Avoiding stupid penalties among three things we learned about Oklahoma this week

OU deserves credit for not panicking after getting only three first-half possessions in Saturday’s 37-31 win at Kansas State. Riley remained focused on a game plan and, after the road-opening win, said it was the best, most complete game that OU has played in 2021.
“We’ve just had some low possession games where a lot of long drives from both sides... It does make you appreciate the possessions,” Riley said. “Not that they’re not always important but sometimes you get in some of these games where both teams are going fast and you’re hitting some big plays and there’s so many possessions.
“It’s just different in these because you take the field every time knowing ‘This is pretty big, we may not have many more, we’ve got to make the most of it.’ We did do a better job of that today, yes.”
West Virginia held the Sooners to 64 offensive snaps. OU only had 60 plays against Kansas State.
Spencer Rattler and the offense are maturing as they wait to take the field. There are discussions before each drive “getting our mind right,” Rattler said.
OU scored points on seven of eight offensive drives against the Wildcats, with a Rattler interception as the only mistake.
“It’s what we’re working on. Having these low drive numbers, not getting as many drives,” said Rattler, who has completed 37 of his past 41 passes. “We have to take every drive and treat it like it’s our last. The numbers in the last few games have been very low compared to normal. We just execute every drive is what we’ve been working on.”
Can OU carry that offensive momentum into the Texas game? It’s going to be a hot topic all week.
Defensively speaking
After giving up only 29 points in back-to-back wins over the Huskers and Mountaineers, the Wildcats were able to bypass that number by themselves.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch often has said he just wants to outscore the opponent by one point to get a win. But there was still plenty to learn about OU after Saturday’s victory.
“Number one I’m thrilled with the win. I am. I can’t say it’s hard to win and then be sad that you won. I’m certainly not that,” Grinch said. “Just the plays that we didn’t make are rolling in my head. So much of it being self-inflicted.”
The Sooners were picked apart by quarterback Skylar Thompson (29-of-41 passing, 320 yards, three touchdowns) and running back Deuce Vaughn (10 catches and 104 yards, 15 rushes and 51 yards).
“I thought the impact of our front was minimal at best. The opportunity for quarterbacks to step up and make plays, it was almost nonexistent throughout the course of the game. Again, that’s on me, right? What am I doing wrong to put the defensive front in a position that they can’t have more production and have more impact on the game? So, it’s on us as coaches,” Grinch said. “The calls haven’t changed since days past where we have more production. Maybe they need to. And again, you’re not immune to those things. You get really frustrated, all of a sudden you look up and there’s 10 points at halftime.
“I sure wish there was 10 points at the end of the fourth quarter. Football happens. A game breaks out every Saturday. That opponent has a tendency to want to move the ball on you. Sometimes they do. We’ve gotta do a better job.”
Play smarter
Oklahoma seemingly had the game won multiple times during the second half against the Wildcats.
There were two 17-point leads that evaporated, but OU always seemed to have an answer to extend the lead.
Gabe Brkic’s 47-yard field goal gave the Sooners a 37-24 lead with 93 seconds remaining in regulation. It seemed to lock the game. But a personal foul on Tyrese Robinson for tangling up with a K-State defender cost 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.
Riley was visibly angry at his player and then, to make matters worse, K-State’s Malik Knowles returned the kick 93 yards for a touchdown to make it 37-31 and wake up the Wildcats’ sideline.
OU had to recover an onside kick to win, which seemed so unlikely just moments earlier.
“Occasionally, there’s going to be an aggressive penalty you can live with. The ones you can’t have are the false starts, alright, and the dead-ball penalties. You just can’t have those. Those just kill you in football, and obviously we had a few of those today that are totally unacceptable,” Riley said.
“It’s something we’ve prided ourselves on and we’ve really done a good job up to this point of being a smart football team and not having a lot of those. And honestly, several of those today were huge, huge plays. We’ve got to be better.”
Oklahoma had season highs for penalties (8) and penalty yards (80) against Kansas State.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma’s offense rose out of hibernation during a cloudy Saturday afternoon on the Kansas plains.
Two straight weeks of stagnant play had concerned Sooner Nation. There has been pointed criticism at everyone from Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler to coach Lincoln Riley to the offensive line.
