Austin Reaves understands his importance to OU in the NCAA Tournament. He's ready for the challenge.

INDIANAPOLIS — Both players wear No. 12. Their respective teams look to them for leadership. The next loss likely will be the final college game for these seniors.
Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and Missouri’s Dru Smith started their careers at Missouri Valley Conference schools. Now they are trying to extend their squad’s seasons in the NCAA Tournament.
OU and Mizzou will meet in a 6:25 p.m. game Saturday inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The first-round matchup features two teams trending down in recent weeks but hoping that a clean slate is refreshing.
Reaves is the Sooners’ leading scorer. He accepts the challenge of taking big shots at important moments.
What does he need to do to help the Sooners move to a second-round game on Monday?
“I believe, just do what I’ve done all year, sticking with what the coaches’ scheme is and really just being a leader out there,” Reaves said. “I feel like everybody’s best player at this point of year steps up, so I put that on myself to go out there and just really do whatever it is in any aspect to do whatever I can help us do to get a win.”
Reaves is the Sooners’ leading scorer, but he and his teammates will have to adjust with the absence of De’Vion Harmon, who is missing the tournament’s first weekend after a positive COVID-19 test.
“De’Vion just plays with a lot of energy, a lot of passion for the game. I feel like we got a lot of guys that do that as well,” Reaves said. “That’ll be one of the biggest things Alondes (Williams) can step in and do, Jalen (Hill) can step in and do, Vik (Victor Iwuakor) can step in and do. Really just come in with the passion that they have, and really just do whatever it takes to help us win basketball games, because that’s what De’Vion does to help us.”
Reaves led the eighth-seeded Sooners in points (17.7), rebounds (5.7) and assists (4.7) per game. There’s no doubt he’s at the top of the No. 9 Tigers’ scouting report.
Missouri's Smith, a first-team all-SEC selection and member of the conference’s all-defensive team, is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists a contest. He can set the tone on both ends of the floor.
“He’s terrific. Dru is a guy who can score in a lot of different ways. Shoots the ball well, gets to the paint, good defender. Looks like a terrific leader for them,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “A lot of similarities, I guess, when you compare Dru with Austin. Both really good players and both really big keys for the ballclub.”
Reaves began his career at Wichita State before moving to OU. Smith was at Evansville before heading to the SEC school.
“He made the decision to transfer to Mizzou and I transferred as well,” Reaves said. “There are a lot of similarities as well. That was probably five years ago that we played. I can’t remember that far back. He’s had an amazing year this year. His growth, since then, has been really special to watch.”
Oklahoma (15-10) has lost five of its past six games. All the setbacks were by seven points or less, but that doesn’t help momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Kruger has mentioned the value of each possession. Even when the Sooners beat three consecutive top-10 programs, it remained an important talking point.
That message may be even more of a point of emphasis Saturday.
“Come tournament time, everything is magnified a little bit,” Kruger said. “This is certainly big for that occasion. We’ve not had the 40 minutes that we’ve wanted to have. This would be a good time for it.
“We’ve had good stretches in ballgames, offensively, and other stretches where we haven’t been as consistently good. A lot of work to do in terms of focus and locking in and treating each possession like it’s the most important one.”
Missouri (16-9) has dropped six of its past nine games but has plenty of experienced players that could help it overcome any slippage.
Joining Smith is senior Jeremiah Tilmon, a 6-10 forward who can control games in the post. OU’s Brady Manek will have the responsibility to defend him.
“He uses his body well, strong, has good post moves. He’s one of those guys you have to come ready to play, gotta play him tough,” Manek said. “You could say anybody we’ve played against over the years, big-wise, he’s probably just as strong as (Udoka) Azubuike but as athletic as the guys from Texas. He’s got it both, agile, pretty good with the ball, passer, scorer, facing up. He does it all. He’s a good player, and he’s going to be a big challenge.”