All signs pointing toward Porter Moser becoming Oklahoma's next basketball coach

Porter Moser is close to being named Oklahoma’s next men’s basketball coach, multiple reports indicated on Friday night.

OU’s announcement could come as early as Saturday, which would be eight days after Lon Kruger’s retirement.

Moser, 52, has spent the past decade as the head coach at Loyola-Chicago. Kruger was hired as OU’s head coach the same year (2011) that Moser took over the Ramblers’ program.

It’s been reported that Moser was offered a six-year contract by OU. It’s unknown what Moser will be paid. He earned $1.15 million according to the Loyola Phoenix. Kruger was paid $3.4 million in his last season.

If Moser accepts the contract, the Sooners would be getting a coach with 17 years of head coaching experience and a 293-242 overall record. Moser has a solid resume that includes a Final Four run in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen appearance this past season with the Missouri Valley Conference school.

Moser’s first duty would be replenishing an OU roster that’s fractured following departures to professional basketball and the transfer portal.