Publicly, all those targets say they are only concerned about what is said inside the locker room walls. But privately, especially during a short flight home to Norman, there was undoubtedly some smiling in the plane’s cabin.
No. 6 OU beat Kansas State 37-31 Saturday in the Sooners’ first true road game this season.
While one game probably doesn’t justify an “I-told-you-so” argument for the offense, it was movement in the right direction especially with the annual showdown against Texas now in the crosshairs.
“For this group this year, not comparing to any other group any year, this was the best, most complete game we’ve played,” Riley said after the win. “We feel we can play a whole lot better. But I thought we got some run game established. We got into a little bit more of a rhythm.”
Rattler had one of his best games. The quarterback finished 22-of-25 passing for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Riley said Rattler was “awesome” and had a really good week.
“He’s played at this level certainly during some good, strong stretches during the season. I think it was his most complete game,” Riley said. “He did a better job of starting fast and maintaining it the whole way through. Mentally was just into it the whole way. He did a nice job; he played well.”
Rattler has been solid in the passing game over the past six quarters. The quarterback has connected on 37 of 41 passes (90.2%) during that span.
He led his offense on two important drives sandwiching halftime to set the game’s tone.
With 90 seconds left in the second quarter, he guided the Sooners to a field goal by Gabe Brkic (27 yards) to help the team gather a 13-10 lead entering halftime.
OU received the second-half kickoff and Rattler quickly marched the team downfield for a touchdown, capped by Kennedy Brooks’ 2-yard scoring run.
“Every drive to us this game was important. We came into this game working on our consistency every drive. It just happened to be these two drives where we got into a two-minute situation,” Rattler said. “Had to drive down again and prove we could do it. Set Gabe up to kick it right through. Put us up by three. Coming after halftime, we knew we wanted to score. Knew we needed to score, and that’s what we did.”
The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had only three offensive possessions in the first half. Kansas State chewed up plenty of time and yards before intermission to limit OU’s touches.
It was similar to game plans by West Virginia and Nebraska — you can’t get hurt by OU’s offense if it doesn’t have the football.
For the third straight game, patience was tested on the Oklahoma sideline.
“After that first half and even throughout that first half, how mentally are we going to handle that? Man, you don’t think you’re going to get anything less than four possessions in a half; all of a sudden we have three,” Riley said. “I thought it showed some real mental toughness on our offensive guys’ part. We played complete ball against a good group.”
Brooks ran for a season-high 91 yards. His play, combined with a strong effort from the offensive line, helped open the playbook.
“Man just, I give all my credit to the O-line. I mean they made my job hella easy today,” Brooks said. “Made me find the holes so I mean, my role hasn’t really changed. I’m just here to do whatever I can to help my team, and today I just had a little bit more.”
Oklahoma was able to gain 17-point leads on two occasions in the second half, but couldn’t put the Wildcats away.
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson was said to be “not likely” to play earlier this week. He ended up playing the entire game, completing 29-of-41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
He wasn’t the only nemesis for the Sooners. Deuce Vaughn led his team in receiving yards (10 catches, 104 yards) and rushing yards (15 carries, 51 yards).
“I assure you we have someone responsible for the tailback, and yet on national television it appears we’re not a very well-coached unit,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “In any event I’m thrilled. Find a way. Find a way. I’ve got a big smile. You just can’t see it. Knowing we’re a 5-0 football team and I’ve talked about it before.
“It’s a one-week evaluation. It was good enough to win today. Our chief goal is to hold them to one less point than the offense does, and we got that done. And then we’ve got to get a whole lot better.”
OU survived the Wildcats’ comeback, which included Malik Knowles’ 93-yard kickoff return following Tyrese Robinson’s personal foul on a Brkic field goal. The Sooners’ Jadon Haselwood covered an onside kick try to secure the six-point win with 1:19 remaining.
Marvin Mims caught four passes for 71 yards to lead the OU passing attack. He averaged 17.8 yards per reception.
Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Sooners' quarterback shakes off week-old criticism, leads team to road victory and 5-0 record with Texas next.
“I give our team a lot of credit. Winning here is always tough," said OU coach Lincoln Riley.
