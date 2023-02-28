NORMAN — Ana Llanusa has battled injuries as tough as fighting any nationally ranked opponent during her Oklahoma basketball career.

As Llanusa's career winds down, her perseverance to return to the floor for one final season has been admired by coaches and teammates.

“She’s kicked ass. Sorry, but she has,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk recently said. “And I mean that in practice, like she doesn’t take a step back. She’s not careful. She’s not (cautious). And I love that about her. She’s like, ‘I’m going for broke.’”

On Wednesday, Llanusa will join Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams in a Senior Night celebration following the Sooners’ game against visiting Kansas State. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.

It’s a special group. They’ve scored nearly 6,200 points together in their career, making them the nation’s highest-scoring active trio as well as the highest scoring trio in OU history.

After winning only 16 games in their first two seasons together, they’ve posted a 47-14 mark over the past two seasons.

Llanusa started the first 10 games last season and was the team’s leading scorer before suffering an ACL injury to end her redshirt senior year. It was her second straight second-ending injury after missing the 2020-21 campaign following back surgery.

She could have ended her playing career after the knee injury in December 2021, but she decided to return to playing after being afforded another season due to NCAA rules following COVID.

What’s this season been like for her?

“I’m just grateful to be here and be healthy. I’m really excited about what we’re going to be able to do and what we’ve already been doing. And I’m just grateful,” Llanusa said. “And I think that I’m sad that I missed last year, but also just like the opportunity to get to come back and play with Madi and T. Rob again has been just the most fun experience ever.”

Llanusa is averaging 12.6 points per game this season. She’s second on the team in 3-pointers (43) and steals (25). She also became the first Big 12 player in a decade to score 28 points on over 80% shooting with five rebounds and five assists in a game – a win at West Virginia on Dec. 31, 2022. It was her first Big 12 game in 1,029 days.

Baranczyk saw Llanusa’s return come in phases after the player quickly rehabbed over the summer.

In the beginning, the OU coach said, it was about how Llanusa was handling her physical return. Then it was reintegrating into a team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season — how would she fit in?

“I think you’ve been able to see that shift of, ‘OK, I’m going to do whatever I have to do for this team, with this team.’ And she’s so talented and does so many things really well,” Baranczyk said. “I mean, she gives up her body. She’s taking charges. She wants to be great on defense, wants to be a great team player. She doesn’t stop moving. She makes our offense really continue to go and flow. She’s playing multiple positions for us.

“I think from that standpoint, I think she’s gone less from ever worried about anything other than just being in the moment with our team.”

What did it feel like for Llanusa to go through those stages?

“Just trying to minimize thinking about those different stages has been helpful for me and just kind of being in the moment,” Llanusa said. “We keep talking about being right where our feet are. I think that’s helped me the most. I usually get too ahead of myself or I think too far back. And so just really trying to stay steady and just be right where I am has been helpful.”