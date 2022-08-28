An inside look at UTEP (plus remember that 9:30 p.m. start time during the 2012 season?)

NORMAN – The nine-month wait is finally over for Sooner Nation.

Game week is here and the Brent Venables era will begin with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against UTEP.

Venables’ enthusiasm has been electric since his arrival. During the spring, he spent more time talking about his plans for the program. In May, the 51-year-old head coach caravanned across the region to sell his ideas to fans.

For the last month, football has been the focus. This week, OU’s team will have tunnel vision for the opener.

“This game will punish you for trying to cheat the game and cut corners. Not being detailed and precise in everything you do,” Venables said on Thursday. “The practice field needs to become a competitive advantage for the Oklahoma Sooners. How we approach it, how we attack it and how we respond to heat, to soreness, to the mundane, we have to embrace it. That’s how we’re going to get ready for next week.

“We’ve been working on that for the last several months. Help our guys mature and grow up and understand champions behave like champions before they ever become champions. Your habits matter. How you think matters. How you respond matters.”

A snapshot of UTEP, which plays Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman …

UTEP MINERS

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost 31-13 against visiting North Texas in a Conference USA game.

Coach: Dana Dimel (fifth season at UTEP, 12-34)

Players to watch: WRs Tyrin Smith and Reynaldo Flores. Smith (seven catches, 127 yards) and Flores (eight catches, 122 yards) combined for 149 of the Miners’ 293 passing yards against North Texas.

Dress rehearsal

Oklahoma spent Friday going through plans for game day. The script was detail-oriented, Venables said.

He understands that there could be some hiccups in these early days.

“Everything from the team hotel to champion walk to gameday simulation, so we’ll work on that,” Venables said last Thursday. “Halftime, how we sing the alma mater, all those things will be rehearsed before we get there next week.

“And there will be plenty of things that happen and you’re like, ‘Man, wish I would have thought of that.’ You just learn and you grow, you know? You’re no different than a player. I’m a freshman. Right? And I got to grow up quick.”

Ten years ago …

Oklahoma opened the 2012 season with a 24-7 win over the Miners.

OU fans were upset even before the road contest started because of the 9:30 p.m. CT start time. Then a sluggish game ensued, with OU holding a 10-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Senior Landry Jones threw for 222 yards with touchdown passes to Kenny Stills (68 yards) and Brannon Green (18). Green’s scoring reception and Damien Williams’ 65-yard TD run put the game away in the fourth quarter.

UTEP, under head coach Mike Price, even held a 7-0 first-quarter lead after Tress Way’s punt was blocked and returned 24 yards for a score.

OU finished 10-3 that season with all three losses to Heisman Trophy finalists: Collin Klein (Kansas State), Manti Te’o (Notre Dame) and winner Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M).

Getting started

Oklahoma has won 11 of its past 12 season openers with the only setback coming in the 2016 contest against Houston at NRG Stadium.

Oklahoma is 98-23-6 all-time in season openers and has won 16 straight openers at home. The last setback was a 17-10 defeat against TCU in 2005.

Venables is the 23rd head coach in OU history. The program’s first 22 head coaches went 17-6 in their debuts.

Rough Saturday

UTEP and Nebraska, two of the Sooners’ nonconference opponents, lost games in week zero.

The third school, Kent State, will begin with a road game at Washington this weekend.

Oklahoma has nonconference games scheduled against Georgia, Arkansas State and at Tulsa in 2023, Temple, Tulane and at Tennessee in 2024 and Illinois State, Michigan and at Temple in 2025.

UTEP is scheduled to return to Norman on Sept. 5, 2026.

By the numbers

31.5: Points that Oklahoma is favored by against UTEP, according to oddsmakers.

5: OU victories against no losses in the all-time series versus UTEP.

1: UTEP touchdown drives against North Texas on Saturday night.

0: Losses by Oklahoma against Conference USA competition.

