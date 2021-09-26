Analysis: Can offensive criticism targeting 'big-boy roles' of Riley, Rattler be erased entering October?

NORMAN — Spencer Rattler has guided Oklahoma to 12 straight victories. That is more than any starting quarterback in the country.
Rattler led three scoring drives in the Sooners’ last four possessions during a 16-13 victory over West Virginia Saturday night. He completed all six of his passes in a game-winning drive which began on the Oklahoma 8-yard line and with 3:39 remaining in regulation.
So why does there appear to be disconnect between Rattler and a segment of fans?
Chants of “We want Caleb” were heard loud on national television and appeared to come from Memorial Stadium’s student section.
It’s an unexpected storyline entering the 2021 season. Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite while freshman quarterback Caleb Williams seemed set to follow the OU’s starter’s journey — draw limited snaps while getting engrained with coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.
Quarterbacks often draw too much praise when an offense is rolling and too much criticism when things aren’t going well.
Against the Mountaineers, offensive line issues detoured some drives. The lack of a run game (the Sooners finished with 57 rushing yards) didn’t help. The only interception was based on a blown pattern by a wide receiver, according to Riley and Rattler.
No college quarterback has followed two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) and a Heisman runner-up (Jalen Hurts). It’s uncharted territory for Rattler and Riley, who must not let Saturday’s first-half chants of “We want Caleb” impact focus on fixing a stagnant offense.
Many current and former OU stars rallied around Rattler on social media during the backlash. Former coach Bob Stoops even tweeted “Sold out 21 straight years, thanks to a great fan base! Some, however, could hold themselves to a higher standard!! #OUDNA”
Riley said he understands the expectations, especially on offense. But criticism is out of his control.
“Of course, it always helps us a lot more when our fan base supports us. I'll come out and say that. I wanna play better offensively more than anybody out there, but them being behind us is what helps,” Riley said. “Spencer handled it. It didn't bother him at all. And honestly, as I was evaluating it through the game, we've gotta play a lot better around him. He can do some things better.
“I tell you what, he hung in there and really trusted it and the only pick he threw, we totally busted a route that was probably his best throw of the night. So I know how it looks to the casual fan. I'm certainly not saying that Spencer can't play better. He can. He will. But we've gotta play better around him too. We've gotta coach better around him.
“We get it. Listen, when offensive football doesn't work, they're gonna look at the coach and they're gonna look at the quarterback. That's since the beginning of mankind. We understand that. They're big-boy roles. But we do appreciate the support of the fan base. It was a great atmosphere in there tonight. I tell you what, Spencer and again, the whole offense, we'll own what we didn't do well."
Rattler admitted that it’s frustrating that the little mistakes don’t allow the offense to be on the same page.
But what about the noise in the stadium when things weren’t going well before halftime? Did he hear it? Does he block it out?
“We kind of just lock in on what we have to lock in on. I don’t really like … I don’t care. We don’t care. It doesn’t matter to us. We’re out here to win a game and they’re in the stands,” said Rattler, who later added, “You just got to deal with it. I really don’t know why they were doing it.”
Through four games, Oklahoma’s offense ranks No. 37 nationally. That’s deeper than any other Riley-coached team. It’s a reason for some frustrated fans.
But beat Kansas State and Texas, especially, in the next two weeks, the temperature on Rattler and the OU offense cools.
Last season, Rattler wasn’t able to jump-start the offense during the fourth quarter of losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. But he was a young quarterback. He’s older and wiser now, which helped the Sooners get the win against West Virginia.
“In those situations, I feel like I have improved, yes. It comes with a lot of practice with my guys and trusting what they are going to do as well,” Rattler said. “Maturity-wise, that’s about it. I want to play better. Obviously everybody wants to play better. But there’s not just one single thing we can call out.
“We have to be better players, coaches, everything.”