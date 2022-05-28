'Aloha': Top-ranked Sooners off to another WCWS after sweep UCF in Super Regional

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo bid “Aloha” to Marita Hynes Field with a Hollywood-type flourish on Saturday afternoon.

The superstar homered in her final official at-bat inside her home stadium to help the top-seeded Sooners capture a 7-1 Super Regional win over UCF.

Oklahoma (54-2) advances to the Women’s College World Series for the sixth straight season. OU will face the Northwestern-Arizona State survivor on Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Aloha is a Hawaiian word used as a greeting or farewell to someone. Alo did that to Sooner Nation with a homer in her first official at-bat against Missouri State (March 6, 2018) and on Saturday against the Knights.

“It’s kind of bittersweet that it’s my last game here at Marita,” said Alo, who had 41 of her NCAA-record 117 home runs at home. “It’s been the quickest five years. It’s gone by in the blink of an eye. I’m sad that I won’t get to play another game here again but wouldn’t want it to go any other way.

“Even if I didn’t hit a home run, I still went out with a dub. And that’s all that matters. We’re going back to the World Series.”

Alo was joined by super seniors Lynnsie Elam, Jana Johns, Taylon Snow and Hope Trautwein in their final home appearance.

In what’s become a tradition, the OU players went to the outfield wall, took off the panel that lists the school's WCWS appearances and deposited it in front of cheering fans.

“That’s the best way it could have ended for our seniors,” OU’s Grace Lyons said. “We were doing it for them and putting a smile on their face and got to see them carry the panel to home plate. It’s something you look forward to when growing up through the program.”

Patty Gasso spoke about a solid weekend that thrusts her team to Oklahoma City with momentum.

“Looking through our lineups, everybody in the lineup or close to it had something to do with the offense. They were clutching up and (gaining) explosive opportunities for us,” Gasso said. “And our defense continues to be so steady and solid.

“When all three of our points of our game are working, that we usually come up with success. I feel like we’re on the uptick right now.”

Nicole May (15-0) kept UCF’s bats quiet. She allowed only three hits and the Knights’ lone run of the weekend on a solo home run. May joined Hope Trautwein in allowing just a run and three hits through 12 innings of work.

“Oh my gosh, she just loves big moments,” Gasso said. ”She seems to thrive when the pressure’s on. I was really proud of her. I won’t go into detail, but she made some big adjustments that really changed the game right in the middle when things weren’t out of reach.”

Ace Jordy Bahl, who has been nursing a sore arm, hasn’t thrown since a May 6 game against Oklahoma State. She remained active in the dugout during recent weeks.

“The whole pitching staff supports each other no matter who is pitching,” May said. “If we’re not out there, we’re helping in the dugout. We’re looking at the hitters and trying to find things. We’re in the coach’s ear the entire game. It’s just a great group.”

Lyons hit two home runs (a solo homer in the third and a three-run shot in the fourth) to extend her season total to 21, and Jana Johns added a fifth-inning blast.

It was the 26th time this season that the Sooners have hit three or more home runs in a game.

“Coming into this game, we were thinking about how we can play loose and, as fast as we could, get a hot start,” Lyons said. “I think you could tell top to bottom how free we were at the plate. When we pass the bats and we learn from the at-bats before us, I think that leads to success down the lineup.”

OU enters the WCWS looking to become the ninth program to repeat as champions, which most recently happened in 2016 and 2017 by the Sooners.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t where we want it to end. We know where we want to be,” Alo said. “I’m not too high or too low. I’ve got blinders on and just keep looking ahead.”

OKLAHOMA 7, UCF 1

OU;101;311;0;--;7;12;0

UCF;000;001;0;--;1;3;1

May and Hansen, Elam (4). Woodall, Felton (4), Mancha (6) and Griffin. W: May (15-0). L: Woodall (18-5). 2B: Jennings (6). HR: OU, Alo (29), Lyons 2 (21), Johns (11).

