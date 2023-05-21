If Austin Reaves’ run with the Los Angeles Lakers’ through the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs has looked familiar, that’s because it is — at least to the people who spent three seasons coaching the former Oklahoma guard in Norman from 2018-21.

“What he did his last year at OU is pretty much what he’s doing with the Lakers,” former Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Tulsa World last week. “I think the Lakers are the best when he’s got the ball.”

With late-game gumption that could make Bill Raftery blush, a series of “I’m him” moments and at least one meme-able press conference hairdo, Reaves has sent waves across the NBA landscape this spring. As eye-catching? The metrics surrounding his performances as Reaves puts a stamp on the final months of his second season in the league.

Consider these figures ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported last month from the player tracking service Second Spectrum:

Through the final 10 games of the regular season, the Lakers posted an effective field goal percentage of 70.2% on shots taken directly from Reaves’ passing, the fifth-highest rate among eligible passers.

Over the span of the 82-game regular season, the Lakers outscored opponents by 14.3 points per 100 possessions in the 390 minutes Reaves spent on the court with teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis — the 6-foot-5 guard at his best in an on-ball role distributing to the pair of future hall of famers.

And from the jump of his first NBA postseason, Reaves has made his presence known plenty: 23 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in his playoff debut on April 16; 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 rebounds per contest over the final three games of the first round series. In Round 2, Reaves tallied 23 points and six assists in the deciding game against the Golden State Warriors.

In the conference finals series that hits Game 4 Monday night with L.A. trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-0, he’s posting 22.6 points per game.

The bottom line? James’ Los Angeles Lakers are relying heavily on the Sooners’ former first team All-Big 12 standout as a primary ball handler.

“(It was) definitely a consideration around Austin and how do we free up more — both time for him and then ability to make plays with the ball in his hand,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told McMenamin. “Because the analytics show he’s highly effective.”

Reaves will close his sophomore NBA season as the Lakers’ unlikely third option alongside James and Davis. As soon as this summer, the guard who turns 25 years old next week could command a contract as large as $60-70 million if the NBA rumor mill is to be believed.

It’s quite a position for Reaves to find himself in less than two years after he went undrafted and joined the Lakers on a two-way contract. In L.A., a rise to stardom has arrived with Reaves operating in a role much the same as the one he filled at OU.

“Every time he’s having one of these big moments, I’ve seen it before," said Carlin Hartman, a Kruger assistant from 2016-21 now on staff at Florida. "I thought he could get to the level he is right now. I just couldn’t sit here and say I thought it would happen this quickly."

The stories of Reaves' season running the Sooners' scout team in 2018-19 are that of relative legend. Those stories — and the six or so months Reaves spent tormenting his teammates in the practice gym — are also part of why he's thriving now in the role he's found at the next level.

When Reaves transferred to OU from Wichita State after shooting 45.0% from the field in his second season with the Shockers, the Sooners viewed him primarily as a catch-and-shoot option.

But as NCAA transfer rules forced Reaves to redshirt in his first campaign at OU, he combined the skill and competitive fire that made him a star at Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, Arkansas, to torch the likes of starters Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Christian James while leading OU's second team in practice.

“Those practices in his redshirt year, he’s playing scout team point guard and he would just manipulate situations so easily," said Boston College assistant Jim Molinari, who served on Kruger's bench from 2019-21.

"He’d drive the first unit guys crazy every day," Kruger said. "The scout team year maybe surprised us a little bit. Wow — you realized he could do things off the dribble and that he’s got a good feel."

Those practice sessions led Kruger and his staff to rethink Reaves' role when he became eligible ahead of the 2019-20 season.

In Year 1 with the Sooners, Reaves handled some of the on-ball duties and averaged 14.7 points per game. A year later in 2020-21, he took on even more and led OU in scoring (18.3 PPG), rebounding (5.5 RPG) and assists (4.6 APG).

“Austin was the show his senior year," Hartman said. "He was our best player."

For Reaves, the seeds of his Showtime star turn as a ball handling playmaker with the Lakers were laid — at least in part — in Norman and the time he spent inside Lloyd Noble Center.

“I don’t think anyone could have expected this and said it with a straight face," said Kruger. "But we’re happy it worked out this way. I think it’s only the beginning. He’s going to continue to get better every year.”