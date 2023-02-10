Oklahoma’s expedited move to the Southeastern Conference understandably has drawn excitement from Sooner Nation.

Think of this as Christmas coming early for OU fans, who have been told for months that 2025 was the earliest that their favorite school would join the heavyweight conference.

What are some of the key questions moving forward?

How will football schedule be determined?

Before deciding who the Sooners’ upcoming opponents will be, there must be a format decided.

Will SEC schools play an eight-game conference schedule? Or will it be nine games? Will rivalries be maintained? After all, what would a football season be without the October game between OU and Texas?

The SEC will hold spring meetings in May with a scheduling model being decided upon. It’s already been determined there won’t be divisions. All 16 schools will make up one division.

With nine conference games, OU could have three “permanent” rivalries (think Texas and two others) and face other schools in home-and-away series.

One last thought: Will ESPN give the SEC additional revenue if a ninth conference game is added to the slate?

Could timing be any better?

The 2024 college football season will see several major changes outside the OU-Texas move to the SEC.

The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, which makes the path easier for many schools. The SEC has dominated the four-team playoff fields over the past decade. There’s a strong thought that trend will continue.

The SEC’s TV contract with ESPN — which will hold exclusive rights to the conference — also begins in 2024. CBS has held the league deal for years, but that ends in 2023.

This move also coincides with USC’s and UCLA’s transition to the Big Ten.

What will 2023 farewell season be like?

Oklahoma fans have chanted “S-E-C” multiple times when defeating one of the conference’s teams over the years. Now, in their final season in the Big 12, will OU fans use the three-letter chant to express their excitement over moving leagues?

Oklahoma’s opponents — especially during a lackluster 2022 football campaign — have already mocked the Sooners with the “S-E-C” chants on the road. My guess is that won’t change.

Oklahoma fans should take time to embrace the final journey though the league in all sports.

OU has been conference mates with Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State and Kansas State since joining the Big Eight in 1919. Oklahoma State has been in the same conference from 1925-28 and since 1947.

What will competition be like in all sports?

While all eyes remain on football, the conference change will bring challenges across the board.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will get different looks, which should excite the OU fan base. On the men’s side, tradition-rich Kentucky visiting Norman would be exciting. The OU women would face top-ranked South Carolina and powerful LSU (welcome back to the Lloyd Noble Center, Kim Mulkey).

The top-ranked OU’s softball team hasn’t lost a Big 12 series since 2011. The SEC competition will be much stronger. The baseball program will need an update in facilities, but as last year’s national runner-up finish shows, it can win games.

All of OU’s sports will be tested. But the programs are in good position for movement.

Does it really just mean more?

In a word, yes.

The SEC fan bases are passionate, from Wooo Pig Sooie at Arkansas to Rocky Top in Tennessee. OU fans will need to become accustomed to new traditions, sights and sounds.

Sounds fun, doesn’t it?