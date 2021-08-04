Arkansas, Alabama fans inside the state's borders love OU's addition to the SEC

Matt Vaughn now can celebrate living in SEC Country.

The lifelong Arkansas fan rejoiced with last week’s news that Oklahoma has accepted an invitation to join the powerful Southeastern Conference. The Owasso resident will now cheer for his Razorbacks against Oklahoma and Texas.

“We were a little bit of an outlier with the SEC,” Vaughn said. “There’s a little bit more regional feel to it. We’ve had some of the Southwest Conference vibes with Texas A&M and Texas and then, of course, OU coming across the border.

“Two powerhouses are coming and it’s a nice addition.”

OU and Texas’ new marriage with the SEC resonated with fans within our state’s borders. From supporters of Arkansas to Alabama, they cannot wait for competition to begin.

Vaughn graduated from Arkansas in 2003. He’s anxious to see the Sooners and Razorbacks meet on the football field. The schools have only played three times since 1926.

“You need to have the buy-in and let (OU-Arkansas) grow organically,” Vaughn said. “I think that’s where we’ve kind of dropped the ball with Missouri being in the SEC now. They’ve kind of forced that rivalry. It’s not one that’s really had a chance to grow.