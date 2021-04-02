 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All signs pointing toward Porter Moser becoming Oklahoma's next basketball coach
0 comments
OU basketball

All signs pointing toward Porter Moser becoming Oklahoma's next basketball coach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Porter Moser considered Oklahoma's target for next headcaoch

Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser reportedly is Oklahoma's target to take over the basketball program.

 Sarah Stier, Getty Images

It's been a very newsy time for our local basketball coaches

Porter Moser is close to being named Oklahoma’s next men’s basketball coach, multiple reports indicated on Friday night.

OU’s announcement could come as early as Saturday, which would be eight days after Lon Kruger’s retirement.

Moser, 52, has spent the past decade as the head coach at Loyola-Chicago. Kruger was hired as OU’s head coach the same year (2011) that Moser took over the Ramblers’ program.

It’s been reported that Moser was offered a six-year contract by OU. It’s unknown what Moser will be paid. He earned $1.15 million according to the Loyola Phoenix. Kruger was paid $3.4 million in his last season.

If Moser accepts the contract, the Sooners would be getting a coach with 17 years of head coaching experience and a 293-242 overall record. Moser has a solid resume that includes a Final Four run in 2018 and Sweet Sixteen appearance this past season with the Missouri Valley Conference school.

Moser’s first duty would be replenishing an OU roster that’s fractured following departures to professional basketball and the transfer portal.

The Sooners are coming off their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past eight events. Oklahoma has advanced as far as the Final Four (2016) during that time and lost to No. 1 Gonzaga in the second round this season.

Moser has been a rebuilder of programs at his previous stops.

He coached Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03. He inherited a 4-24 team and guided the Trojans to an 18-11 mark in his first season.

Moser’s first team at Illinois State was 10-19 but improved to 17-13 in his second season. He was let go after four seasons after three first-round losses in the MVC Tournament.

After four years as a Saint Louis assistant for Rick Majerus, he was named Loyola-Chicago’s head coach.

The program was 7-23 and 15-16 in his first two seasons in the Horizon League before moving to the Missouri Valley Conference.

In the latter part of his 10-year run, the Ramblers have developed into a powerhouse among mid-major schools.

During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. During that same span, the Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play.

Moser played four seasons at Creighton (1986-90). He averaged 4.6 points per game with 27 starts.

Lon Kruger: A career in photos

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Manek enters transfer portal

Brady Manek, a four-year starter for Oklahoma, announced Friday that he is entering the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Manek wrote on Twitter that it's been "an amazing four years" to play at OU, especially after growing up a Sooners fan and growing up 45 minutes away in Harrah.

"Just want to keep all of my options open and make the right decision! Excited to see what’s next!" Manek wrote.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News