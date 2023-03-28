NORMAN — Brayden Willis returns to the training turf inside Oklahoma’s training facility this week.

After flexing his versatility in the Sooners’ new-look offense last fall, the 6-foot-4 tight end will take part in OU’s 2023 Pro Day Thursday morning, working out in front of NFL assistants, scouts, decision-makers and other pro personnel alongside 16 other former players.

It’s the latest step in Willis’ pursuit of football at the next level, one that underscores once again the hole he leaves the Sooners to fill at tight end in 2023. How do you replace a productive pass-catching, All-Big 12 caliber run-blocking, Wildcat-running tight end like him?

“It helps having a guy like Stog,” third-year tight ends coach Joe Joe Finley said on Monday of Austin Stogner, the newest old face within the OU program this spring.

“He’s a very similar type of player (to Willis). They’re both veterans. They know football. So you’re not having to teach them the little details of inside zone or pass protection or whatever it is. They can step out there. They know how to play the game. They know how to play the techniques.”

Stogner, the former Sooner who played three seasons under Lincoln Riley and spent the 2022 season at South Carolina before returning to Norman this offseason, is back in the fold at OU. And this spring, he’s stepped right into the hefty job the Sooners need him to fill in his fifth season at the college level — both by design and through necessity.

Indeed, OU expects to lean on Stogner come the fall. In Year 2 of Jeff Lebby’s offensive system, it’s the 6-foot-6 tight end who will assume the role Willis held in 2022 when the former team captain led the Sooners with seven touchdowns receptions and finished second in receptions (39) and receiving yards (514).

But the immediate weight of Stogner’s presence is also tied to OU’s thin depth at the position this spring, as well. OU coach Brent Venables announced last week that sophomore tight ends Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn would miss spring camp due to injury. On Tuesday, Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith was spotted practicing in a blue, non-contact bib.

After Stogner, Finley’s working group of tight ends currently consists of a pair of walk-ons: converted basketball player Josh Fanuiel and one-time defensive lineman Hayden Bray.

“It’s a challenge because you got to take care of the guys that are healthy,” Finley said.

A focal point across OU’s 15 spring practices, Stogner will fill a tight end position in the fall that Finley describes as an NFL-style role.

“The tight end position is not really (just) a tight end,” he said. “It’s an H-Back. Tight end. Receiver. We snapped the ball to Brayden a bunch. Just being able to do it all is what makes offenses hard to defend.”

In that role in 2022, Willis delivered the most productive campaign of his career with more catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in his final season at OU than in his previous four years combined. Willis’ 10 rushing attempts and his touchdown throw at Nebraska as the Sooners’ primary Wildcat formation quarterback are worth noting, as well.

Stogner caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a score at South Carolina last fall. In 2020, his most productive college season, he hauled in 26 passes for 422 yards and logged three touchdowns.

Does he fit into this role the same way Willis did?

“Stog can do it all,” Finley said. “He can run-block. Pass-block. Catch passes. He can go up and be a big time target in the red zone.”

Similar to Willis, Finley noted Stogner’s football IQ and the experience he carries from four seasons across multiple offenses as the veteran tight end settles into the Sooners’ setup. “He’s run every single play that you can run in football,” Finley explained.

Stogner’s football mind has eased the adjustment period since he rejoined the program in January, helping absorb new terminology and call signals within the new offense. Posing a greater challenge for the time being? OU’s tempo.

At South Carolina, Stogner operated in a pro-style offense. The Gamecocks, in Stogner’s lone season there, huddled frequently.

The Sooners that ranked 127th in the nation in time of possession a year ago operate a bit faster. And Stogner, eager to grab hold of his new role on a familiar campus, is still working up to speed.

“Coach Finley talks about it a lot: Just go hard for two weeks and then it’ll get easy,” Stogner said. “But that two weeks is going to suck and I’m in the middle of the two weeks now.”