Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Season opener for both

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Arkansas State 45-7 on Sept. 9, 2000, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 2-0

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Temperatures will be creeping up throughout the game, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool – if possible. Temperatures will start in the 80s around kickoff, but will be well into the 90s by the end of the game with clear skies and light winds. Kickoff: Sunny, 85°; Halftime: Warm, 92°; End of game, Clear, 96°.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Clean slate

Oklahoma will take the field eight months after completing a 6-7 season that’s been wiped from the memory bank of Sooner Nation. While the term “rebuilding year” will never been uttered by the coaching staff, it’s evident that the 2023 campaign was needed to reset the program following the abrupt coaching change.

The defense is being styled to Brent Venables’ system, especially with the transfer portal additions. The depth — especially on the defensive line — could allow for rotations to counter fatigue as well as third-down situations, which could benefit playcalling.

The offense will be run by veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but all eyes will be watching for the growth of freshman Jackson Arnold. Could he see the field against Arkansas State?

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defensive line vs. Arkansas State

The Sooners’ defensive line will be counted on to own the line of scrimmage in each game this season starting with the opener, from the outside in.

There was an emphasis on adding girth to the interior and the Sooners did that Isaiah Coe (311 pounds), Da’Jon Terry (321), Jonah Laulu (289) and Jordan Kelley (297). It’s a necessity of Venables’ game plan.

The defensive ends will be playmakers, anchored by Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd on one side and Ethan Downs or Trace Ford on the other side. There’s also experience returning in R. Mason Thomas and Reggie Grimes.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

OU running backs

There was a surprise when the depth chart was released this week. Marcus Major and Tawee Walker were listed as the top running backs. Major is a redshirt senior, but has battled injuries during his career, while Walker is a walk-on who saw limited action. Many expected Jovantae Barnes to be the starter after his freshman season. Gavin Sawchuk also had 100 yards in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State. Both are listed third and fourth on the depth chart, respectively.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: Elite transfers aren’t flocking to Arkansas State, where the Red Wolves last season were 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the Sun Belt. During a 42-13 type of Sooner victory, OU fans get their first look at newcomer defenders like end Rondell Bothroyd (31 starts at Wake Forest), free safety Reggie Pearson (a combined 33 starts at Texas Tech and Wisconsin), and cornerback Jasiah Wagoner (a four-star freshman).