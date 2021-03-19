Austin Reaves understands his importance to OU in the NCAA Tournament. He's ready for the challenge.

Oklahoma (15-10) has lost five of its past six games. All the setbacks were by seven points or less, but that doesn’t help momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Kruger has mentioned the value of each possession. Even when the Sooners beat three consecutive top-10 programs, it remained an important talking point.

That message may be even more of a point of emphasis Saturday.

“Come tournament time, everything is magnified a little bit,” Kruger said. “This is certainly big for that occasion. We’ve not had the 40 minutes that we’ve wanted to have. This would be a good time for it.

“We’ve had good stretches in ballgames, offensively, and other stretches where we haven’t been as consistently good. A lot of work to do in terms of focus and locking in and treating each possession like it’s the most important one.”

Missouri (16-9) has dropped six of its past nine games but has plenty of experienced players that could help it overcome any slippage.

Joining Smith is senior Jeremiah Tilmon, a 6-10 forward who can control games in the post. OU’s Brady Manek will have the responsibility to defend him.

“He uses his body well, strong, has good post moves. He’s one of those guys you have to come ready to play, gotta play him tough,” Manek said. “You could say anybody we’ve played against over the years, big-wise, he’s probably just as strong as (Udoka) Azubuike but as athletic as the guys from Texas. He’s got it both, agile, pretty good with the ball, passer, scorer, facing up. He does it all. He’s a good player, and he’s going to be a big challenge.”

