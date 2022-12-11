As Dec. 21 signing day approaches, Sooners in the mix for potential high-profile 2023 flips

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables covered a lot of ground checking in on the Sooners’ class of 2023 in the last week.

Among his trips, a Monday visit to Washington state for offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta. On Tuesday, a trek to Colorado to see offensive lineman Joshua Bates, followed by a slate of stops that included Tennessee (DE Taylor Wein), Nebraska (ATH Kade McIntyre) and Florida (LB Phil Picciotti) later in the week, all before a massive recruiting weekend in Norman.

Yet as Venables and his coaching staff spend the early days of December securing the prospects already committed to OU ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 21, the Sooners also remain in the mix for several high-profile flip candidates currently committed elsewhere.

One such recruit is Daeh McCullough, the consensus four-star defensive back OU hosted in Norman over the weekend.

McCullough has been committed to Cincinnati since June. But that verbal pledge came when Luke Fickell was still in charge of the Bearcats and Fickell’s departure for Wisconsin late last month has seemingly opened the door for McCullough to evaluate his options.

OU offered the 6-foot-2 safety from South Bend, Ind., in November with Sooners defensive assistants Brandon Hall and Jay Valai both in contact with McCullough. Of note, McCullough is the son of Notre Dame assistant Deland McCullough, who overlapped with Valai on staff with Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

Another wrinkle: McCullough’s brother Dasan, an edge rusher who tallied a team-high four sacks in his freshman season at Indiana this fall, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and joined Daeh for a visit to OU over the weekend.

Perhaps the brothers McCullough will come to Norman in a package deal. The younger McCullough would join highly-rated defensive backs Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner in the Sooners’ 2023 class.

Another defensive back on the radar is safety Peyton Bowen. A Denton Guyer (Texas) teammate of five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold, he’s the second-ranked safety and the No. 19-ranked recruit nationally for the class of 2023, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

But while Bowen has been committed to Notre Dame for nearly a full year, he took a handful of visits this fall including a trip to Norman for OU’s Nov. 19 win over Oklahoma State and the Sooners are broadly considered favorites to land Bowen’s signature if opts away from the Fighting Irish.

Bowen told On3.com in October that he intended to firm up his plans prior to the start of Denton Guyer’s state playoff run. That run ended Saturday when the Wildcats were bounced by DeSoto in Texas’ 6A Division 2 state semifinals and the Sooners remain linked with Bowen into mid-December.

Finally, there’s consensus five-star defensive lineman David Hicks. OU defensive line coach Todd Bates developed a tight connection with the defensive end before Hicks chose Texas A&M over the Sooners in late September.

Like Bowen, Hicks was in attendance for November's Bedlam win; Hicks’ was an official visit. And like Bowen, his name will likely be closely tied to OU until he puts pen to paper at Texas A&M.

Norman Oklahoma 📍 — David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) November 19, 2022

As Venables and Co. close out their second signing class since he took over at OU, some of the biggest potential additions to the Sooners' 2023 class could be players currently committed elsewhere.

Former Sooners WR picks Missouri

Former OU pass catcher Theo Wease committed to Missouri out of the transfer portal via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Wease, a redshirt junior this fall, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30, days after the Sooners' regular season finale defeat at Texas Tech.

The former five-star prospect from Allen, Texas, caught 64 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons on the field at OU. Wease finished with 19 receptions for 378 yards and four scores in 2022 with 19.9 yards per catch that led the Sooners during the regular season.

He leaves Norman as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.