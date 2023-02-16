NORMAN — Rondell Bothroyd faced a quandary in January. The defensive end obtained his degree from Wake Forest. As an All-ACC edge player, he could enter the NFL Draft. That, however, came with no guarantees. The transfer portal presented another choice.

One more season, showcasing his talent likely wouldn’t hurt him in the draft. The chance to play as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle could make him more valuable. Also, there was the OU brand.

“I wanted a chance to play in — I guess you’d say a bigger market and show what I can do,” he said.

That choice led him to Oklahoma for this year.

If Bothroyd wasn’t limited by an ankle injury last season, he’d likely be preparing for the NFL Draft. But the consensus recommendation to him was to play one more in college.

Bothroyd was only in the transfer portal for only a few days. Just long enough to visit Norman and connect with the coaching staff. He watched Clemson’s defenses while he was at Wake Forest and an impression was made.

“They dominated people,” Bothroyd said. “It felt like you get off the field and next thing you know you’re back on the field. It was cool to see the other side of that when I watched film with them. You just see the dominance, which I think is gonna be the best part of my game when I get here.”