Arkansas, Alabama fans inside the state's borders love OU's addition to the SEC

Matt Vaughn now can celebrate living in SEC Country.
The lifelong Arkansas fan rejoiced with last week’s news that Oklahoma has accepted an invitation to join the powerful Southeastern Conference. The Owasso resident will now cheer for his Razorbacks against Oklahoma and Texas.
“We were a little bit of an outlier with the SEC,” Vaughn said. “There’s a little bit more regional feel to it. We’ve had some of the Southwest Conference vibes with Texas A&M and Texas and then, of course, OU coming across the border.
“Two powerhouses are coming and it’s a nice addition.”
OU and Texas’ new marriage with the SEC resonated with fans within our state’s borders. From supporters of Arkansas to Alabama, they cannot wait for competition to begin.
Vaughn graduated from Arkansas in 2003. He’s anxious to see the Sooners and Razorbacks meet on the football field. The schools have only played three times since 1926.
“You need to have the buy-in and let (OU-Arkansas) grow organically,” Vaughn said. “I think that’s where we’ve kind of dropped the ball with Missouri being in the SEC now. They’ve kind of forced that rivalry. It’s not one that’s really had a chance to grow.
“There’s so much crossover and similarities (between OU and Arkansas) – culturally and geographically – that it should grow and take off pretty quick.”
Jerry Tew finally lives in SEC Country after residing in Oklahoma for the past decade.
The Alabama fan, who has been behind enemy lines since moving to the Sooner state in 2011, is celebrating Oklahoma’s upcoming move to his conference.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Tew said, before rolling into the history of his favorite school – the Iron Bowl rivalry, the story of “Punt, Bama, Punt” and the legacies of Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban.
In Oklahoma and Alabama, football is a religion.
Tew grew up in Union Springs, Alabama. His passion for the Crimson Tide started as a youth.
He recruited his family – including his wife, son and 15-year-old grandson Gavin Tew – as Alabama fans. They can be found in the Owasso area proudly wearing their Tide gear.
He’s looking forward to Alabama-Oklahoma football games, but understands the market value for tickets may be a little more expensive than the $10 seats he purchased from the secondary market for a game in Fayetteville.
David Holcomb, a 2001 Arkansas graduate, used to drive to Fayetteville for football games. He’s stuck with the Hogs through thick and thin.
Holcomb was asked what advice he could give OU fans about their new league.
“Everyone always says that the SEC thinks very highly about themselves,” he said. “We do have – consistently across the board at every school – high-caliber players which elevate the completion. Even when you say a team is having a bad year, an off year, like Arkansas has for the past few years, we still have high competition on multiple platforms by the lowest levels.
“You really can’t take anything for granted.”
Added Vaughn: “Anybody can beat anybody on a given weekend. It seems to be more physical. It will be a good adjustment and a good experience. It will make Oklahoma better for it on top of it all.”