'Back to the drawing board' for Sooners defensive line after TCU failures

NORMAN — There isn’t an undefeated team in college football that has offered more thrills and spills than No. 3 Oklahoma. For all their success, the Sooners still resemble a powerboat capable of spectacular speed and epic failures.
The reason for the thrill ride is the way every personnel group has seemingly been at peak form or its lowest level, depending on the game.
On Tuesday, coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch were both tasked with defending the besieged secondary. That group is dealing with injuries at cornerback and safety. Improving health in the coming weeks should improve things starting with the Sooners’ game at Kansas on Saturday.
But both coaches pointed to the defensive line as the faulty piston in OU’s defensive engine. The same group that virtually shut down Texas in the second half during the electrifying rally on Oct. 8 didn’t have a sack in last Saturday’s 52-31 victory over TCU.
“I don’t know the last time in my career that I’ve been part of zero sacks,” Grinch said. “Someone can probably find the stat and enlighten me. Four TFLs; if you’re not getting any impact from your defensive front — one that we champion a lot around this place and have been excited about — give up an explosive play through the air, it’s not a performance we can defend or spin from a positive standpoint.”
Those looking for Grinch to make excuses have a lot of free time on their hands. He’ll point to some injuries, but usually the other hand underlines the standard for the unit, a standard he says isn’t being met.
But the defensive line kept OU from avoiding disastrous losses to Nebraska and West Virginia. It kept the Longhorns in neutral in the second half.
It seemed like the one dependable aspect of the team, until last Saturday when TCU quarterback Max Duggan passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns and exited Memorial Stadium with the whitest, most stain-free jersey for a losing quarterback since natural grass was installed.
“I would blame it on us,” defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey said Wednesday. “If we’re not getting to the quarterback, it’s 100% on us. Our job is to get to the quarterback and create pressure and create havoc. If we’re not doing that, it doesn’t look right. We can feel it and know that it doesn’t look right.
“We’re just gonna go back to the drawing board like we have this week and practice better. Our practice habits create game habits. If we’re not practicing, it shows up on the game film. We realize that. We’ve had player meetings about that. We realize we need to come together and work our (behinds) off to produce and keep producing. That’s what we’re gonna do.”
For the season, OU is tied for 29th in the FBS in sacks per game at 2.71, which places it second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State.
Rotation works for Brooks
Running back Kennedy Brooks is averaging 98.3 rushing yards per game as he’s splitting time at the spot with Eric Gray. Brooks didn’t make his first start of the season until the Texas game.
“I’m comfortable regardless,” Brooks said when asked whether he preferred starting or coming off the bench. “I’m not worried about who starts; I’m not worried about all that, getting the ball. I’m just here to do whatever I can for the team. That’s my job; my only job is to better myself and help the team win. As long as I can do that, I’m happy and satisfied.”
Time budgeting 101
H-back Jeremiah Hall hosts a weekly podcast, “The Podcast on the Prairie with Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis”. Because of the new NIL rules, he and Willis can pocket any profits from the venture.
But Hall said that also means he has to budget his time better than previous seasons.
“I think that I have a little bit more responsibility now, not only with football and my schoolwork, but I'm thinking about stuff for the podcast,” Hall said. “I gotta set away time for that, and not everybody's doing a podcast, but a lot of guys have their different things, so whether it be a promo, whether it be something that they're working on individually, it just adds a little bit to football.”
Running back help
Due to depth, OU has been limited to Brooks and Gray at tailback. That could change in the coming games. Sophomore Marcus Major was declared eligible by the NCAA before the Texas game. He saw his first game action of the season against TCU.
Major practiced with the scout team while he was ineligible. Brooks said that has changed recently.
“He’s a very positive person. He was already locked in, he was already getting better in practice,” Brooks said. “Just him coming over and practicing with us is no different. He’s paying attention more to detail more than ever; he’s ready to play, so I can’t wait to see what happens when he goes in.”
Major averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in 2020.