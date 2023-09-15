No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa

H.A. Chapman Stadium

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5, KBBL 99.5

Records: OU 2-0; TU 1-1

Last meeting: OU beat TU 52-38 on Sept. 19, 2015, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 20-7-1

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: There may be a few light showers for kickoff, otherwise the temperatures will be comfortable and the skies will gradually clear throughout the game. Kickoff: 77°, few showers; Halftime: 78°, mostly cloudy; End of game: 77°, mostly cloudy.

OKLAHOMA (2-0)

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;Arkansas St.;W, 73-0

Sept. 9;SMU;W, 28-11

Sept. 16;at Tulsa;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23;at Cincinnati;11 a.m.

Sept. 30;Iowa St.;TBA

Oct. 7;Texas*;TBA

Oct. 21;UCF;TBA.

Oct. 28;at Kansas;TBA

Nov. 4;at OSU;TBA

Nov. 11;West Virginia;TBA

Nov. 18;at BYU;TBA

Nov. 25;TCU;11 a.m.

TULSA (1-1)

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 31;Ark.-PB;W, 42-7

Sept. 9;at Washington;L, 10-43

Sept. 16;Oklahoma;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23;at N. Illinois;TBA

Sept. 28;Temple;6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7;at Fla. Atlantic;TBA

Oct. 19;Rice;6 p.m.

Oct. 28;at SMU;TBA

Nov. 4;Charlotte;TBA

Nov. 11;at Tulane;TBA

Nov. 18;North Texas;TBA

Nov. 25;at E. Carolina;TBA

MATCHUPS

When OU runs

Junior walk-on Tawee Walker has been the Sooners’ most effective running back with 161 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries through two games. Redshirt senior Marcus Major, healthy after an injury-plagued 2022, has also fared well with two touchdowns so far. It’s been a slow start for second-years Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he wants to get them more involved. Look for that to happen against Tulsa.

Stat to know: 5.6

Walker is averaging 1.5 yards per carry more than the next best Sooners back. Tulsa has been one of the better teams in the American this season when it comes to limiting the run. The Golden Hurricane has allowed 3.25 yards per carry so far, ranking fourth in conference and 50th nationally.

— Mason Young

When OU passes

Sooners redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel is off to a hot start, going 38 of 49 (77%) for 484 yards and six touchdowns. His offensive line has kept him pretty clean, allowing just one sack. Tulsa’s defensive front was unblockable against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, registering four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Then Washington held the Golden Hurricane to three tackles for loss and no sacks. Gabriel should have a clean pocket more often than not on Saturday.

Stat to know: 9.9

Gabriel ranks second in the Big 12 in yards per attempt despite SMU completely taking away the deep ball against OU. He averaged only 6.5 yards per attempt against the Mustangs after logging 14 yards per attempt against Arkansas State. Lebby and Gabriel will want to get the deep ball going again before Big 12 play.

— Mason Young

When TU runs

Jordan Ford, Anthony Watkins and Bill Jackson have given the Hurricane a steady ground attack in the first two weeks. TU hasn't received a big ground gain from a QB this season. Ford is the leader with 177 yards.

Stat to know: 2.9

Rushing yards allowed per carry in two games by OU. The Sooners have given up only 165 rushing yards this season.

— Barry Lewis

When TU passes

A big question is who will be doing the passing -- Braylon Braxton, Cardell Williams or Roman Fuller? Braxton and Williams are both dealing with injuries. Two of Braxton's four passes this year have been picked off. Williams was terrific in the opener and not as effective last week before being sidelined. Fuller has been fairly effective in a more conservative approach. And regardless of who the QB is, can TU's playmaking receivers get open? -- they couldn't last week -- and OU has a talented secondary. OU's defense only has one sack in two games.

Stat to know: 4.7

Yards per pass attempt last week. Braylin Presley was the leading receiver with 54 yards on three catches.

— Barry Lewis

Special teams

Oklahoma has notched a key special teams play in each of its wins. Against Arkansas State, Gavin Freeman returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Against SMU, Peyton Bowen blocked a punt, which led to OU’s first touchdown of the game. Senior special teams analyst Jay Nunez should have his players ready to rumble against Tulsa. TU's kickoff coverage, often a problem in recent years, appears improved. The Hurricane has a new kicker (Chase Meyer) and punter (Angus Davies) -- both have been solid. Kamdyn Benjamin had punt returns of 19 and 16 yards in the opener. TU didn't force a Washington punt last week.

Stat to know: 44.5

Punting average of OU's Josh Plaster in 2023 is a few yards off Michael Turk's 46.8-yard average from 2022. Replacing Turk, an All-Big 12 selection last season, is a challenge. Plaster has received the most chances so far, with four punts to Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga's two.

— Mason Young and Barry Lewis

Coaching

OU's Brent Venables and TU's Kevin Wilson know each other well from their nine years together on OU's staff. This will be their first meeting as head coaches. The last time they coached against each other was in 2021, as Clemson defensive coordinator and Ohio State offensive coordinator, respectively. In a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal, Ohio State won 49-28.

Stat to know: .500

However, Venables and Clemson did defeat Wilson and Ohio State 29-23 in the 2019 CFP semifinals. The score between these two won’t be even anymore after Saturday.

— Mason Young

