Attacking fall camp's grind: How a pick-six and monster hit stay etched in OU coach's memories

NORMAN — Oklahoma has been grinding through fall camp.

Nothing is easy during the sweat-filled days of practice. The players have been working hard for two weeks with the opening game still 14 days away.

At some point in their lives — when the football cleats are put away and a coach’s whistle doesn’t dominate every move — these student-athletes will remember August football.

Todd Bates (defensive tackles coach) and Jay Valai (cornerbacks coach) are stressing the players on OU’s rugby fields.

A few weeks ago, the two OU assistants were asked about their memories as players fighting through fall camp.

“You’re making me go back. Twenty-one years, believe that or not? Time has flown,” Bates said with a smile.

Bates joined a freshman camp at Alabama and only three linebackers were available, so he had to move from defensive line to linebacker to help out.

Since there were few linebackers, he was on the field all the time during workouts and one day was just “dog tired.”

“I mustered up enough strength to drop to the hook curl, drive on a route, pick it off and take it to the house,” Bates said. “It was like that ‘breakthrough moment’ for me. I hadn’t had a lot go right at camp and it boosted my confidence.

“So that reminds me to celebrate my guys. You’ve got incoming freshmen that are at different places mentally. And early on, you’re finding your way … you believe that you can do it, but in the back of your mind, maybe there’s a little doubt.

“And when you have that success, it builds your confidence. So I always use that experience of mine — when I got that pick-six, for the record — to help build my guys’ confidence.”

Valai, who played at Wisconsin, remembered a big crunch during an inside drill while matched against future consensus All-American guard Kevin Zeitler.

“He was pulling, I read it and I came downhill and flipped him over his back and the whole O-line tried to fight me,” Valai proudly said. “I said ‘just bring it’ and we all started fighting on the field because I wanted to send a message.

“Like I tell my guys, create a history of violence. That’s all I cared about. I had a pretty solid college career. But I didn’t care about nothing but winning the Herbie for the hardest hit in the country.”

Valai grinned when adding that he lost ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s award to former OU defender Ronnell Lewis that season.

“I think playing with that mindset and that violence on the football field — this is the game we love. Seven-on-seven is cool, but that ain’t football.”

Valai’s recollection is strong from his playing days. He expects that will be the case with the current group of Sooners.

“Those memories mean everything. After football is over, 10 years from now, you’re going to be sitting at home and thinking about those memories,” Valai said. “They really feed you. I’m going to make sure these guys have some lasting memories as we go forward as well.”