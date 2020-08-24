Oklahoma is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Sooners are plotted behind Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia.
No. 15 Oklahoma State is one of four Big 12 schools included in the preseason poll voted on by a 62-member panel of journalists covering college football. Other conference schools include No. 14 Texas and No. 23 Iowa State.
The initial AP poll includes all schools. Future polls will only include schools that are playing football this fall.
Oklahoma has been ranked among the AP preseason top five schools more times than any other school. This is the 36th time since 1950, which is ahead of Alabama and Ohio State (29 each).
OU is No. 6 in the Coaches Top 25 preseason poll, while OSU is at No. 16. That poll was released Aug. 6.
The Bedlam schools begin the season with home games on Sept. 12. OU will face Missouri State, while OSU plays Tulsa. Times for the games have not been announced.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
