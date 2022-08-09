At OU, Cale Gundy replacement L'Damian Washington finds latest step in a rapid coaching rise

A few years back, in the final stages of a seven-year professional football career that spanned from the NFL to the Canadian Football League and offshoots like the AAF and XFL, L’Damian Washington went to see Gary Pinkel.

There, Washington’s college coach had a question for him.

Before the pros, Washington was a wide receiver for four seasons under Pinkel at the University of Missouri from 2010-13. As a senior, he led the team with 893 receiving yards and hauled in 10 touchdowns as the Tigers won the SEC East title. Later, the former team captain would serve on the board of directors for Pinkel’s charitable foundation.

Years after the fall of 2013, Washington visited his former coach in what had become a familiar state: floating between teams while his window into professional football inched shut.

Sitting together, Pinkel questioned Washington about his future.

What’s next? What do you want to do when you're done playing football?

“He said, I think I want to get into coaching,” Pinkel told the Tulsa World this week. “I told him we need people like you coaching and helping kids. We really do. He can make a difference.”

Pinkel, who spent 15 seasons in charge at Missouri, knows Oklahoma’s newly appointed wide receivers coach intimately.

Washington followed through with his stated ambitions in coaching, first at his alma mater in 2020, then last fall at Southern University, 234 miles from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana. In January, he joined coach Brent Venables’ inaugural staff in Norman as an offensive analyst and on Sunday, eight months into his time at OU, the latest progression in Washington’s young coaching career arrived.

After longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy resigned Sunday for using a “racially charged” word multiple times during a recent film session with players, Venables announced Washington as his replacement coaching the Sooners’ wide receivers on an interim basis.

Pinkel was sitting at home with his wife, Missy, when he found out about Washington’s sudden promotion.

“(L’Damian) couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than this,” Pinkel said. “And this coaching staff recognizes that this guy’s got something, too. You’re not going to give him that responsibility if you don’t feel that he’s got a great chance of getting it done. That’s very obvious.”

“They’re not going to give him this opportunity if they don’t think he’d be successful. And guess what? He will be successful. I guarantee it.”

As Pinkel discusses Washington, he speaks of a 31-year-old man for whom he holds "a remarkably high opinion."

"I’ve had it for years," Pinkel explained.

When the staff at Missouri began recruiting a lanky, 185-pound pass catcher from Shreveport's Green Oak High School, they came away impressed with Washington's poise and maturity, shaped — at least in part — by his upbringing.

Washington was 6 years old when his father was murdered; 15 when his mother Sonya died following complications from a blood clot. After her death, Washington and his three brothers — LaCourtney, Tobias, and Tomarious — raised each other.

One-time Missouri assistant Josh Henson, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy now coaching under Lincoln Riley at USC, was struck early by Washington's humility. Speaking to Vahe Gregorian of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2012, Henson told a story from a recruiting visit and a trip with Washington to a cafeteria on campus.

"'Coach, I can eat any of this? As much as I want?'" the assistant remembered Washington wondering. "It was like a kid going to play in an amusement park."

"I just marveled at this high school kid," Pinkel said of his first impression of Washington. "He was just a very mature, young guy. You find out that he helped take care of his brothers and stuff like that. At the end of the day, he’s got a big story there."

At Missouri, Washington garnered fast respect — "his leadership was his work ethic," Pinkel said — and upped his statistical output every season he played. Pinkel saw a prolific wide receiver with a high football IQ blossom over five years as he pushed his teammates and showed a knack for communication.

In August 2013, just before Washington's senior season, a vote of 100-plus teammates elected him one of the Tigers' four senior captains.

Washington's ascension on the Sooners' staff comes less than three years after his first foray into coaching in the college ranks as Missouri's director of player development under coach Eli Drinkwitz. A year later, he left to coach wide receivers at Southern before planting himself in Norman earlier this year.

In his own words, Washington's approach to coaching has been predicated largely on his experiences as a player and his work with coaches like Pinkel.

“I think we're all a part of everybody that we've met, especially in the coaching world," Washington told Dave Matter of the Post-Dispatch after accepting the Southern job in 2021. "You take stuff from coaches that you know, the styles that you like that they had ... coach Pinkel has been huge in molding who I am, so I'll take on a little bit of his role."

Thrust into the biggest role of his young coaching career three days into preseason camp, Washington now oversees one of OU's most curious position groups in 2022. Behind 2021 receiving yards leader Marvin Mims, the Sooners' most productive returning pass catcher is 16-reception redshirt senior Drake Stoops. Who quarterback Dillon Gabriel can lean on this fall remains a question mark.

Uncertainty surrounds both OU's receivers and its wide receivers coach. But in a former head coach of a former Big 12 foe, there's at least one believer in exactly what the Sooners are getting in Washington.

"He’ll get very close to his players," Pinkel said. "He’ll love and hug his players. And at the end of the day, he’ll kick their butts when it needs a kick. He’ll do an exceptional job.”