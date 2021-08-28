Athletes turning to companies such as MAGZ Sports for NIL help

MAGZ has a graphic designer ready and waiting, there to design a logo to slap onto merchandise sold on the agency’s website (https://magzsports.com/spencersanders/). Beyond the branded T-shirts and hoodies, the athletes work with MAGZ representatives on branding and marketing deals, opportunities as simple social media promotion all the way to appearances and associations with businesses in Stillwater and as far as individual hometowns in Texas and Nebraska.

The only trade-off for the athlete? A split on revenue earned that varies with each individual contact.

“They get the vast majority of their own money, but MAGZ does get a percentage of revenue on apparel and other earnings,” MAGZ player ambassador Marshall Levenson said.

The agreements and the services offered by an agency like MAGZ leave decision-making in the hands of the athletes. Some have eyes on building vast brands through merchandise sales, autograph sessions and every other NIL money-making avenue. Others are sticking, for now at least, to the apparel. Jackson, a redshirt senior, falls in the middle and is still sorting out how he wants to approach NIL and his partnership with MAGZ.