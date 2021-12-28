Alamo Bowl notebook: Despite no CFP appearance, Oklahoma and Oregon looking to finish strong

Teams look to finish strong

Oklahoma and Oregon had high expectations in September. Both had national championship dreams and were considered heavy favorites in their respective conferences.

A handful of unexpected losses drowned College Football Playoff hopes, and the 2021 campaign has come to trying to win the Alamo Bowl to end on a high note.

With so many opt-outs, both head coaches — just temporary workers since both teams' head coaches departed after the regular season — were asked about the message to their players entering Wednesday’s 8:15 p.m. game at the Alamodome.

“Anytime we take the field, we want to represent it the right way by the way we play, the manner in which we play, the toughness, the energy, how hard we play. Those things don't change,” OU interim coach Bob Stoops said. “Even though they've been through, just as Oregon has, a little bit of upheaval in the last few weeks, the bottom line is we're getting ready to play. If we're going to play, we need to play the right way.

“We're playing a great program in Oregon. Of course, that has our attention as well.”