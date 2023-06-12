Editor’s note: Tulsa World sports writer Eric Bailey has covered OU softball since 2012.

I’m happy for Jordy Bahl.

Having the opportunity to choose happiness isn’t afforded to everyone.

Having the courage to leave Oklahoma probably wasn’t easy, especially when you are at the pinnacle of your sport.

But, what everyone needs to remember, softball is just a game.

Bahl’s shocking announcement on Monday to leave Oklahoma caused ripples not only in the softball community, but the sports world.

Family is the cornerstone of the OU softball program. It’s also the foundation for Bahl.

She wants to be close to home.

“The most important thing in my life after my faith is my family,” Bahl wrote in a social media statement released early Monday afternoon.

It’s a seven-hour drive from Norman to Papillion, Nebraska, where she grew up.

It’s not long, but yet it’s so far.

Homesickness isn’t new for college students. For those who went away to school, it’s normal.

Bahl isn’t a normal college student.

At a time when so much pressure and attention is heaped on OU’s softball team, it’s hard to imagine the weight placed on this 20-year-old.

Last week, Bahl was named the Women’s College World Series’ Most Outstanding Player on a star-filled roster. The 2023 OU team is likely the best team in college softball history. They are idolized by little girls who want to be in their shoes when they are older.

For the past four months, the Sooners were under the microscope. Every game was cheered, especially the wild comebacks. The one loss during a 61-1 season was scrutinized.

“From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind-the-scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand,” Bahl wrote.

Can you imagine what the microscope will be like next year?

I had an opportunity for an in-depth interview with Patty Gasso earlier this season. We touched upon many topics and she brought up the challenge of being perfect.

“Let’s be realistic. We are human. We are. It’s just that you don’t want to disappoint Sooners fan. You don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Gasso said in April. “We live in this place of constant excellence. It’s fun, but it’s more exhausting than I could ever remember.”

For Bahl, there was no easing into the spotlight.

In just her third college game in 2022, she struck out 14 batters in a 4-1 victory against No. 3 UCLA. She immediately had the attention of the softball world and it wasn’t something she craved.

When she was injured late in her freshman season, everyone wanted to know about her health as much as any future opponent.

After the 2022 national championship, Sooner Nation craved a three-peat with Bahl guiding things.

That’s not to overlook OU superstars like Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Grace Lyons and Kinzie Hansen. It would take a group effort.

But Bahl was been the focus and it was attention she did not want.

I had a one-on-one conversation with Bahl two weeks before this season.

It was a quick four-minute phone interview that she didn’t appear interested in doing.

She wasn’t impolite. She was very respectful. She was kind.

But you could tell she was going through the motions with her answers.

What stuck out to me was she had no interest in talking about herself and deflected to talk about the team. Just like a leader should do.

No one should be angry with Bahl’s decision. I don’t think many will.

Bahl did everything she came to Oklahoma to do in her two seasons — win national championships and represent the school and program at a high level.

“We’re understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be. We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU softball family,” Gasso said in a Monday statement.

Always remember Bahl swinging her arms in the circle, emphatically screaming after registering a strikeout or the video of her singing “How Do You Like Me Now” with Toby Keith at a Thursday team celebration after winning a national championship.

Now she is returning to her home state of Nebraska, where she can help grow the sport and “finish the softball journey right where it began.”

