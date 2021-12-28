Alamo Bowl notebook: Despite no CFP appearance, Oklahoma and Oregon looking to finish strong

Teams look to finish strong
Oklahoma and Oregon had high expectations in September. Both had national championship dreams and were considered heavy favorites in their respective conferences.
A handful of unexpected losses drowned College Football Playoff hopes, and the 2021 campaign has come to trying to win the Alamo Bowl to end on a high note.
With so many opt-outs, both head coaches — just temporary workers since both teams' head coaches departed after the regular season — were asked about the message to their players entering Wednesday’s 8:15 p.m. game at the Alamodome.
“Anytime we take the field, we want to represent it the right way by the way we play, the manner in which we play, the toughness, the energy, how hard we play. Those things don't change,” OU interim coach Bob Stoops said. “Even though they've been through, just as Oregon has, a little bit of upheaval in the last few weeks, the bottom line is we're getting ready to play. If we're going to play, we need to play the right way.
“We're playing a great program in Oregon. Of course, that has our attention as well.”
Added Oregon coach Bryan McClendon: “When the bowl schedule comes out, you see that you're playing the University of Oklahoma, there's not much time to sit up there and be feeling sorry for yourself. That has helped tremendously also, just with the competition that we're playing, the team that we're playing against, the storied history of the program. It grabs your attention from the word 'go'.”
Tequila bath
Many college football coaches get doused with different liquids after winning bowl games.
Fans have seen the typical Gatorade bath. But celebrating players also have tossed mayonnaise, French fries and Cheez-Its on coaches.
During Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl press conference with Oklahoma interim head coach Stoops and McClendon, The Athletic's Jason Kersey asked Stoops a fun question.
Would Stoops consider being doused with Rock N Roll Tequila if Oklahoma wins? After all, he has ownership rights with the brand.
Stoops laughed loud at the question before answering.
“That would be OK,” Stoops said with a smile. “What’s the administration going to do? Fire me?”
After a short pause and saying he would send McClendon a bottle after the game, Stoops said “Some Rock N Roll Tequila. That’s funny.”
New coaches quiet
Brent Venables and members of the incoming Oklahoma staff have been hands-off during Alamo Bowl preparation. During short periods when media were allowed to watch practices, none could be seen.
But they have watched the workouts, Stoops said.
“They've been at practice watching, just observing. They have not influenced any meetings. They have not coached. Brent just got back yesterday after practice. He'll be watching us today at practice. But they have not had a hand in the game plan. Just been observing to see the players they're going to be working with,” Stoops said.
“They've been awesome. I can't say it enough how excited I am that Brent Venables is going to be here, leading our program. The passion is going to infect everybody in a positive way. I really believe he has a chance to bring us to another level.”
Confident with Cale
Cale Gundy will call offensive plays for the first time in his nearly three-decade coaching career.
How will he do?
“Cale has great experience with all of our coordinators. Through the years he's been the guy in the box with the eyes suggesting plays, or the coordinator, I'm getting ready to call whatever, and how does it look? It looks good, go with it. Those kind of things,” Stoops said.
“Even though he hasn't been the one that's been coming out, he's been the one helping the guy directly that is calling the plays. Cale has been with us forever. He'll do a good job. I'm confident of that.”