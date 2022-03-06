All eyes on Jocelyn Alo with Oklahoma slugger just one swing from history

NORMAN — Will it take a special strategy to help Jocelyn Alo break the NCAA record for home runs?

All eyes will be on the senior during Oklahoma’s softball home opener against Minnesota on Monday afternoon. First pitch has been pushed up an hour to 4 p.m. due to cold weather.

Alo remains tied with former OU great Lauren Chamberlain with 95 home runs. During a five-game stretch at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic two weekends ago, Alo was walked 10 times and hit by a pitch.

During the final game against Utah at the MNCC, OU coach Patty Gasso placed Alo at the leadoff position to ensure that teams wouldn’t pitch around her. Tiare Jennings, who has a team-high nine home runs this season, hit behind her at the No. 2 spot.

“If people are going to continue to walk us, then it makes sense to me to put Jocy in the leadoff spot so Tiare could come in and turn that into something big for us," Gasso said.

Gasso said Alo’s maturity has been strong through the home-run watch.

“She knows what’s in front of her,” the OU coach said. “The one thing she keeps talking about is 'this is not about me, I have to be ready for our team'. And that’s exactly the mindset I want her to have.”

The teams' attitude of how to handle pitching to Alo differs from coaching staff to coaching staff. Gasso saw that during the past event.

“It’s easy for me to say it on this side, like, why are you giving the ball to your pitcher and letting her try to get the best hitter in softball out?” Gasso said. “Doesn’t that mean something to you?

“But if I’m the one on the other side going ‘well, I don’t want my name in the record book,’ I can’t stop it. Everybody has their own way of looking at things.

“I don’t say a lot to Jocy. I’m just saying be ready for your pitch.”

Utah went after Alo in the 2-1 loss to the Sooners, even recording a strikeout to start the game. It piqued plenty of interest. Would the Utes challenge the power hitter?

They didn’t the rest of the game.

“It’s kind of a guessing game,” Gasso said. “But I don’t need to be in the business of guessing what another team (is going to do). I've just got to put her where I feel confident. I don’t need to put her in position where now you have to pitch to her because I still don’t control those things.

“I just tried something different thinking that Tiare, who’s been really hot and could do something big with a runner on. I probably wouldn’t do that again. I don’t know.”

If Alo doesn’t hit a home run in this game, the Sooners are scheduled to play four games in Alo’s home state of Hawaii this weekend.

“I had a couple of coaches say ‘you know, Jocy hitting it in Hawaii, that would really be special, that last home run.’ I’m like ‘that’s not a reason to throw around her, but OK …” Gasso said.

“I think if it happens there, it’ll be fabulous. But the more Jocy tries to do something, the harder it is to do.”

