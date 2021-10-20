'Back to the drawing board' for Sooners defensive line after TCU failures

For the season, OU is tied for 29th in the FBS in sacks per game at 2.71, which places it second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State.

Rotation works for Brooks

Running back Kennedy Brooks is averaging 98.3 rushing yards per game as he’s splitting time at the spot with Eric Gray. Brooks didn’t make his first start of the season until the Texas game.

“I’m comfortable regardless,” Brooks said when asked whether he preferred starting or coming off the bench. “I’m not worried about who starts; I’m not worried about all that, getting the ball. I’m just here to do whatever I can for the team. That’s my job; my only job is to better myself and help the team win. As long as I can do that, I’m happy and satisfied.”

Time budgeting 101

H-back Jeremiah Hall hosts a weekly podcast, “The Podcast on the Prairie with Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis”. Because of the new NIL rules, he and Willis can pocket any profits from the venture.

But Hall said that also means he has to budget his time better than previous seasons.