. “I know they're projected lottery (picks), but I think I'm in the same conversation.”

That was Uzan after the second start of his college career. Moser believes it’s all part of a flourishing confidence from the standout newcomer.

“He’s always been confident,” he said. “When we recruited him, he had such a feel and command of the game. And he had a confidence with the game. I know it’s growing and growing. I love that about him. It’s not a cocky confidence. It’s just a respectful confidence in his game.

“He’s not afraid of situations. He’s not afraid of competition. He’s not afraid of work.”

Uzan has reached double-figure scoring and dished five assists in each of his starts. He enters Saturday averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 assists per game.

Moser mum on new arena: Earlier this week, community members in and around Norman received a survey related to the potential construction of a new entertainment district, the latest development in OU’s ongoing project to build a new arena to house its respective basketball and gymnastics programs.

A section of the survey described a “larger mixed-use development in the City of Norman that could include a wide variety of amenities, including restaurants, retail, recreation, gaming, residential, hotel, office, plaza/green space, etc,” as well as a new arena located off of Interstate 35. The section made comparisons between the proposed site and similar developments including Atlanta’s “The Battery”, “The Star” in Frisco, Texas and “Texas Live!” in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m aware of the survey,” Moser said. “My mind’s been on Central Arkansas. I’m not even thinking about that right now in terms of anything with the survey. My focus has been on finals week and Central Arkansas.”

OU’s pursuit of a new arena dates back to 2017. That initial project was halted in 2018 when the OU Foundation withdrew its request for tax incentives following opposition from community members and a lawsuit over the state’s open records act.

Moser put his public support behind the efforts to construct a new arena in Norman in February. Lloyd Noble Center has housed OU basketball since 1975.