Alo goes pro: Sooners slugger picks Vipers in Women’s Professional Fastpitch

Jocelyn Alo spent five seasons at Oklahoma, clubbing 122 home runs — more than any player in college softball history — along the way. Now, the Sooners slugger is going pro.

After claiming a second straight national title with OU last week, Alo announced plans to begin her professional career this summer with the Smash It Sports Vipers in Women’s Professional Fastpitch’s debut season.

“I just thought, honestly, it was the best fit for me, "Alo told ESPN’s Holly Rowe on Instagram Live Monday afternoon. "I have a lot of old friends on that team that I’m very excited to play with and new ones that I’ve never met but I’ve always watched play. I’m just excited for this opportunity.”

Selected with the No. 1 overall pick last month in the inaugural WPF College Draft, Alo announced her intention to join the league Monday, opting for the Vipers in WPF over the Athletes Unlimited softball league. Among Alo's new teammates are Texas’ Mary Iakopo and former Mississippi State infielder Fa Leilua, a one-time youth softball teammate of the Sooners' two-time national champion.

WPF, headquartered in Oklahoma City with former OU national champion Lauren Chamberlain in charge as commissioner, was founded in the fall of 2021 with a mission to “showcase the best athletes in softball, provide a world-class experience for fans, and connect young girls to their idols.”

The league’s inaugural season is set to begin play Tuesday in Kansas City, Kans. and will feature two teams — the Vipers and USSSA — with future plans to expand to six or eight teams. The teams will meet in nine series in seven cities across the country this summer from June 14-Aug. 6.

Speaking to Rowe on Instagram Live, Alo laid out the factors in her decision.

“I knew my best interest was going to be in mind first. Not even just as a player. But as a person, as well,” she explained. “Obviously mental health is starting to come more into play with that. So I wanted someone who supported us well. And I know both leagues are very big advocates of that.

“I just wanted to go somewhere where I felt most comfortable. I was ready for a new experience and just ready to play with new players. So I’m very excited.”

Alo did not disclose the terms of her contract with the Vipers and WPF. But the home run hitter who transcended and elevated the sport during her time in Norman did acknowledge the wider scope of her first professional deal and the success of leagues like WPF.

“Definitely had to talk it over with my parents and just make sure that I made the right decision,” Also said.

“I’m excited for my contract because I know as time goes on, women that are going to come through programs like (Oklahoma) are going to have bigger contracts than mine and I just think that’s a great way to grow the game. People are starting to invest in softball. It’s really great to see where this game is headed.”

Alo will not be in action this week in Kansas City (Kans.) during the opening series of the WPF season and expects to debut in Series No. 2 from June 22-30 at USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera, Florida.

All WPF games will be broadcast on USSSALive.com.

“Catch me there,” Alo said with a laugh.

