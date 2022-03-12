Aloha Jocelyn Alo, college softball's new home run queen

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo — college softball’s new home run queen — had a message for her childhood idol and Major League Baseball home run leader Barry Bonds.

“Barry Bonds, if you see this, I would love to take BP (batting practice) with you one day,” Alo said during a Zoom call.

While most of the country was sleeping late Friday night, the Sooners’ slugger belted her 96th career home run to set an NCAA Division I record. The historic hit came in front of friends and family during No. 1 OU’s 11-0, six-inning win over Hawaii.

The sixth-inning shot came on a 2-1 pitch from Hawaii pitcher Ashley Murphy. Alo hit the ball over the right-center field wall.

Was there an overwhelming sense of accomplishment as she rounded the bases in her home state?

“I didn’t quite hear everyone in the moment because everyone kind of went quiet,” Alo said. “But I finally got to listen back to it on video. And it was just an explosion. Just running the bases, I looked up and seen a whole bunch of family that’s been there since day one.”

There was plenty of speculation of what would happen to the home run ball. In the end, the ball found its way to Levi Alo, her father.

“We got to hug and he was just telling me how proud he was of me,” Alo said. “That’s my best friend. There’s not much more to say. He’s my bestie. And he’s been with me since day one. He believed in me before I even believed in myself.”

Alo’s teammates sprinted to the plate while she was in her home run trot. The celebration was wild after she completed the record.

“There’s nothing sweeter than to be just absolutely mobbed by your teammates,” Alo said. “Because, in a sense, they’ve been with me through this whole journey. They’ve been with me every step of the way. They helped me compete, they keep me sane and they have my back …

“I’m just happy it’s over for them. And that we can all just continue to elevate our game and contribute to get better.”

Breaking the mark in Hawaii wasn’t planned. It was just a coincidence that she was able to do it in front of “my people.” After she crossed home plate, Hawaii coach Bob Coolen placed a lei around her neck.

“It was just 100% a class act,” Alo said. “I’m just super happy that I get to be home and that I got to do it in front of my people.”

It ended an eight-game wait to set the record. Alo tied former OU great Lauren Chamberlain’s mark of 95 during a Feb. 20 game against Texas State.

Since then, pitchers have avoided throwing to Alo. Teams chose to intentionally walk the hitter or keep pitches out of the strike zone.

It was tough for Alo to be patient, she said.

“It definitely did get frustrating,” Alo said. “I just want to go out there and compete. And I just felt like my competitiveness had gotten stripped from me in a sense. But at the end of the day, I just kind of stuck to my process and just stuck to what I do best.”

The Sooners (20-0) completed play in the Rainbow Wahine Classic Saturday with a 9-0, five-inning win over Hawaii. Alo did not homer, but went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. OU went 4-0 in the Classic, outscoring opponents 40-3.

Up next is the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City, next Friday-Sunday. The Sooners will play five games in three days, starting with contests against Sam Houston (4 p.m.) and Indiana (6:30) on Friday.

