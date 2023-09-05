Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s offensive attack was just three passes from perfection last Saturday.

It’s not a bad afternoon when the offensive coordinator can easily remember the three incompletions during an afternoon filled with 33 pass attempts during a 73-0 victory.

“Going back and watching them, Jalil (Farooq) had a chance to make that one in the end zone. I like where that ball was placed,” OU OC Jeff Lebby said, mentally checking things off during his news conference. “And then (Jaquaize) Pettaway, he really should have had that one when you go back and watch.”

Lebby paused before making sure to compliment his players for the good things that happened to balance things out.

“But again, just was proud of the competitive plays. (Jayden Gibson) making some competitive plays. The first big shot to Andrel (Anthony), making a competitive play. So that was on the tape as well, which was great to see. Team effort. Again, we’ve got to continue to be really efficient, to be really clean to get to where we want to.”

Dillon Gabriel was 19-of-22 passing for 308 yards. His 86.4 completion percentage is easily the best of his five-year college career.

His backup quarterback – much-heralded five-star freshman Jackson Arnold – was spotless in his debut. He was 11-for-11 for 114 yards in his first college game.

Let’s look at the only passes to hit the ground:

* Gabriel’s first incompletion came with 9:55 remaining in the first quarter.

The quarterback, running the offense with tempo, followed a series of quick passes to Drake Stoops with a quality pump fake and then a go route to Jalil Farooq, who barely missed a catch in the end zone.

Could it have been caught? It was a pretty touch pass and it looked like Farooq had a step on Arkansas State defender Samy Johnson, who was injured on the play.

Stoops would score a touchdown on the game’s next snap.

* Gabriel’s second incompletion was more of a throwaway back-shoulder pass into the end zone which was once again intended for Farooq, who was well-covered by the Red Wolves’ Leon Jones.

It was a first-and-goal pass attempt on when the Sooners were up 21-0 with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The quarterback would hit Gavin Freeman with a touchdown pass on the next play.

* The third incomplete pass was a quick throw to Pettaway which hit the receiver in the hands on the final drive of the first quarter. Like Lebby alluded to earlier, it probably should have been caught.

What did Gabriel take from those incompletions?

Details. Dialing into details. Try to be better every play you can. You know, that’s part of it. And just try to execute at a high level,” he said.

Two of three, especially the end-zone throw to Farooq that was just missed, was a good throw, Gabriel was told.

“Yeah, just setting the tone. Setting the tone for the season, what we want to accomplish, taking it one step at a time. I think that’s the most important thing. I feel like we set the tone. But now we’re rolling to two and flipping the page,” the quarterback said.

Anthony, a Michigan transfer playing his first game with the Sooners, was asked about Gabriel’s afternoon.

“When you play receiver, you love to see that. What did he have? His passer rating (234.0) was crazy. And he was delivering dots all day. So that’s all you can ask as a receiver.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.