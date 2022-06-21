 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona State transfer infielder Alynah Torres commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma celebrates the home run of Grace Lyons (3) in the fourth inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the UCLA Bruins at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 6, 2022. UCLA won 7-3.

Coach Patty Gasso and Oklahoma are continuing to retool for next year in the early weeks of the 2022 offseason, still only weeks removed from locking up the program’s sixth national title.

On Tuesday, the Sooners picked up a coveted infielder in Arizona State transfer Alynah Torres, who announced her commitment to the Sooners via Twitter. Torres, who primarily played shortstop with the Sun Devils, joins OU after three seasons at ASU and is expected to bring with her two years of remaining eligibility.

Torres, from Glendale, Ariz., arrives to Norman in the wake of her most productive campaign at the plate since her freshman year in the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season.

Appearing in each of the Sun Devils’ 54 games this spring, Torres hit .339 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 17 walks on her way to a Pac-12 first-team all-conference selection in her junior year. Her 14 doubles ranked fourth in the conference. With 12 total strikeouts on the season, Torres’ rate of 14.5 at bats per strikeout landed her 92nd among all hitters across the nation.

Torres notched a team-high 105 assists with a fielding percentage of .936 from the shortstop position.

As a sophomore in 2021, Torres batted .273 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI, a dip from her .395 batting average as a freshman in the shortened 2020 season. Torres made 131 starts in three seasons at ASU.

Torres’ arrival fills a need in the infield for the Sooners after super senior Jana Johns closed her career at OU earlier this month.

With middle infielders Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings back in 2023, Torres can likely slot into Johns’ place at third base. Infielder Avery Hodge, the sixth-ranked prospect in class of 2022 per Extra Inning Softball, will also join the Sooners in time for next season. 

