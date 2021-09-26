Analysis: Can offensive criticism targeting 'big-boy roles' of Riley, Rattler be erased entering October?

“We get it. Listen, when offensive football doesn't work, they're gonna look at the coach and they're gonna look at the quarterback. That's since the beginning of mankind. We understand that. They're big-boy roles. But we do appreciate the support of the fan base. It was a great atmosphere in there tonight. I tell you what, Spencer and again, the whole offense, we'll own what we didn't do well."

Rattler admitted that it’s frustrating that the little mistakes don’t allow the offense to be on the same page.

But what about the noise in the stadium when things weren’t going well before halftime? Did he hear it? Does he block it out?

“We kind of just lock in on what we have to lock in on. I don’t really like … I don’t care. We don’t care. It doesn’t matter to us. We’re out here to win a game and they’re in the stands,” said Rattler, who later added, “You just got to deal with it. I really don’t know why they were doing it.”

Through four games, Oklahoma’s offense ranks No. 37 nationally. That’s deeper than any other Riley-coached team. It’s a reason for some frustrated fans.

But beat Kansas State and Texas, especially, in the next two weeks, the temperature on Rattler and the OU offense cools.